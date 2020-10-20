Pat Robertson: God Told Me Trump Wins Re-Election – Sparking the ‘End Times’ So ‘Pray for Him’

Pat Robertson is revealing who he says God told him will win the 2020 presidential election: Donald Trump. Robertson previously has claimed God has told him in advance the winners of other elections, like in 2012 he suggested God told him Mitt Romney would beat President Barack Obama.

“Robertson said that ‘without question, Trump is going to win the election,’ but it will result in widespread civil unrest, during which there will be at least two attempts to assassinate the president,” Right Wing Watch reports.

Robertson went off on a 12-minute walk into what he says is the future. Trump’s re-election will lead to the “End Times,” says the 90-year old televangelist. He rattles off a list of threats to the United States, not mentioning Trump has done nothing to quash them, and indeed has mde things worse.

“First of all I want to say without question, Trump is going to win the election,” Robertson told his viewers Tuesday morning. “And that doesn’t mean you sit home and don’t vote that means you do everything you can work but he’s going to win, that’s that’s a given. And, but after he is sworn in, and his Vice President Mike Pence, then trouble is going to happen.”

“He’s going to be challenged by the Chinese as you couldn’t believe we’ll be faced probably with some kind of a war, the North Koreans are going to have nuclear weapons they gonna threaten us. The Russians do everything they can. The Turks have got their things going. And after Trump is sworn in, we’re going to see civic disobedience in North America that will just be mind boggling The, the country will be torn apart, but talking about Trump derangement syndrome is going to be horrible. Because already without anything happening, we’ve got trouble in the streets, but there will be at least two attempts on the President’s life, and it is going to be very difficult.”

“So I would just urge you if you, you should pray for him. But now, in the process. In the process, that this confusion is happening in America and it looks like our country is being torn apart,” Robertson drones.

Watch: