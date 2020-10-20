NOPE NOPE NOPE
Pat Robertson: God Told Me Trump Wins Re-Election – Sparking the ‘End Times’ So ‘Pray for Him’
Pat Robertson is revealing who he says God told him will win the 2020 presidential election: Donald Trump. Robertson previously has claimed God has told him in advance the winners of other elections, like in 2012 he suggested God told him Mitt Romney would beat President Barack Obama.
“Robertson said that ‘without question, Trump is going to win the election,’ but it will result in widespread civil unrest, during which there will be at least two attempts to assassinate the president,” Right Wing Watch reports.
Robertson went off on a 12-minute walk into what he says is the future. Trump’s re-election will lead to the “End Times,” says the 90-year old televangelist. He rattles off a list of threats to the United States, not mentioning Trump has done nothing to quash them, and indeed has mde things worse.
“First of all I want to say without question, Trump is going to win the election,” Robertson told his viewers Tuesday morning. “And that doesn’t mean you sit home and don’t vote that means you do everything you can work but he’s going to win, that’s that’s a given. And, but after he is sworn in, and his Vice President Mike Pence, then trouble is going to happen.”
“He’s going to be challenged by the Chinese as you couldn’t believe we’ll be faced probably with some kind of a war, the North Koreans are going to have nuclear weapons they gonna threaten us. The Russians do everything they can. The Turks have got their things going. And after Trump is sworn in, we’re going to see civic disobedience in North America that will just be mind boggling The, the country will be torn apart, but talking about Trump derangement syndrome is going to be horrible. Because already without anything happening, we’ve got trouble in the streets, but there will be at least two attempts on the President’s life, and it is going to be very difficult.”
“So I would just urge you if you, you should pray for him. But now, in the process. In the process, that this confusion is happening in America and it looks like our country is being torn apart,” Robertson drones.
Watch:
Trump Campaign So Desperate for Voters It’s Holding a ‘Pride’ Event in October – That Doesn’t Mention LGBTQ People
The Trump campaign knows it’s in trouble, as Joe Biden is beating the incumbent president by an average of more than ten points in the polls. On Tuesday, the campaign will hold a “pride” event (in the middle of October, despite the president refusing to honor LGBTQ pride month in June.)
But, as veteran journalist and SiriusXM host Michelangelo Signorile points out, the event doesn’t even mention LGBTQ people. It doesn’t say “gay,” it says absolutely nothing to celebrate or even acknowledge the LGBTQ community other than printing the word “pride” in rainbow colors.
He’s calling it a “closeted event.”
Look at this closeted event, in which neither “gay” nor “LGBTQ” is mentioned, Trump himself is not involved, and the whole thing is in code: “Pride” in rainbow letters. pic.twitter.com/AnXXO8M8lh
— Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) October 11, 2020
“They’ve not announced this anywhere, lest the religious right find out,” Signorile adds. “Meanwhile, they’re trying to put a woman on the Supreme Court who will destroy marriage equality.”
The Trump campaign even has a “Trump Pride” page, falsely claiming “President Donald J. Trump is the only President to openly support the LGBT community since his first day in office.”
That’s false.
“President Trump stands in solidarity with LGBT citizens by supporting and enacting policies and initiatives that protect the wellbeing and prosperity of all gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender Americans.”
That’s false.
“TRUMP PRIDE is a diverse coalition dedicated to re-electing President Trump, the first President to begin his presidency in support of marriage equality. Through his bold plan to end the HIV epidemic to his global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality in the 69 nations where it is illegal, President Trump has proven himself to be a strong advocate for the LGBT community both at home and abroad.”
Trump, when asked about the “global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality” admitted he had never heard of it. “I don’t know which report you’re talking about,” he told reporters when asked.
The Trump campaign is, however, selling Trump LGBTQ -themed t-shirts (photo.)
Related: Donald Trump Is the Most Anti-LGBT President in History
‘George Washington Would Have Had a Hard Time Beating Me’: Trump Brags His Poll Numbers Are ‘Going Up Like a Rocket’
President Donald Trump, currently losing in the polls to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by an average of about 7 points, is claiming his polling numbers are so great he might have beat founding father George Washington.
“We’re doing very well,” Trump told far right radio host Hugh Hewitt Tuesday morning. “I don’t know if you’ve seen, the polls have been going up like a rocket ship.”
“Hey, I was, George Washington would have had a hard time beating me before the plague came in, before the China plague,” Trump continued, uttering his racial slur. “And then, you know, like every other nation, like other countries, when you get hit, it affects you, and we went down a little bit.”
Trump numbers have taken a sharp downward trend over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
“And then we went down a little bit more, and now we’re coming up at a level that we haven’t seen,” Trump said, which is false related to publicly released polling data.
“I just got back from Texas, Ohio and Florida. We’ve got all law enforcement awards, everything. We got the endorsement from all of them. But I just got back, and they’re the largest crowds on the highway I’ve ever seen. I’d love to do the rallies. We can’t because of the COVID. You know, you can’t have people sitting next to each other.”
Surgeon General Opposes Mask Mandate: It Would Have to Be Enforced – by ‘Sending in Federal Troops’ Like in Portland
The U.S. Surgeon General says he and the entire Trump administration now fully support calling for everyone in America to wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but he will not support a federal mask mandate.
“This whole administration is now supportive of masks.” –U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, today, July 20th, 131 days into the pandemic pic.twitter.com/nnWiwHmK5j
— The Recount (@therecount) July 20, 2020
Saying he’s concerned Americans are “letting the politics and the policy get in the way,” Vice Admiral Jerome Adams says if President Trump were to require face coverings be worn, it would have to be enforced.
“You all were talking earlier about what’s going on in Portland, and the debate over whether or not to bring in federal troops to other parts of the United States,” Adams said, referring to the Dept. of Homeland Security sending in federal SWAT teams and abducting random demonstrators from the streets in Oregon.
“If you’re going to have a federal mandate you have to have a federal enforcement mechanism,” Adams said, suggesting that “mechanism” would be federal SWAT teams, which is false. Federal law and policy are enforced every day without having to send in SWAT teams. In fact, the Oregon Attorney General is suing the Dept. of Homeland Security over its occupation.
Adams added he would rather have state and local officials mandate masks than the federal government, and convince Americans why it’s important to wear them, instead of “sending in federal troops.”
Watch:
On Fox & Friends, the Surgeon General advocates for mask wearing but stops short of calling for a federal mandate, because that would require a “federal enforcement mechanism” that could look like Portland, OR. pic.twitter.com/ktGHa6RmOf
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) July 20, 2020
