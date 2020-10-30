AMERICAN IDIOTS
‘Paranoid’ MAGA Supporters Unwilling to Accept a Biden Win: ‘If Trump Loses, the Supreme Court Needs to Call a New Election’
In a deep dive into the growing mistrust of the American voting system that has exploded under Donald Trump, fans of the president told Politico that they see no way that the president could lose on election day unless he was cheated out of it.
Focusing on Luzerne County in battleground Pennsylvania, which became the focus of a national debate about mail-in voting after nine ballots were thrown away by a volunteer –which was jumped on by supporters of the president to make their case — some Trump supporters claimed the incident only reinforced their belief that the election is being rigged against the sitting president.
As Politico’s Tim Alberta wrote, “Nobody here knows exactly how a call about nine discarded ballots that were recovered by the office boss turned into a press release from the Department of Justice; the U.S. Attorney’s Office did not respond to my request for comment. But the sudden escalation of events, and the extraordinary unmasking of voters’ ballot preferences, made for a media feeding frenzy. Local and national news swarmed over the story, the coverage blowing wildly out of proportion the events that occurred—which, in retrospect, seemed to be the point.”
According to Kathy Bozinski, chair of the Luzerne County Democrats, the way the Justice Department quickly became involved in a minor glitch was a tip-off to how the Trump administration is stoking paranoia about the election.
“I was a journalist here for many years. I saw a million press releases from the Middle District office, and there was never a single good detail you could pull out of them. Those statements were always so vague that it made you crazy,” she explained.
With the president telling reporters, “They’re sending millions of ballots all over the country. There’s fraud. They found them in creeks. They found some—just happened to have the name Trump—just the other day in a wastepaper basket. They’re being sent all over the place. This is going to be a fraud like you’ve never seen,” supporters of the president are echoing his sentiments.
In an interview with Politico, one supporter of the president claimed he doesn’t see any way that Democratic challenger Joe Biden can win without cheating.
“If Trump loses, the Supreme Court needs to call a new election. They should investigate all these ballots that have been thrown out and give him four more years on that basis alone. They’re trying to cheat him out of office,” complained Frank Kibler, a 51-year-old Trump supporter.
Pointing to the office where the ballots were thrown out, he stated, “Don’t tell me they didn’t throw them away on purpose. The ballots were for Trump, and they don’t want Trump getting reelected—it’s as simple as that,” before adding, “There’s obviously someone in that office who doesn’t like him, and they’re trying to stop him. It’s nothing new—same thing that happened with Russia, and the whole Mueller investigation, and then the impeachment thing. This is just the latest way to try and cheat him out of the job.”
Kibler’s comments were echoed by Lynn Bartz, the district chair of the local GOP, who also cited the ballot issue that was later dismissed as a minor incident that was caught early because the system worked.
“I’m sorry, but it was no accident. It was on purpose. We all know that,” she stated. “It’s the way they’ve been playing this game, the way they’ve been trying to set up Trump since day one. Whether it was Russia, or the impeachment, or now Covid, it keeps on coming. And now they’re trying to beat him any way they can.”
Pressed on whether Biden — who has a comfortable lead in most national polls could actually be the frontrunner — Bartz dismissed it out of hand.
“No. I don’t think there’s any possibility that President Trump can lose fairly,” she replied. “If he loses, it’s because he was cheated. I’m sorry. That’s just what I believe.”
She went onto add she believed that vote counting in the past was above-board, but it has changed with the advent of mass mail-in voting.
“Obama won fair and square, but that election was held under the old rules,” she explained. “This new way of voting, all these mail ballots, I don’t trust it. You don’t know where they are coming from and who’s filling them out.”
Trump Relied on a Rapid Coronavirus Test to Keep the White House Safe From COVID – That’s Not What It Was Designed For
They were warned.
President Donald Trump in late March touted a new rapid coronavirus test that produces a result within minutes. zHe called it a “whole new ballgame,” and bragged that “normally, this approval process from the FDA would take ten months, and even longer but we did it in four weeks.”
Trump quietly implemented it in the White House to protect himself from the coronavirus. Everyone coming near him would have to be tested. He claimed he was tested once a day. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany accidentally admitted he was occasionally tested more than once a day. Reporters entering the White House had to be tested before being allowed entrance.
Even after President Trump tested positive last week and had to be hospitalized, his Chief Of Staff was walking around the White House, maskless (when he should have been in quarantine.) Asked by reporters why he wasn’t wearing a mask, Mark Meadows snarkily replied that he had been tested.
As it turns out, President Trump and his coronavirus testing czar, Admiral Brett Giroir, were relying on an Abbott Laboratories test that was designed for one purpose only: detect coronavirus in people who are showing symptoms, and only within the first seven days of those symptoms appearing.
It was not designed to prove someone is not infected – it was designed to prove someone already appearing to be was.
“Federal officials relied too heavily on the tests, then took the results for granted, experts say,” The New York Times reports, calling it “an ill-conceived disease-prevention strategy,” according to health experts.
The test is being used under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA, meaning it has not been approved for general usage.
Trump, Giroir, and the White House ignored the instructions.
Any they had been warned.
Here’s President Trump in May being asked if he was concerned about the Abbott test, after reports revealed its accuracy was about 85%:
“Abbott’s a great test – it’s a quick test. And it can always be very rapidly double-checked.”
If it returns a false negative, who would know? Why “double-check” when it’s giving you the expected result?
“It’s not being used for the intended purpose,” infectious disease epidemiologist Syra Madad told the Times. “So there will be potentially a lot of false negatives and false positives.”
And here’s Trump’s coronavirus czar, touting the test as recently as late August, for “off-label” use – meaning for use other than designed or indicated by the manufacturer.
He was insistent, but he was wrong.
Although a very informative piece from @TheAtlantic @michaelmina_lab, https://t.co/cugzx2admn, one major mistake: of course the Abbott #BinaxNOW can be used to test asymptomatic individuals for screening. Off-label use often may be appropriate, particularly in specific settings.
— ADM Brett P. Giroir (@HHS_ASH) August 30, 2020
Giroir’s tweet “provoked confusion and ire from health experts and members of the public.”
“No, no, no,” said Dr. Butler-Wu, who recalled her dismay on seeing the tweet. “You can’t just take a product and off-label it and assume it’s happy days.”
One week ago the Associated Press reported “President Donald Trump announced Monday that the federal government will begin distributing millions of rapid coronavirus tests to states this week and urged governors to use them to reopen schools for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.”
‘I Swear, These People’: WH Chief of Staff Blasted for Not Wearing a Mask After Being Close to COVID-Positive President
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows just concluded a press briefing from outside the White House. His remarks are being criticized, after he refused to give any information about President Donald Trump’s health after testing positive for coronavirus, refusing to discuss a timeline of the president’s travels and contacts, and refusing to wear a mask.
White House chief of staff declines to inform the public on “any particular treatment” that the president is undergoing for coronavirus.
— NBC News (@NBCNews) October 2, 2020
Meadows, actually, as U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) rightly reminds, should be self-quarantining right now, not talking to reporters.
1/ It's just incredible. The White House is still, even today, openly violating CDC guidelines – costing lives.
Meadows should not have given that briefing. Even if you test negative, you must quarantine for 14 days if you have been in contact with someone who is positive.
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 2, 2020
Presidential historian Michael Beschloss issued criticism of Meadows.
WH Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has absolute obligation to tell Americans what kind of treatment is being administered to President for coronavirus.
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) October 2, 2020
Here’s Meadows refusing to give the American people any accounting of the president’s actions.
Mark Meadows is not going to get into the tick-tock of how Trump learned he was in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 (Hope Hicks) and then decided to attend an indoor fundraiser without a mask anyway https://t.co/7A3vRU3reA
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 2, 2020
Meadows is also being roundly blasted after being in close proximity to President Donald Trump: Meadows wore no mask. (He was also in close proximity to Counselor to the President Hope Hicks, who tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. Meadows claims Hicks was not tested until Thursday, which contradicts every report.)
Meadows, who on Sept. 16 predicted a coronavirus vaccine “potentially by the end of September,” clearly has little understanding of the science of transmission, incubation, infection, and testing. He told reporters he did not need to wear a mask because he has been tested.
“Why aren’t you wearing a mask right now?” a reporter asks chief of staff Mark Meadows as he briefs on Pres. Trump’s COVID-19 test.
“I’ve obviously been tested,” Meadows replies. “We’re hopefully more than six feet away…We have protocols in place” https://t.co/1AD2fj6u9T pic.twitter.com/pTPNyt0ubP
— ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2020
NOW: without wearing a mask Chief of Staff briefs the press on ?@realDonaldTrump? health pic.twitter.com/ay3cwOHKNC
— Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) October 2, 2020
After Trump tests positive, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows addresses the press WITHOUT A MASK.
He says he doesn’t need one because he tested negative.
It doesn’t work that way.
Trump also tested negative until he didn’t. pic.twitter.com/ky1ZgXMmJz
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 2, 2020
Many are outraged.
Where is Mark Meadows’ mask?
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) October 2, 2020
Could someone get Mark Meadows a goddamn mask?!
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 2, 2020
Where is your mask, @MarkMeadows????
— Jodi Jacobson ?? #BlackLivesMatter (@jljacobson) October 2, 2020
FFS Meadows walks out of the West Wing without a mask on. I swear, these people.
— Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) October 2, 2020
Mark Meadows says the President is experiencing minor symptoms … as he speaks to reporters at the White House without wearing a mask pic.twitter.com/10utj5WMBO
— Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) October 2, 2020
Here is some context for the refusal of Meadows and other Trump aides’ refusal to wear masks – even after the president getting it – in DC you have to wear masks outside. I know it’s federal property, etc., but it’s also disregard for local law and order. https://t.co/EvWwnS3kDt
— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle) October 2, 2020
I’m so tired of Mark Meadows & others who have lied, divided, maligned & bamboozled coming out to media & doing everything but repenting. They’ve all forfeited any right to sit in any of these offices. It’s the height of social & moral irresponsibility.
— Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II (@RevDrBarber) October 2, 2020
WH CoS Mark Meadows, who just emerged without a mask after Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, said recently that he doesn’t wear a mask because it’s not 100 percent effectivehttps://t.co/9hVKSYbIpv
— Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) October 2, 2020
‘Ambush’: Fox News Panics After Trump Faces Voters’ Questions at ABC News Town Hall
President Donald Trump faced tough questions from voters at a Philadelphia town hall meeting moderated by ABC News.
Trump was ridiculed for agreeing to the town hall, which did not go well for him.
The president faced a grilling from one of his 2016 voters, who said Trump threw people with health risks under the bus with his COVID-19 response.
ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos shut down Trump’s attempts to mislead voters about health care with his make-believe plan.
Trump blew off concerns about racial injustice from a Black voter.
When discussing coronavirus herd immunity, he referred to it as “herd mentality.”
And Trump said he had no regrets about his coronavirus response, which has resulted in over 195,000 deaths.
After the town hall went disastrously for Trump, Fox News personality Laura Ingraham attacked ABC News, labeling the town hall an ambush.
Fox News is calling the ABC Town Hall an “ambush” pic.twitter.com/dGMtCkxct8
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 16, 2020
