Jared Scorched for Saying Trump Can’t Want ‘Complaining’ Black People ‘To Be Successful More’ Than ‘They Want to Be’

“All that’s missing is the ‘welfare queens’ speech”

Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner says “mostly Democrat” Black Lives Matter protestors are just “virtue signaling,” and Black people are complainers who have to want to be successful because President Trump can’t want it for them more than they do.

The remarks are being seen as stunningly tone deaf, especially with just one week to go before what will be a historic presidential election.

President Donald Trump has tried several ways to co-opt Black voters, the majority of whom do vote for Democratic candidates. Kushner’s remarks were described as “condescending” on social media.

“One thing we’ve seen in a lot of the Black community, which is mostly Democrat, is that President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about,” Kushner said Monday on “Fox & Friends.”

“But he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful,” he added, as Bloomberg News reported.

Jared Kushner on the Black community: “President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about, but he can’t want them to be successful more than that they want to be successful.” pic.twitter.com/SX9vWiAfag — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 26, 2020

Speaking of the George Floyd Black Lives Matter protests, which are the largest in U.S. history, Kushner bashed what he called the “virtue signaling” participants.

“You saw a lot of people who were just virtual signaling,” the 39-year old Kushner opined. “They would go on Instagram and cry, or put a slogan on their jersey or write something on a basketball court, and quite frankly that was doing more to polarize the country than it was to bring people forward.”

Kushner was roundly excoriated.

Jared Kushner – son and husband of privilege – has a message for the black community: You would have more wealth if you just wanted it more. pic.twitter.com/2zL2tgQgfi — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) October 26, 2020

Jared Kushner is a condescending douchebag. https://t.co/J8y3KzDxtJ — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 26, 2020

NEWS: Jared Kushner says Black people must "want to be successful" in order for his father-in-law's policies to help them. (Kushner was born into wealth, of course.)https://t.co/dgIUs6ChF6 — Alex Wayne (@aawayne) October 26, 2020

You have to hand it to Jared Kushner, because that's the only way he's ever achieved or accomplished anything his whole life. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) October 26, 2020

Millionaire scion Jared Kushner, son-in-law of, and senior adviser to, the president, on Fox News this morning: https://t.co/TsoztngIo1 — David Gura (@davidgura) October 26, 2020

Jared Kushner was born on Third base. Working his way back to second but thinks he hit a home run. https://t.co/RFd9j1Jpc0 — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) October 26, 2020

If you forgot (or are too young to know) how blindingly racist the Reagan administration was, Jared Kushner is channelling it today. All that's missing is the "welfare queens" speech and Bill Cosby standing next to him telling Black men to pay child support. Unreal. — Victoria Brownworth #VoteForScience (@VABVOX) October 26, 2020

Closing message of "People crying after watching a human being slowly killed on camera were faking it for likes" is another interesting move https://t.co/7h7cLqsy0K — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) October 26, 2020

Jared Kushner, Translated: "If you want to get rich, be rich already!!!" Alrighty then, let's break out those champagne popsicles! — Elizabeth de la Vega (@Delavegalaw) October 26, 2020