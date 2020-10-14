Lindsey Graham References ‘Good Old Days of Segregation’ at Amy Coney Barrett Hearing

A ruling by Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett that whitewashed racism in the workplace shocked the Internet this week.

In a recent report on Barrett’s notable opinions, the Associated Press highlighted a 2019 workplace discrimination ruling that Barrett wrote for a unanimous three-judge panel.

According to the the report, Barrett said that there was no evidence that use of the n-word “created a hostile or abusive working environment.”

The AP reported:

“The n-word is an egregious racial epithet,” Barrett wrote in Smith v. Illinois Department of Transportation. “That said, Smith can’t win simply by proving that the word was uttered. He must also demonstrate that Colbert’s use of this word altered the conditions of his employment and created a hostile or abusive working environment.”

Twitter users reacted in shock on Tuesday when attorney Jill Filipovic shared details of the case.

Here's a racial discrimination case that Barrett did decide, where she wrote that being called the n-word at work by your supervisor does not constitute a hostile or abusive work environment. https://t.co/BUG4vcSzJE pic.twitter.com/egSDRL6rpg — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) October 13, 2020

Many of the commenters wondered if Barrett would feel the same way if her adopted black children had been the subject of racial discrimination.

Read some of the comments below.

By definition, this does create a hostile work environment. Her opinion is just playing with words. — Karen Beard (@makeyrvoicehrd) October 13, 2020

She’s going to be appointed no matter what. When the Supreme Court was founded our life spans were not that long therefore an appointment for “life”. That should be readdressed now as our life spans are longer. — julieS (@julieS06365852) October 13, 2020

That is about as hostile as it gets. — BlackPhysicists (@BlackPhysicists) October 13, 2020

one wonders if she would feel like a teacher “simply” used that word about one of her children would be a hostile or abusive learning environment? and honestly thinking about it I’m somewhat scared what her answer would be. — Henry the Dog (@DogHerny) October 13, 2020

The Founders probably used the n-word all the time, so obviously it’s okay. Originalism ftw. — BikeCrash (@Bike_Crash1) October 13, 2020

Holy shit! What the hell would she call hostile or abusive?! — Roger Kuehler (@RogKuehler) October 13, 2020

How does one offer proof that “egregious” hostility changes ones subjective experience? — “Their Words Matter” Ask Expect (@AskExpect) October 13, 2020

If this is what is going to be sitting on the highest court in the land then Democrats have no other option but to pack the court if they get the opportunity to do so! — Glenn Jones (@GJonesNYC) October 13, 2020

Being called the N word at work does not constitute a hostile work environment, according to Barrett in one of her decisions. She is unfit on this decision alone. #SCOTUShearings — Jennifer Jones (@jenjones207) October 13, 2020

This is craziness. There are few things more hostile than being called a subhuman by someone who employs you. She’s even worse than I thought. — HL (@lindo_lh) October 13, 2020

And even Kavanaugh disagrees with her. He wrote. “No other word in the English language so powerfully or instantly calls to mind our country’s long and brutal struggle to overcome racism… a single, sufficiently severe incident may create a hostile work environment” — Mr. Jason Wincuinas (@torridtext) October 13, 2020

She’s pro life I guess just not pro peaceful, fair and equal life 😡 — PinkPetals (@AmoreFiore17) October 13, 2020

She would — …And Justice 4 @ll (@JusticeJustineJ) October 13, 2020

Wow. What century does she live in? The n word is per se perjorative, hostile and abusive. — charlotte o’shay (@charlotte_oshay) October 13, 2020

So, if her kids get called the N word she’ll be like: pic.twitter.com/YCuKaVmPtQ — Alejandra (@aleximenez) October 13, 2020

I hope we rally around her children when they are adults. The trauma that is happening in that house. Instead of getting an appointment to the highest court in our country, she needs to be arrested for child abuse. — JumpforJay (@JumpforJay) October 13, 2020

Oh, she gets it. She just wants to roll back employee protections at least 100 years. — Brianna Chesser (@BriannaChesser) October 13, 2020

My daughter just said this to me. “That’s why she has the black kids, they’ll do all the work, watch, People already noticed them wearing the same clothes most of the time but the white kids are in new or different clothes.” She should not have Black kids — MJ Dumas (@MJDumas) October 13, 2020

As an HR professional, how does the boss uttering the N-word NOT make it a hostile workplace? I mean, FFS… pic.twitter.com/h0Rml8hiPO — Champagne Blonde (@ChampagneSane) October 13, 2020

Since she dragged her kids to the hearing, let’s be sure her two Black children get a copy of this. — Lizzy B (@iLizzyBee) October 13, 2020

Wow…I feel sorry for her two adopted kids from Haiti. I wonder what they’re called when nobody’s around to hear. — LouLou🇨🇦 (@chicalou246) October 13, 2020

Whitesplaining at its finest — bart denijs (@bart_denijs) October 13, 2020