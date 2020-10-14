RACISM A FEATURE NOT A BUG FOR GOP
Lindsey Graham References ‘Good Old Days of Segregation’ at Amy Coney Barrett Hearing
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Wednesday made a reference to “the good old days of segregation.”
Graham opened the third day of Amy Comey Barrett’s confirmation hearing by defending the Supreme Court nominee’s refusal to answer questions. However, the South Carolina senator pointed out that Barrett could express an opinion about Brown v. Board of Education because it was not currently being challenged in the courts.
“One of the reasons you can’t tell us how you would rule is because there’s active litigation coming to the court,” Graham said. “And one of the reasons you can say with confidence that you think Brown v. Board of Education is super-precedent is you’re not aware of any effort to go back to the good old days of segregation.”
Viewers immediately expressed shock on Twitter.
“Is he not even trying to hide his racism anymore?” one commenter asked.
Watch the video and read some of the tweets below.
Lindsey Graham, “the Good Ol’ Days of Segregation.” Those words left his mouth today
— muhcuhlin (they/them) 🐛🏳️🌈 (@enbytheyby) October 14, 2020
Lindsey Graham just used the term “good old days of segregation by the legislature”… is he not even trying to hide his racism anymore?
— Vikram Pandit (@VikPan13) October 14, 2020
In opening remarks of confirmation hearing, @LindseyGrahamSC says “the good ol’ days of segregation” to be… funny? Go raise that $$ and flip this seat @harrisonjaime.
— GiselAceves (@GiselAceves) October 14, 2020
“The good ol’ days of segregation” – Senator Lindsey Graham 10/14/2020 9:17 am
Never forgot the day and exact time he said that…ON the record! Hold the tape!
— Had Enough Yet? (@MaynardLeeRoth1) October 14, 2020
did lindsey graham really just call segregation the “good ol’ days”? pls tell me i heard that wrong.
— shel ☁️ (@shelmarie_) October 14, 2020
Did this idiot @LindseyGrahamSC just say “The Good Old Days of Segregation”?…. WTF?
— Angel Rodriguez (@arodriguezjr52) October 14, 2020
…did lindsey graham just say “the good old days of segregation” or am I just losing my gd mind
— Devon (@devon_con) October 14, 2020
Did @LindseyGrahamSC just say “good ole days of segregation“? Really?! What the hell is wrong with this man? #SCOTUSHearing #SupremeCourtConfirmation #SendLindseyHome #AmyConeyBarrettSCOTUS
— Mae Margaret Hays (@MaeMargaretHays) October 14, 2020
Internet Recoils in Horror Over Amy Coney Barrett Ruling That Says N-Word Does Not Make Workplace ‘Hostile’
A ruling by Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett that whitewashed racism in the workplace shocked the Internet this week.
In a recent report on Barrett’s notable opinions, the Associated Press highlighted a 2019 workplace discrimination ruling that Barrett wrote for a unanimous three-judge panel.
According to the the report, Barrett said that there was no evidence that use of the n-word “created a hostile or abusive working environment.”
The AP reported:
“The n-word is an egregious racial epithet,” Barrett wrote in Smith v. Illinois Department of Transportation. “That said, Smith can’t win simply by proving that the word was uttered. He must also demonstrate that Colbert’s use of this word altered the conditions of his employment and created a hostile or abusive working environment.”
Twitter users reacted in shock on Tuesday when attorney Jill Filipovic shared details of the case.
Here's a racial discrimination case that Barrett did decide, where she wrote that being called the n-word at work by your supervisor does not constitute a hostile or abusive work environment. https://t.co/BUG4vcSzJE pic.twitter.com/egSDRL6rpg
— Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) October 13, 2020
Many of the commenters wondered if Barrett would feel the same way if her adopted black children had been the subject of racial discrimination.
Read some of the comments below.
By definition, this does create a hostile work environment. Her opinion is just playing with words.
— Karen Beard (@makeyrvoicehrd) October 13, 2020
She’s going to be appointed no matter what. When the Supreme Court was founded our life spans were not that long therefore an appointment for “life”. That should be readdressed now as our life spans are longer.
— julieS (@julieS06365852) October 13, 2020
That is about as hostile as it gets.
— BlackPhysicists (@BlackPhysicists) October 13, 2020
one wonders if she would feel like a teacher “simply” used that word about one of her children would be a hostile or abusive learning environment? and honestly thinking about it I’m somewhat scared what her answer would be.
— Henry the Dog (@DogHerny) October 13, 2020
The Founders probably used the n-word all the time, so obviously it’s okay. Originalism ftw.
— BikeCrash (@Bike_Crash1) October 13, 2020
Holy shit! What the hell would she call hostile or abusive?!
— Roger Kuehler (@RogKuehler) October 13, 2020
How does one offer proof that “egregious” hostility changes ones subjective experience?
— “Their Words Matter” Ask Expect (@AskExpect) October 13, 2020
If this is what is going to be sitting on the highest court in the land then Democrats have no other option but to pack the court if they get the opportunity to do so!
— Glenn Jones (@GJonesNYC) October 13, 2020
Being called the N word at work does not constitute a hostile work environment, according to Barrett in one of her decisions. She is unfit on this decision alone. #SCOTUShearings
— Jennifer Jones (@jenjones207) October 13, 2020
This is craziness. There are few things more hostile than being called a subhuman by someone who employs you. She’s even worse than I thought.
— HL (@lindo_lh) October 13, 2020
And even Kavanaugh disagrees with her. He wrote. “No other word in the English language so powerfully or instantly calls to mind our country’s long and brutal struggle to overcome racism… a single, sufficiently severe incident may create a hostile work environment”
— Mr. Jason Wincuinas (@torridtext) October 13, 2020
She’s pro life I guess just not pro peaceful, fair and equal life 😡
— PinkPetals (@AmoreFiore17) October 13, 2020
She would
— …And Justice 4 @ll (@JusticeJustineJ) October 13, 2020
Wow. What century does she live in? The n word is per se perjorative, hostile and abusive.
— charlotte o’shay (@charlotte_oshay) October 13, 2020
So, if her kids get called the N word she’ll be like: pic.twitter.com/YCuKaVmPtQ
— Alejandra (@aleximenez) October 13, 2020
I hope we rally around her children when they are adults. The trauma that is happening in that house.
Instead of getting an appointment to the highest court in our country, she needs to be arrested for child abuse.
— JumpforJay (@JumpforJay) October 13, 2020
Oh, she gets it. She just wants to roll back employee protections at least 100 years.
— Brianna Chesser (@BriannaChesser) October 13, 2020
My daughter just said this to me. “That’s why she has the black kids, they’ll do all the work, watch, People already noticed them wearing the same clothes most of the time but the white kids are in new or different clothes.” She should not have Black kids
— MJ Dumas (@MJDumas) October 13, 2020
As an HR professional, how does the boss uttering the N-word NOT make it a hostile workplace? I mean, FFS… pic.twitter.com/h0Rml8hiPO
— Champagne Blonde (@ChampagneSane) October 13, 2020
Since she dragged her kids to the hearing, let’s be sure her two Black children get a copy of this.
— Lizzy B (@iLizzyBee) October 13, 2020
Wow…I feel sorry for her two adopted kids from Haiti. I wonder what they’re called when nobody’s around to hear.
— LouLou🇨🇦 (@chicalou246) October 13, 2020
Whitesplaining at its finest
— bart denijs (@bart_denijs) October 13, 2020
She has black children!
— D.A.M (@WellDAMGirl2020) October 13, 2020
Watch: Bill Barr Falsely Claims It’s ‘Very Rare for an Unarmed African American to Be Shot by a White Police Officer’
Attorney General Bill Barr is claiming it is “very rare for an unarmed African American to be shot by a white police officer.”
The Attorney General made his exceptionally false remarks on CNN Wednesday afternoon, during which he also claimed it’s a “false narrative” that the “police are on an epidemic of shooting unarmed Black men.”
The nation’s top law enforcement officer also suggested that Black men are treated differently but that racism was not the reason.
“If anything’s been baked in [to the system] it’s a bias toward non-discrimination,” Barr insisted.
“I don’t think [racism] is as common as as some people suggest,” he also said.
The Attorney General’s remarks have caused of storm of anger online.
Watch:
Attorney General Bill Barr: “It’s very rare for an unarmed African American to be shot by a white police officer.” pic.twitter.com/0eVlFvG7Fg
— The Recount (@therecount) September 2, 2020
In total, “1,022 people have been shot and killed by police in the past year,” The Washington Post reports.
“Although half of the people shot and killed by police are White, Black Americans are shot at a disproportionate rate. They account for less than 13 percent of the U.S. population, but are killed by police at more than twice the rate of White Americans. Hispanic Americans are also killed by police at a disproportionate rate.”
‘The President’s Onto Something’: Mitch McConnell Praises Trump After Racist ‘Send Her Back’ Rally
McConnell says racism is a “thrown around” word that is “routinely applied to everything.”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell praised President Donald Trump after the president’s campaign re-election event in North Carolina Wednesday turned into a racist rally with chants of “send her back” targeting Democratic U.S. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.
“I think the president’s onto something,” Sen. McConnell said, of the President aiming his arsenal at four progressive Democratic Congresswomen, including Rep. Omar.
“We’re having a big debate, now and next year, about what we want America to be like,” McConnell added, attacking socialism.
McConnell rejected the claim that he is complicit in advancing racism, saying racism is a “thrown around” word that is “routinely applied to everything.”
Related: Ilhan Omar’s Response to Trump’s Racist and Nativist Attacks Goes Viral – #Istandwithilhan Now Trending
“We ought to tone the rhetoric down across the country,” he urged.
Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo accused Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of “pulling out the race card” on McConnell after the Congresswoman from Queens and The Bronx called the Majority Leader “complicit” in advancing racism in America.
“Everyone knows that’s nonsense,” McConnell said, adding that it’s “time to lower the rhetoric” on racism.
Mediaite adds that “Bartiromo kicked off the interview by showing extensive clips from the rally — including one in which the crowd loudly chanted ‘send her back’ — before asking Mitch: ‘You’re reaction to some of the president’s commentary?'”
“He’s right about ‘the squad’ wanting to turn us into a socialist country,” McConnell responded.
