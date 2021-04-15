‘Tucker Carlson Is Right’ RNC Declares in Fundraising Email After Fox Host Promotes White Supremacy

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been actively promoting white nationalism and white supremacy on his show seen by 3 to 4 million Americans nightly. Carlson has been telling viewers they are being replaced, by immigrants, and that this is by design – by the Democrats, to get more voters.

It’s called the “great replacement” or “replacement theory,” and Carlson has been under fire for not only promoting it, but doubling down and insisting it’s a core tenet of the Democratic Party, which is false.

“The Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate, the voters now casting ballots, with new people—more obedient voters from the third world,” Carlson says.

As Media Matters points out, that false claim is now regular programing on Fox News.

It’s not just Tucker Carlson. The racist “replacement” theory is all over Fox News pic.twitter.com/lF1azhzT2Y — Media Matters (@mmfa) April 14, 2021

And now the RNC is also promoting that white nationalist, white supremacist, and fascistic claim – and fundraising off it.

Right Wing Watch’s Peter Montgomery, a senior fellow at People For the American Way, posted screenshots of a recent RNC email that asks: “Do you watch Tucker Carlson? He’s absolutely right.”

Subject line of RNC fundraising email: “Do you watch Tucker Carlson? He’s absolutely right.” pic.twitter.com/Lwm96LYIRn — Peter Montgomery (@petemont) April 15, 2021

“The radical left’s desire to try and cancel anything they don’t like is DANGEROUS,” the email begins. “Nothing will stop them from trying to force their twisted ideas on the American People.”

“If we lose this battle, America is lost.”

The email never specifies what the left is supposedly trying to “cancel,” what those “twisted ideas” are, or what “battle” they claim the RNC is fighting, but they definitely want your money.

“Tucker Carlson is right.” – RNC As white nationalists cheer Carlson for spreading their ideology, the Republican Party embraces him. pic.twitter.com/XYNcfc6rdr — Peter Montgomery (@petemont) April 15, 2021

Dartmouth political science professor and New York Times contributor Brendan Nyhan weighs in:

RNC touting Tucker Carlson right after he endorsed a white nationalist conspiracy theory on national TV. https://t.co/2H204xmokM — Brendan Nyhan (@BrendanNyhan) April 15, 2021

Willamette University history professor Seth Cotlar provides more screenshots and says, “Just in case you thought there might be daylight between Tucker’s white nationalist hour of power and the GOP’s fundraising messaging.”