Connect with us

RACISM A FEATURE NOT A BUG FOR GOP

‘Tucker Carlson Is Right’ RNC Declares in Fundraising Email After Fox Host Promotes White Supremacy

Published

on

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been actively promoting white nationalism and white supremacy on his show seen by 3 to 4 million Americans nightly.  Carlson has been telling viewers they are being replaced, by immigrants, and that this is by design – by the Democrats, to get more voters.

It’s called the “great replacement” or “replacement theory,” and Carlson has been under fire for not only promoting it, but doubling down and insisting it’s a core tenet of the Democratic Party, which is false.

“The Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate, the voters now casting ballots, with new people—more obedient voters from the third world,” Carlson says.

As Media Matters points out, that false claim is now regular programing on Fox News.

And now the RNC is also promoting that white nationalist, white supremacist, and fascistic claim – and fundraising off it.

Right Wing Watch’s Peter Montgomery, a senior fellow at People For the American Way, posted screenshots of a recent RNC email that asks: “Do you watch Tucker Carlson? He’s absolutely right.”

“The radical left’s desire to try and cancel anything they don’t like is DANGEROUS,” the email begins. “Nothing will stop them from trying to force their twisted ideas on the American People.”

“If we lose this battle, America is lost.”

The email never specifies what the left is supposedly trying to “cancel,” what those “twisted ideas” are, or what “battle” they claim the RNC is fighting, but they definitely want your money.

Dartmouth political science professor and New York Times contributor Brendan Nyhan weighs in:

Willamette University history professor Seth Cotlar provides more screenshots and says, “Just in case you thought there might be daylight between Tucker’s white nationalist hour of power and the GOP’s fundraising messaging.”

 

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

RACISM A FEATURE NOT A BUG FOR GOP

Jared Scorched for Saying Trump Can’t Want ‘Complaining’ Black People ‘To Be Successful More’ Than ‘They Want to Be’

Published

6 months ago

on

October 26, 2020

By

“All that’s missing is the ‘welfare queens’ speech”

Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner says “mostly Democrat” Black Lives Matter protestors are just “virtue signaling,” and Black people are complainers who have to want to be successful because President Trump can’t want it for them more than they do.

The remarks are being seen as stunningly tone deaf, especially with just one week to go before what will be a historic presidential election.

President Donald Trump has tried several ways to co-opt Black voters, the majority of whom do vote for Democratic candidates. Kushner’s remarks were described as “condescending” on social media.

“One thing we’ve seen in a lot of the Black community, which is mostly Democrat, is that President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about,” Kushner said Monday on “Fox & Friends.”

“But he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful,” he added, as Bloomberg News reported.

Speaking of the George Floyd Black Lives Matter protests, which are the largest in U.S. history, Kushner bashed what he called the “virtue signaling” participants.

“You saw a lot of people who were just virtual signaling,” the 39-year old Kushner opined. “They would go on Instagram and cry, or put a slogan on their jersey or write something on a basketball court, and quite frankly that was doing more to polarize the country than it was to bring people forward.”

Kushner was roundly excoriated.

 

Continue Reading

RACISM A FEATURE NOT A BUG FOR GOP

Lindsey Graham References ‘Good Old Days of Segregation’ at Amy Coney Barrett Hearing

Published

6 months ago

on

October 14, 2020

By

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Wednesday made a reference to “the good old days of segregation.”

Graham opened the third day of Amy Comey Barrett’s confirmation hearing by defending the Supreme Court nominee’s refusal to answer questions. However, the South Carolina senator pointed out that Barrett could express an opinion about Brown v. Board of Education because it was not currently being challenged in the courts.

“One of the reasons you can’t tell us how you would rule is because there’s active litigation coming to the court,” Graham said. “And one of the reasons you can say with confidence that you think Brown v. Board of Education is super-precedent is you’re not aware of any effort to go back to the good old days of segregation.”

Viewers immediately expressed shock on Twitter.

“Is he not even trying to hide his racism anymore?” one commenter asked.

Watch the video and read some of the tweets below.

 

Continue Reading

RACISM A FEATURE NOT A BUG FOR GOP

Internet Recoils in Horror Over Amy Coney Barrett Ruling That Says N-Word Does Not Make Workplace ‘Hostile’

Published

6 months ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

A ruling by Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett that whitewashed racism in the workplace shocked the Internet this week.

In a recent report on Barrett’s notable opinions, the Associated Press highlighted a 2019 workplace discrimination ruling that Barrett wrote for a unanimous three-judge panel.

According to the the report, Barrett said that there was no evidence that use of the n-word “created a hostile or abusive working environment.”

The AP reported:

“The n-word is an egregious racial epithet,” Barrett wrote in Smith v. Illinois Department of Transportation. “That said, Smith can’t win simply by proving that the word was uttered. He must also demonstrate that Colbert’s use of this word altered the conditions of his employment and created a hostile or abusive working environment.”

Twitter users reacted in shock on Tuesday when attorney Jill Filipovic shared details of the case.

Many of the commenters wondered if Barrett would feel the same way if her adopted black children had been the subject of racial discrimination.

Read some of the comments below.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.