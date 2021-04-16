Connect with us

RACISM A FEATURE NOT A BUG FOR GOP

McCarthy Mocked for Claim GOP Is Not Party of ‘Nativist Dog Whistles’ After Greene’s New ‘Anglo-Saxon’ Caucus

“The nativist call is coming from inside your own caucus, Kevin”

After four years of a Republican President who worked almost daily to spread or lend support to racism, white nationalism, or white supremacism – including having top advisors inside the White House who embraced those ideologies – House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is having a hard time tamping down the Pandora’s Box of hate Donald Trump unleashed.

McCarthy has refused to take a strong stand against the most dangerous members of his caucus, trying to allow the extremist Congressmen and Congresswomen to actively lie, disrupt House business, and spread hate on a daily basis. Because they are raising millions.

In response to Republican white supremacist members of Congress Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona announcing they are forming the “America First Caucus,” McCarthy tried to stand up to those radicals, as Forbes notes, via tweet.

It did not go well.

The America First Caucus’s “platform” says “a certain intellectual boldness is needed amongst members of the AFC to follow in President Trump’s footsteps, and potentially step on some toes and sacrifice sacred cows for the good of the American nation.”

It’s focus? All the current GOP buzzwords, like “Election Fraud,” “Sovereignty,” “Big Tech,” “Immigration,” “America First Education,” and “The Chinese Communist Party,” among others.

One portion that is raising a lot of eyebrows talks not about America’s “Judeo-Christian” heritage, which the far right often uses to single out some immigrants, but another term that narrows that opening even further: “America is a nation with a border, and a culture, strengthened by a common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions.”

Late Friday afternoon McCarthy tried to push back.

“America is built on the idea that we are all created equal and success is earned through honest, hard work. It isn’t built on identity, race, or religion,” he tweeted. “The Republican Party is the party of Lincoln & the party of more opportunity for all Americans—not nativist dog whistles.”

The Republican Party, even decades before Donald Trump, has been the party of nativist dog whistles, as many reminded him.

Here’s what some are saying.

RACISM A FEATURE NOT A BUG FOR GOP

‘Tucker Carlson Is Right’ RNC Declares in Fundraising Email After Fox Host Promotes White Supremacy

1 day ago

April 15, 2021

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been actively promoting white nationalism and white supremacy on his show seen by 3 to 4 million Americans nightly.  Carlson has been telling viewers they are being replaced, by immigrants, and that this is by design – by the Democrats, to get more voters.

It’s called the “great replacement” or “replacement theory,” and Carlson has been under fire for not only promoting it, but doubling down and insisting it’s a core tenet of the Democratic Party, which is false.

“The Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate, the voters now casting ballots, with new people—more obedient voters from the third world,” Carlson says.

As Media Matters points out, that false claim is now regular programing on Fox News.

And now the RNC is also promoting that white nationalist, white supremacist, and fascistic claim – and fundraising off it.

Right Wing Watch’s Peter Montgomery, a senior fellow at People For the American Way, posted screenshots of a recent RNC email that asks: “Do you watch Tucker Carlson? He’s absolutely right.”

“The radical left’s desire to try and cancel anything they don’t like is DANGEROUS,” the email begins. “Nothing will stop them from trying to force their twisted ideas on the American People.”

“If we lose this battle, America is lost.”

The email never specifies what the left is supposedly trying to “cancel,” what those “twisted ideas” are, or what “battle” they claim the RNC is fighting, but they definitely want your money.

Dartmouth political science professor and New York Times contributor Brendan Nyhan weighs in:

Willamette University history professor Seth Cotlar provides more screenshots and says, “Just in case you thought there might be daylight between Tucker’s white nationalist hour of power and the GOP’s fundraising messaging.”

 

 

RACISM A FEATURE NOT A BUG FOR GOP

Jared Scorched for Saying Trump Can’t Want ‘Complaining’ Black People ‘To Be Successful More’ Than ‘They Want to Be’

6 months ago

October 26, 2020

“All that’s missing is the ‘welfare queens’ speech”

Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner says “mostly Democrat” Black Lives Matter protestors are just “virtue signaling,” and Black people are complainers who have to want to be successful because President Trump can’t want it for them more than they do.

The remarks are being seen as stunningly tone deaf, especially with just one week to go before what will be a historic presidential election.

President Donald Trump has tried several ways to co-opt Black voters, the majority of whom do vote for Democratic candidates. Kushner’s remarks were described as “condescending” on social media.

“One thing we’ve seen in a lot of the Black community, which is mostly Democrat, is that President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about,” Kushner said Monday on “Fox & Friends.”

“But he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful,” he added, as Bloomberg News reported.

Speaking of the George Floyd Black Lives Matter protests, which are the largest in U.S. history, Kushner bashed what he called the “virtue signaling” participants.

“You saw a lot of people who were just virtual signaling,” the 39-year old Kushner opined. “They would go on Instagram and cry, or put a slogan on their jersey or write something on a basketball court, and quite frankly that was doing more to polarize the country than it was to bring people forward.”

Kushner was roundly excoriated.

 

RACISM A FEATURE NOT A BUG FOR GOP

Lindsey Graham References ‘Good Old Days of Segregation’ at Amy Coney Barrett Hearing

6 months ago

October 14, 2020

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Wednesday made a reference to “the good old days of segregation.”

Graham opened the third day of Amy Comey Barrett’s confirmation hearing by defending the Supreme Court nominee’s refusal to answer questions. However, the South Carolina senator pointed out that Barrett could express an opinion about Brown v. Board of Education because it was not currently being challenged in the courts.

“One of the reasons you can’t tell us how you would rule is because there’s active litigation coming to the court,” Graham said. “And one of the reasons you can say with confidence that you think Brown v. Board of Education is super-precedent is you’re not aware of any effort to go back to the good old days of segregation.”

Viewers immediately expressed shock on Twitter.

“Is he not even trying to hide his racism anymore?” one commenter asked.

Watch the video and read some of the tweets below.

 

