Republican Lawmaker Calls Colleague ‘Buckwheat’ After Claiming He Once Had a ‘Homosexual’ Black Friend
A Colorado Republican state lawmaker on Wednesday disrupted the legislature while he himself was speaking after referring to a colleague in the chamber as “Buckwheat,” a racist slur.
GOP state Rep. Richard Holtorf made headlines just two weeks ago after defending himself amid accusations from another House member that he had been “talking about Black-on-Black crime” as the two rode an elevator, The Denver Post reported. The paper noted that Holtorf “is frequently chastised on House floor for violating chamber rules of decorum.”
“I in college had a friend who was an African American and he was a homosexual, and we were good buddies,” Rep. Holtorf told lawmakers.
On Wednesday for reasons that are unclear Rep. Holtorf declared, “I’m getting there, don’t worry, Buckwheat, I’m getting there.”
As shock fell across the House chamber Holtorf added, “That’s an endearing term, by the way.”
9News’ Kyle Clark posted the video of Holtorf’s racist remark:
Colorado State Rep Richard Holtorf (R-Akron) referred to a colleague as “Buckwheat,” leading to a heated exchange and brief recess of the House. #coleg #copolitics #9News pic.twitter.com/jYXNbEMg8q
— Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) May 5, 2021
Clark notes that it was “not clear from the House video feed who Holtorf called ‘Buckwheat.’ He was immediately challenged by Rep Tom Sullivan, who Holtorf had previously told to get over the murder of his son in the Aurora Theater shooting.”
McCarthy Mocked for Claim GOP Is Not Party of ‘Nativist Dog Whistles’ After Greene’s New ‘Anglo-Saxon’ Caucus
“The nativist call is coming from inside your own caucus, Kevin”
After four years of a Republican President who worked almost daily to spread or lend support to racism, white nationalism, or white supremacism – including having top advisors inside the White House who embraced those ideologies – House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is having a hard time tamping down the Pandora’s Box of hate Donald Trump unleashed.
McCarthy has refused to take a strong stand against the most dangerous members of his caucus, trying to allow the extremist Congressmen and Congresswomen to actively lie, disrupt House business, and spread hate on a daily basis. Because they are raising millions.
In response to Republican white supremacist members of Congress Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona announcing they are forming the “America First Caucus,” McCarthy tried to stand up to those radicals, as Forbes notes, via tweet.
It did not go well.
The America First Caucus’s “platform” says “a certain intellectual boldness is needed amongst members of the AFC to follow in President Trump’s footsteps, and potentially step on some toes and sacrifice sacred cows for the good of the American nation.”
It’s focus? All the current GOP buzzwords, like “Election Fraud,” “Sovereignty,” “Big Tech,” “Immigration,” “America First Education,” and “The Chinese Communist Party,” among others.
One portion that is raising a lot of eyebrows talks not about America’s “Judeo-Christian” heritage, which the far right often uses to single out some immigrants, but another term that narrows that opening even further: “America is a nation with a border, and a culture, strengthened by a common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions.”
Late Friday afternoon McCarthy tried to push back.
“America is built on the idea that we are all created equal and success is earned through honest, hard work. It isn’t built on identity, race, or religion,” he tweeted. “The Republican Party is the party of Lincoln & the party of more opportunity for all Americans—not nativist dog whistles.”
The Republican Party, even decades before Donald Trump, has been the party of nativist dog whistles, as many reminded him.
Here’s what some are saying.
Imma let you finish, but…
No, actually, I’m not.
The seditious flotsam dragging behind the sewage barge of national populism is a nativist dog whistle set to ear-splitting volume. https://t.co/OAxVXzFstg
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 16, 2021
“Dog whistle”? That suggests subtlety, and Marjorie Taylor Greene wasn’t that subtle. https://t.co/JlXNIyP25m
— Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) April 16, 2021
BWAHAHAHAHA..
LITERALLY LAUGHING OUT LOUD AT THIS UTTER BULLSHIT.. LOUD, SO LOUD IT SCARED THE DOGS
WHERE THE HELL HAVE YOU BEEN FOR THAT PAST HALF CENTURY??? https://t.co/LfbECHGvP4
— Shannon in Ohio 4 (@ShannonFreshour) April 16, 2021
Wait, is this dipshit dog whistling a dog whistle? https://t.co/A8L6EXHBwI
— Ollie McClellan (@OllieMcClellan) April 16, 2021
Gosh, might want to send a memo to your caucus on that https://t.co/SDR8oe2gso
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 16, 2021
Is this a parody account? – the modern GOP protects statues of confederate traitors who would have killed lincoln and GOP supporters run around with confederate flags https://t.co/uNrgVybsiw
— Steven Strauss (@Steven_Strauss) April 16, 2021
Did you hit your head?!
— Rachel Bitecofer ??? (@RachelBitecofer) April 16, 2021
If America was built on the idea that we were all created equal, why did we have to add amendments for black people and women to make it law for them to be treated equally?
— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) April 16, 2021
Then why did you fight so hard to keep the person whose nativist dog whistles inspired this window-dressing tweet on the House Education and Labor Committee? https://t.co/blvG04w7Qo
— Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) April 16, 2021
Are you sure you understand what a nativist dog whistle is? Because your whole party blows that whistle.
— susanelizabeth (@Imfrommichigan) April 16, 2021
this my friends is some extremely weak sauce https://t.co/xtyqJDbWLW
— Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) April 16, 2021
The nativist call is coming from inside your own caucus, Kevin. https://t.co/l5FqUPg53E
— Lisa Senecal (@lcsenecal) April 16, 2021
Man leading the White Party suddenly realizes he’s in the White Party. Well good luck with that, Sparky ? https://t.co/Fmzfxgt9Rr
— Joe Remi (@JoeOfTheNorth) April 16, 2021
@ them, Leader McCarthy. Show some courage.
— Brandon Wolf (@bjoewolf) April 16, 2021
Lincoln would have nothing to do with you jackasses. https://t.co/bNPWU16sSY
— Robert Ellingsworth (@BY1959) April 16, 2021
They aren’t whistling it anymore. They are shouting it. https://t.co/CaHhUj91oH
— Simon Lester (@snlester) April 16, 2021
‘Tucker Carlson Is Right’ RNC Declares in Fundraising Email After Fox Host Promotes White Supremacy
Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been actively promoting white nationalism and white supremacy on his show seen by 3 to 4 million Americans nightly. Carlson has been telling viewers they are being replaced, by immigrants, and that this is by design – by the Democrats, to get more voters.
It’s called the “great replacement” or “replacement theory,” and Carlson has been under fire for not only promoting it, but doubling down and insisting it’s a core tenet of the Democratic Party, which is false.
“The Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate, the voters now casting ballots, with new people—more obedient voters from the third world,” Carlson says.
As Media Matters points out, that false claim is now regular programing on Fox News.
It’s not just Tucker Carlson. The racist “replacement” theory is all over Fox News pic.twitter.com/lF1azhzT2Y
— Media Matters (@mmfa) April 14, 2021
And now the RNC is also promoting that white nationalist, white supremacist, and fascistic claim – and fundraising off it.
Right Wing Watch’s Peter Montgomery, a senior fellow at People For the American Way, posted screenshots of a recent RNC email that asks: “Do you watch Tucker Carlson? He’s absolutely right.”
Subject line of RNC fundraising email: “Do you watch Tucker Carlson? He’s absolutely right.” pic.twitter.com/Lwm96LYIRn
— Peter Montgomery (@petemont) April 15, 2021
“The radical left’s desire to try and cancel anything they don’t like is DANGEROUS,” the email begins. “Nothing will stop them from trying to force their twisted ideas on the American People.”
“If we lose this battle, America is lost.”
The email never specifies what the left is supposedly trying to “cancel,” what those “twisted ideas” are, or what “battle” they claim the RNC is fighting, but they definitely want your money.
“Tucker Carlson is right.” – RNC
As white nationalists cheer Carlson for spreading their ideology, the Republican Party embraces him. pic.twitter.com/XYNcfc6rdr
— Peter Montgomery (@petemont) April 15, 2021
Dartmouth political science professor and New York Times contributor Brendan Nyhan weighs in:
RNC touting Tucker Carlson right after he endorsed a white nationalist conspiracy theory on national TV. https://t.co/2H204xmokM
— Brendan Nyhan (@BrendanNyhan) April 15, 2021
Willamette University history professor Seth Cotlar provides more screenshots and says, “Just in case you thought there might be daylight between Tucker’s white nationalist hour of power and the GOP’s fundraising messaging.”
RNC fundraising off of Tucker Carlson. Just in case you thought there might be daylight between Tucker’s white nationalist hour of power and the GOP’s fundraising messaging. pic.twitter.com/rr12c5zQaP
— Seth Cotlar (@SethCotlar) April 15, 2021
Jared Scorched for Saying Trump Can’t Want ‘Complaining’ Black People ‘To Be Successful More’ Than ‘They Want to Be’
“All that’s missing is the ‘welfare queens’ speech”
Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner says “mostly Democrat” Black Lives Matter protestors are just “virtue signaling,” and Black people are complainers who have to want to be successful because President Trump can’t want it for them more than they do.
The remarks are being seen as stunningly tone deaf, especially with just one week to go before what will be a historic presidential election.
President Donald Trump has tried several ways to co-opt Black voters, the majority of whom do vote for Democratic candidates. Kushner’s remarks were described as “condescending” on social media.
“One thing we’ve seen in a lot of the Black community, which is mostly Democrat, is that President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about,” Kushner said Monday on “Fox & Friends.”
“But he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful,” he added, as Bloomberg News reported.
Jared Kushner on the Black community: “President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about, but he can’t want them to be successful more than that they want to be successful.” pic.twitter.com/SX9vWiAfag
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 26, 2020
Speaking of the George Floyd Black Lives Matter protests, which are the largest in U.S. history, Kushner bashed what he called the “virtue signaling” participants.
“You saw a lot of people who were just virtual signaling,” the 39-year old Kushner opined. “They would go on Instagram and cry, or put a slogan on their jersey or write something on a basketball court, and quite frankly that was doing more to polarize the country than it was to bring people forward.”
Kushner was roundly excoriated.
Jared Kushner – son and husband of privilege – has a message for the black community: You would have more wealth if you just wanted it more. pic.twitter.com/2zL2tgQgfi
— Jason Kander (@JasonKander) October 26, 2020
Jared Kushner is a condescending douchebag. https://t.co/J8y3KzDxtJ
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 26, 2020
NEWS: Jared Kushner says Black people must "want to be successful" in order for his father-in-law's policies to help them.
(Kushner was born into wealth, of course.)https://t.co/dgIUs6ChF6
— Alex Wayne (@aawayne) October 26, 2020
You have to hand it to Jared Kushner, because that's the only way he's ever achieved or accomplished anything his whole life.
— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) October 26, 2020
Millionaire scion Jared Kushner, son-in-law of, and senior adviser to, the president, on Fox News this morning: https://t.co/TsoztngIo1
— David Gura (@davidgura) October 26, 2020
Jared Kushner was born on Third base. Working his way back to second but thinks he hit a home run. https://t.co/RFd9j1Jpc0
— (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) October 26, 2020
If you forgot (or are too young to know) how blindingly racist the Reagan administration was, Jared Kushner is channelling it today. All that's missing is the "welfare queens" speech and Bill Cosby standing next to him telling Black men to pay child support. Unreal.
— Victoria Brownworth #VoteForScience (@VABVOX) October 26, 2020
Closing message of "People crying after watching a human being slowly killed on camera were faking it for likes" is another interesting move https://t.co/7h7cLqsy0K
— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) October 26, 2020
Jared Kushner, Translated:
"If you want to get rich, be rich already!!!"
Alrighty then, let's break out those champagne popsicles!
— Elizabeth de la Vega (@Delavegalaw) October 26, 2020
Jared, idiotic as usual, trying to win voters to Trump's side by insulting them. Or, more likely, just trying to cement that white supremacist vote. https://t.co/yWguXSUx8Z
— Elizabeth de la Vega (@Delavegalaw) October 26, 2020
