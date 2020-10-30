LOL
Internet Celebrates ‘Mob Boss Daughter’ Ivanka Trump’s Birthday: ‘Here’s Your Grift — I Mean Gift’
Friday is Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump’s 39th birthday, and the internet is helping her celebrate by reminding her of their favorite memories of her from the past four years.
Some chose to highlight the First Daughter’s “grift,” while others focused on the nepotism of her being an official senior White House advisor. And still others reminded her of the trademarks she was granted by China – on the same day she first met with President Xi.
Here’s Ivanka’s dad sending her a very special Happy Birthday wish: Keep me in office.
Happy Birthday to our wonderful Ivanka. Now go back to work! November 3rd. https://t.co/mQF1xHV3Qh
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2020
Here’s what other social media users are saying. Take a look.
"Happy Birthday Ivanka" and Mob Boss Daughter Day!
One is Victoria Gotti, Mob Boss Daughter
The Other is also a Mob Boss Daughter. pic.twitter.com/acWFYs5got
— Rick Shimelplatzer (@Rickagain) October 30, 2020
Happy Birthday Ivanka! Here’s your grift — I mean gift. pic.twitter.com/iVHdOmqKVY
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 30, 2020
Happy Birthday Ivanka, daddy's special princess. Oh… start packing your shit. 4 days! #ByeIvanka pic.twitter.com/ypqRuZA12b
— Mz. Cabibi (@SoulofDemocracy) October 30, 2020
Happy Birthday Ivanka! I hope you get everything you deserve. pic.twitter.com/hiqMp6Wm1K
— Terye (@TeryeA) October 30, 2020
Happy birthday Ivanka, and thank you for giving nepotism a spokesperson. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/bBNIncw7A2
— COVIDon19 (@realTrumpClone) October 30, 2020
Happy Birthday Ivanka, and may it be your last in the White House. pic.twitter.com/2UqoWof3W9
— 🌊One person.One country.One world.One fight.🌊 (@Lippyaddiction) October 30, 2020
"Happy Birthday Ivanka" pic.twitter.com/S67CeJESf1
— iamSantana🔥🔥🔥…Pack the courts with rage (@dawnparagracias) October 30, 2020
Happy Birthday Ivanka. Glad you’re doing better than the 230,000 Americans dead & counting thanks to your dad & husband. pic.twitter.com/zmJKIjgUp6
— Dave B (@Davejets76) October 30, 2020
Happy birthday Ivanka pic.twitter.com/67HYUgfCCz
— KeanoTheDog (@judgeyourself99) October 30, 2020
Happy birthday Ivanka, your complete downfall and humiliation will be America's gift.
May you and your family NEVER have a moment's peace. https://t.co/MsG3ukQQZF
— David Yogi Rodriguez🌈🐻🦂🥃 (@1POdBearFromELA) October 30, 2020
‘#PerdueIsChicken’: Internet Mocks ‘Coward’ GOP Senator for Canceling Debate After Ossoff Destroyed Him in Viral Video
Democratic Senate hopeful Jon Ossoff destroyed his Republican incumbent opponent so thoroughly Wednesday evening that Georgia Senator David Perdue has just canceled the third and final debate.
“It’s not just that you’re a crook, Senator, it’s that you’re attacking the health of the people that you represent,” Ossoff told Perdue, who had little to say in response. The viral video had been watched 5 million times by Thursday morning. It’s now been viewed 9.3 million times, nearly as many times as the number of people in the entire state of Georgia.
Seriously, this is the most West Wing moment I’ve ever seen in real life. Just brutal. pic.twitter.com/C2LeZefbZl
— Joshua Holland ? (@JoshuaHol) October 29, 2020
Ossoff kept the pressure on Thursday evening when he announced Perdue had pulled out:
BREAKING: Senator Perdue just cancelled our final debate.
At last night's debate, millions saw that Perdue had no answers when I called him out on his record of blatant corruption, widespread disease, and economic devastation.
Shame on you, Senator.
— Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) October 29, 2020
Perdue’s Twitter account has been very active Thursday, but he has not announced he will not debate Ossoff on Sunday.
Perdue is being mocked on social media:
Perdue just backed out of the last debate because Ossoff destroyed him. https://t.co/K6U6xkmSAp
— RufusKingIsNotAmused (@is_rufus) October 29, 2020
Fox spent all summer talking about how Biden was too scared to debate and how it was prospectively disqualifying.
Trump ended up being the one skipping the POTUS debate and now Perdue ducks Ossoff in what could be the decisive Senate contest. https://t.co/DfbW5xEbUJ
— Tim Miller (@Timodc) October 29, 2020
Already donated to Ossoff. Perdue is garbage. Nearly six years in office and he has NEVER held a town hall meeting with his constituents. He only meets with special interests and hand-picked sycophants. If you send him email/mail or phone his office you never get an answer.
— tinylittlenukes (@tinylittlenukes) October 29, 2020
@sendavidperdue is a coward. #PurdueIsACoward
Pass it on#PurdueIsCoward#PurdueIsCoward #PurdueIsCoward #PurdueIsCoward#PurdueIsCoward#PurdueIsCoward#PurdueIsCoward#PurdueIsCoward
— Raj — Plz Plz vote blue (@RajLuvsColorado) October 29, 2020
Remember when Sen Perdue made a racist joke about Kamala’s name and @PerdueChicken was all like “no we don’t have anything to do with him!”?
Now that he’s chickened out of debating @ossof do you think @PerdueChicken might offer him a post-election mascot gig?#PerdueisChicken
— Dan Baer (@danbbaer) October 29, 2020
Since Perdue just cancelled the last debate against @Ossoff, playing this one more time in the club before the lights come on… https://t.co/X917jAvKyh
— Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) October 29, 2020
You see Republicans backing out of debates all over the country. Roger Marshall in Kansas, Perdue in Georgia.
They've given up trying to win voters on visions for the future and how to help right now, they are investing in voter suppression instead.
Can't win a fair fight.
— Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) October 29, 2020
YOU’RE A COWARD @sendavidperdue https://t.co/a578NjrDOQ
— 5 Days Until Counting Day (@cwmsiv) October 29, 2020
Perdue is chicken. https://t.co/eWKpMHIjQm
— Joshua Karp (@JoshuaKarp) October 29, 2020
A coward like Perdue does not belong in the Senate. Vote for @ossoff and vote NOW! https://t.co/YR1FhYXreC
— Michael Loeffler (@msloeffler) October 29, 2020
A bit unkind to call David Perdue the Chicken of the GOP #ChickenOfTheGOP #Ossoff #JonOssoff
— The Notorious ROY G BIV (@robwoodyard1) October 29, 2020
Well, there’s nothing Perdue hates more than socialism and he sure got publicly owned last night. https://t.co/gaimyXysV0
— Anthony “Enlarge the Court” Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) October 29, 2020
If Purdue is too scared to debate, he's not fit to serve in the US Senate. Donate to Jon Ossoff to vote him out: https://t.co/De09ZDfs2v https://t.co/0HljhgkHD7
— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) October 29, 2020
Actual footage of Senator David Perdue on the campaign trail today.
CC: @ossoff pic.twitter.com/ZmhxBKgY3a
— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) October 29, 2020
‘Too Many Middle Fingers to Count’: Protestors Greet Trump on His Way to NH Rally With ‘One Fingered Salutes’
President Donald Trump is traveling to New Hampshire Friday evening where he will hold a short rally then head back home to the White House.
As the presidential motorcade made its way to Joint Base Andrews to board Air Force One the White House press pool released some very descriptive details.
Most press poolers try to capture the scene wherever they go, delivering descriptions including information about the weather, sometimes what the president is wearing, if there are supporters or protestors and what they’re doing.
This particular scene apparently offered a large number of details.
“The president’s motorcade moved down Pennsylvania Avenue on a route that took us past throngs of protesters who are presumably here for the events marking the anniversary of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington,” the pool report reads.
“Many of the protesters along the avenue greeted the motorcade with raised middle fingers,” it notes.
“There were far too many middle fingers to count. Several of the peope in the crowd opted to raise both of their middle fingers in a double barreled one finger salute,” it continues. “Some of the protesters waved signs. A few that were clearly legible read ‘BLM’ and ‘BLACK LIVES MATTER.’ One man’s sign that was visible from the motorcade said, ‘WHITE SILENCE = BLACK DEATH.'”
Just filed a rather unusual pool report – "One fingered salutes along Pennsylvania Avenue." pic.twitter.com/PvwcjoFGsO
— Hunter Walker (@hunterw) August 28, 2020
Eric Trump Mocked for Tweeting Image of Ghislaine Maxwell With Clintons — When His Dad Hung Out With Her Repeatedly
On Thursday, following the arrest of former Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, Eric Trump posted a picture of Maxwell at Chelsea Clinton’s wedding.
Birds of a feather… pic.twitter.com/4rBugxJGxc
— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) July 2, 2020
He was immediately deluged in scorn from social media, as commenters reminded him of all the pictures of Maxwell with his own father.
Does the president's son not know that there are photos of Donald Trump with Maxwell?
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 2, 2020
Turds of a feather. pic.twitter.com/iIOpM5rMfw
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) July 2, 2020
Fair enough, @EricTrump pic.twitter.com/LWT9cXUKrG
— Nary Trump (@unRealMaryTrump) July 2, 2020
it's like it's eric's first day on earth. pic.twitter.com/W8ZVFZj3oz
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 2, 2020
Birds of a feather….. pic.twitter.com/gv8JzcYqY0
— Mom,Veteran,Consumer💙 (@Nikluk) July 2, 2020
— Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) July 2, 2020
Nice try. pic.twitter.com/LFzqj2OM3D
— YpsiGal🇺🇸 (@YpsiGal) July 2, 2020
Jeffrey Epstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/DaCjNp0uNE
— Paul the other one, it's got bells on it. (@paulcshipley) July 2, 2020
You and Ghislaine Maxwell flew on your dad's plane together when you were 13 years old. https://t.co/f3HfdTVO0a pic.twitter.com/y7EL6fysrm
— Travis View (@travis_view) July 2, 2020
You did NOT think this through – at all
Uncovered photos show Trump with alleged Epstein madam https://t.co/XosL8sFbRh via @MailOnline
— File411 (@File411) July 3, 2020
— Jughead (@Jughead1994) July 2, 2020
