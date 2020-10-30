Connect with us

LOL

Internet Celebrates ‘Mob Boss Daughter’ Ivanka Trump’s Birthday: ‘Here’s Your Grift — I Mean Gift’

Published

on

Ivanka Trump, source: YouTube screenshot

Friday is Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump’s 39th birthday, and the internet is helping her celebrate by reminding her of their favorite memories of her from the past four years.

Some chose to highlight the First Daughter’s “grift,” while others focused on the nepotism of her being an official senior White House advisor. And still others reminded her of the trademarks she was granted by China – on the same day she first met with President Xi.

Here’s Ivanka’s dad sending her a very special Happy Birthday wish: Keep me in office.

Here’s what other social media users are saying. Take a look.

 

Click to comment
 
 

LOL

‘#PerdueIsChicken’: Internet Mocks ‘Coward’ GOP Senator for Canceling Debate After Ossoff Destroyed Him in Viral Video

Published

22 hours ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

Democratic Senate hopeful Jon Ossoff destroyed his Republican incumbent opponent so thoroughly Wednesday evening that Georgia Senator David Perdue has just canceled the third and final debate.

“It’s not just that you’re a crook, Senator, it’s that you’re attacking the health of the people that you represent,” Ossoff told Perdue, who had little to say in response. The viral video had been watched 5 million times by Thursday morning. It’s now been viewed 9.3 million times, nearly as many times as the number of people in the entire state of Georgia.

Ossoff kept the pressure on Thursday evening when he announced Perdue had pulled out:

Perdue’s Twitter account has been very active Thursday, but he has not announced he will not debate Ossoff on Sunday.

Perdue is being mocked on social media:

 

LOL

‘Too Many Middle Fingers to Count’: Protestors Greet Trump on His Way to NH Rally With ‘One Fingered Salutes’

Published

2 months ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is traveling to New Hampshire Friday evening where he will hold a short rally then head back home to the White House.

As the presidential motorcade made its way to Joint Base Andrews to board Air Force One the White House press pool released some very descriptive details.

Most press poolers try to capture the scene wherever they go, delivering descriptions including information about the weather, sometimes what the president is wearing, if there are supporters or protestors and what they’re doing.

This particular scene apparently offered a large number of details.

“The president’s motorcade moved down Pennsylvania Avenue on a route that took us past throngs of protesters who are presumably here for the events marking the anniversary of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington,” the pool report reads.

“Many of the protesters along the avenue greeted the motorcade with raised middle fingers,” it notes.

“There were far too many middle fingers to count. Several of the peope in the crowd opted to raise both of their middle fingers in a double barreled one finger salute,” it continues. “Some of the protesters waved signs. A few that were clearly legible read ‘BLM’ and ‘BLACK LIVES MATTER.’ One man’s sign that was visible from the motorcade said, ‘WHITE SILENCE = BLACK DEATH.'”

LOL

Eric Trump Mocked for Tweeting Image of Ghislaine Maxwell With Clintons — When His Dad Hung Out With Her Repeatedly

Published

4 months ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

On Thursday, following the arrest of former Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, Eric Trump posted a picture of Maxwell at Chelsea Clinton’s wedding.

He was immediately deluged in scorn from social media, as commenters reminded him of all the pictures of Maxwell with his own father.

