PRIVILEGE
Jerry Falwell Jr. Sues Liberty Univ. Over Ouster – Claims He’s a Victim of Political Retribution by Trump Critics
The former president of the nation’s largest conservative Christian university, founded by his father, is suing over his forced resignation, apparently claiming he is a victim.
Jerry Falwell, Jr. says Liberty University damaged his reputation after he confessed his wife had an affair with the couple’s pool boy. Falwell says he had nothing to do with the years-long relationship but the pool boy, Carlos Granda, repeatedly says Falwell was not only aware of his relationship with Becki Falwell, but Jerry Falwell Jr. “enjoyed watching.”
Falwell “now hints he was victim of political retribution,” according to NBC News, which reports Falwell “announced Thursday that he’s filing a lawsuit” against Liberty University.
“In a statement, Falwell’s lawyers said their client is being targeted by individuals who appear ‘to be supported financially by political opponents of Mr. Falwell.'”
NBC News adds Falwell’s “lawyers blamed critics of President Donald Trump for Falwell’s demise at Liberty but offered no specific evidence in the Thursday statement.”
Granda also accused Falwell of “predatory behavior,” and said he “secretly recorded me.” He also claimed the now-former Liberty University president would regularly threaten him if he told anyone about the sexual relationship.
Falwell’s downfall was precipitated by years of what some say are questionable financial dealings, but an air of scandal had surrounded him for years. It all fell apart when he decided to post to Instagram a photo of himself with his arm around a younger woman, not his wife. Both appeared to be in a state of undress, with Falwell’s pants zipper down and his stomach sticking out.
After Falwell’s resignation Liberty University announced it has hired a forensic investigator to examine “financial, real estate and legal” matters related to Falwell’s management of the university.
Falwell allegedly several years ago had used President Donald Trump’s then-personal attorney, Michael Cohen, to get rid of allegedly racy photos typically kept “between husband and wife.”
This is not the first time Falwell has claimed to be a victim. Last year he alleged he was the victim of a “criminal conspiracy,” and claimed the FBI was investigating.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
NOM Co-Founder Posts Smiling Photo of Himself With Justice Amy Coney Barrett – Calls Her ‘My Favorite Handmaiden’
- VOTER INTIMIDATION3 days ago
Texas GOP Governor Abbott to Deploy 1000 National Guard Troops for Election
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
In Strange Move Clarence Thomas – Not Chief Justice Roberts – to Administer Oath to Amy Coney Barrett
- News2 days ago
Brett Kavanaugh Caught Lying in SCOTUS Opinion Against Voting Access During the Pandemic: Report
- VOTER INTIMIDATION1 day ago
MAGA Rally Activist Threatens Driver to Vote for Trump: ‘We Know Who You Are – We Got Your Plates and We Got You’
- 'THEATER OF FASCISM'2 days ago
‘Pure Fascism’: ‘Campaign Photo Op’ Capturing Amy Coney Barrett ‘Flaunting Allegiance’ to Trump Goes Viral
- SMH3 days ago
‘Hypocrites’ Ivanka and Jared Mocked for Photo of Them Holding Their Mail-In Ballots After Trump Claimed Fraud
- News2 days ago
NYT Bombshell Reveals Banks Forgave $287 Million in Debt Trump Failed to Repay – and He Never Paid Taxes on It