Jerry Falwell Jr. Sues Liberty Univ. Over Ouster – Claims He’s a Victim of Political Retribution by Trump Critics

The former president of the nation’s largest conservative Christian university, founded by his father, is suing over his forced resignation, apparently claiming he is a victim.

Jerry Falwell, Jr. says Liberty University damaged his reputation after he confessed his wife had an affair with the couple’s pool boy. Falwell says he had nothing to do with the years-long relationship but the pool boy, Carlos Granda, repeatedly says Falwell was not only aware of his relationship with Becki Falwell, but Jerry Falwell Jr. “enjoyed watching.”

Falwell “now hints he was victim of political retribution,” according to NBC News, which reports Falwell “announced Thursday that he’s filing a lawsuit” against Liberty University.

“In a statement, Falwell’s lawyers said their client is being targeted by individuals who appear ‘to be supported financially by political opponents of Mr. Falwell.'”

NBC News adds Falwell’s “lawyers blamed critics of President Donald Trump for Falwell’s demise at Liberty but offered no specific evidence in the Thursday statement.”

Granda also accused Falwell of “predatory behavior,” and said he “secretly recorded me.” He also claimed the now-former Liberty University president would regularly threaten him if he told anyone about the sexual relationship.

Falwell’s downfall was precipitated by years of what some say are questionable financial dealings, but an air of scandal had surrounded him for years. It all fell apart when he decided to post to Instagram a photo of himself with his arm around a younger woman, not his wife. Both appeared to be in a state of undress, with Falwell’s pants zipper down and his stomach sticking out.

After Falwell’s resignation Liberty University announced it has hired a forensic investigator to examine “financial, real estate and legal” matters related to Falwell’s management of the university.

Falwell allegedly several years ago had used President Donald Trump’s then-personal attorney, Michael Cohen, to get rid of allegedly racy photos typically kept “between husband and wife.”

This is not the first time Falwell has claimed to be a victim. Last year he alleged he was the victim of a “criminal conspiracy,” and claimed the FBI was investigating.