‘Declaring War’: Trump Fighting Debates Commission Rule Change That Will Allow Mods to Cut Mics
The Trump campaign right now is on a call with the Commission on Presidential Debates, attacking its members after the bi-partisan organization announced new rules in the wake of the president’s disastrous performance and behavior Tuesday night. Those new rules including allowing moderators to shut off candidates’ microphones if need be.
The Commission has three co-chairs, including a Democrat, a Republican, and the former chair of the League of Women Voters.
One Politico reporter says the “Trump campaign appears to be declaring war on the Commission on Presidential Debates in a call happening right now, describing it as biased against POTUS.”
The White House Correspondent for Yahoo News reports the “Trump campaign is holding a press call attacking the Commission on Presidential Debates as ‘partisan’ and ‘anti-Trump.’ They’ve rattled off board members they call ‘permanent swamp monsters’ while selectively ignoring multiple Republicans on the board including George W. Bush.”
“We have not asked for any changes; the Biden camp has,” Trump campaign spokesperson Jason Miller said on the call, according to the Washington Times. The first debate “didn’t turn out the way that they wanted. We think President Trump did absolutely fantastic.”
There is no proof the Biden campaign asked for changes. The Commission almost immediately announced it would implement changes, then did.
‘Deeply Hurt’ Ex-Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale Tweets Out Bible Verse About Being Persecuted
Former Trump re-election campaign manager Brad Parscale is “deeply hurt” after being demoted Wednesday night by Jared Kushner, according to Politico.
“Bless those who persecute you; bless and do not curse them,” Parscale tweeted Thursday afternoon.
Romans 12:14:
Bless those who persecute you; bless and do not curse them.
— Brad Parscale (@parscale) July 16, 2020
Parscale was overseeing a presidential campaign with polling numbers that may be historically low for an incumbent. In the latest Quinnipiac poll Trump is losing to former vice president Joe Biden by 15 points. Others also have Trump losing by double digits.
Parscale is staying on as a senior advisor.
Trump Replaces Brad Parscale As Re-Election Campaign Hits the Skids
President Donald Trump has just replaced his flailing campaign manager Brad Parscale, as experts increasingly say his re-election chances wither. Parscale will stay with the campaign in the role he had during 2016.
Trump made the announcement on Facebook, trying to put a positive spin on the bad news.
“I am pleased to announce that Bill Stepien has been promoted to the role of Trump Campaign Manager,” the president said. “Brad Parscale, who has been with me for a very long time and has led our tremendous digital and data strategies, will remain in that role, while being a Senior Advisor to the campaign. Both were heavily involved in our historic 2016 win, and I look forward to having a big and very important second win together. This one should be a lot easier as our poll numbers are rising fast, the economy is getting better, vaccines and therapeutics will soon be on the way, and Americans want safe streets and communities!”
Just hours ago a devastating Quinnipiac poll put former Vice President Joe Biden 15 points ahead of Trump. Worse, the polling organization’s analyst reported the results offer “no upside, no silver lining, no encouraging trend hidden somewhere in this survey for the president.”
Stepien, who was embroiled in the infamous “Bridgegate” scandal, had been Chris Christie’s chief of staff until the former New Jersey governor fired him in 2014.
Update:
Tweet from super PAC American Bridge’s opposition researcher:
Trump's campaign manager was Christie's campaign manager, and he's famous for exactly one thing: The illegal use of the governing power of the state against political enemies for the purpose of winning election campaigns
— Pat Dennis (@patdennis) July 16, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Trump ‘Furious’ Over Tulsa Campaign Kickoff Debacle Before Half-Empty Arena: NYT
According to a report from the New York Times, Donald Trump was furious about the building of a stage where he was supposed to address adoring fans –only for it to not be used because no one showed — and the way smaller than expected crowd that greeted himin Tulsa on Saturday night.
After weeks of hyping up the fact that over a million tickets had been requested, Trump came out to a crowd that was estimated to be closer to 7,000 fans in an arena that holds 19,000.
According to the Times, “Mr. Trump was furious about the unused outdoor stage and the comparatively thin crowd in the stadium, according to two people familiar with his reaction. News broadcasts carried video of the partially empty stadium, and even the Drudge Report, a reliably conservative website, carried an all-caps headline that said ‘MAGA LESS MEGA’ with a picture of rows and rows of empty blue seats.”
Aides to the president have tried to spin the low turnout, blaming it on protesters who blocked the president’s fans from attending, but CNN and CBS have shot down that narrative, leaving the president’s campaign grasping for reasons for the widely-mocked failure.
“The weakness of Mr. Trump’s drawing power and political skills, in a state that voted for him overwhelmingly and in a format that he favors, raised new questions about his electoral prospects for a second term at a time when his poll numbers were already falling,” The Times reports before adding, “While rallies are Mr. Trump’s favorite events, election-year politics has changed since his last one, on March 2. The coronavirus has largely shut down the campaign trail, and more recently the national political conversation has been dominated by a fierce debate over police violence against black Americans after the killing of Mr. Floyd.”
You can read more here.
