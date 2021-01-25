TOO BAD SO SAD
Ex-Trump Aides Had New Job Offers Yanked After Capitol Insurrection: Report
According to a report from Politico, former Donald Trump White House officials are finding their job prospects — already tenuous due to their affiliation with the ousted president — have worsened greatly after the Trump-inspired Capitol riot on Jan. 6th that left five dead.
With Politico’s headline stating, “Some Trump aides stuck with him till the end. Now they’re screwed,” the report states that it’s not just lower-level staffers who are being shut out, it even includes former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.
As the report notes, some former Trump staffers had jobs in hand, only to see the offers pulled after the insurrection that followed the president speaking to a “Stop the Steal” rally.
With the president sulking down in Mar-a-Lago and not lending a helping hand to former aides desperate for jobs, forcing them to look elsewhere, one former Trump White House official, stated, “There’s a lot of resumé passing and people just wanting to help people land on their feet.”
Another ex-official put it more bluntly, “They are really f*cked. The Hill scramble, one of the few places where they’d be welcomed, already happened a month or so ago… They were told over and over to take their hand off the hot stove, and they didn’t want to listen.”
The report states, “Tainted by Trump’s reputation, several Trump aides described an increasingly bleak job market with virtually no chance of landing jobs in corporate America and some even having seen promising leads disappear after the rampage at the U.S. Capitol. A second former White House official said they knew of ‘people who got jobs rescinded because of Jan. 6.'”
“It’s not just the lower- and mid-level staffers getting pinched. Two people familiar with his thinking said Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows, who spent seven years in the House of Representatives before joining the White House, was even considering a position at the Trump Organization because of a lack of options,” Politico reports. “Faced with these employment hurdles, staffers have circulated an informal directory of plausible job openings among each other. Other Trump officials decided to start their own businesses or transitioned back to Republican offices on Capitol Hill or hired their former colleagues.”
According to the report, many inside the Trump White House waited until the last minute to make moves, holding off until the Electoral College votes were counted. By then it was too late and their Trump affiliation became even more toxic.
“They looked to that [Jan. 6] as the end of the limbo state people were operating in so they could start moving on to the next thing” a staffer explained. “But the 6th put a stop to that.”
You can read more here.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
TOO BAD SO SAD
Ivanka and Jared in a ‘Panic’ After Trump-Incited Coup: Where to Live, What to Do, and ‘Farewell Tour’ in Question
First daughter Ivanka Trump once had designs on running for political office, but her father’s role in inciting a mob to attack the United States Capitol building last week may have permanently hobbled her political career.
Sources tell CNN White House correspondent Kate Bennett that both Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner are worried about what they’re going to do next because last week’s riots have provided “horrific images” that will follow them wherever they go.
“That has Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump in a bit of a panic as they look to their future,” she said. “I talked to a lot of sources today who say they’re questioning everything now, from where they’re going to live after the White House to what their careers will be.”
Bennett explained that Ivanka and Kushner both know that they are no longer welcome in New York, and they also feel that they might not be wanted in Bedminster, New Jersey, where one of the president’s prized golf courses is located.
Additionally, she said that the Trump riots are making it “very difficult for them to tout any achievements they’ve made inside this administration” that they were planning to make as part of a “farewell tour.”
Watch the video below.
TOO BAD SO SAD
Don’t Tell Trump but Biden Blew Him Out of the Water in Early Dueling Town Hall Ratings
President Donald Trump cares about ratings, possibly more than almost anything else. So no one should tell him that he just lost the ratings war to Joe Biden in what many saw as ill-conceived “dueling” town halls Thursday night.
The numbers, we should caution, aren’t final but Deadline calls it a “solid win for Joe Biden.”
“After all the concerns about threats to democracy in the pursuit of ratings, Thursday’s dueling town halls between Donald Trump on NBC and Joe Biden on ABC ended up being a very good night for Savannah Guthrie, a very very good night for the Atlanta Braves and a most excellent night for the former Vice-President,” Deadline’s Dominic Patten reports.
“Biden drew 12.7 million total viewers on the Disney-owned network, while Trump drew 10.4 million in the same 9-10 p.m. [Central] time slot on NBC,” Variety reports “Across the entire runtime, the Biden town hall averaged 12.3 million viewers. In terms of the fast national 18-49 demographic, Biden is comfortably on top with a 2.6 rating to Trump’s 1.7.”
In short, Biden beat Trump by about 2.3 million more viewers.
Trump actually had a far better chance of beating Biden from a reach standpoint: His one hour town hall was broadcast on NBC, but also two of NBC’s cable news networks –MSNBC and CNBC – and was streamed online across those channels’ platforms as well as Telemundo.com.
Biden’s town hall aired on ABC and was streamed on ABC.com.
YouTube also carried both town halls.
“At the end of Trump’s town hall, the NBC News YouTube channel showed 153,660 viewers were watching” Trump, Newsweek reported Thursday night. But the former vice president, who was on “ABC News’s YouTube channel showed 507,445 viewers at the end of Biden’s town hall.”
ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl was only too happy to share the news:
SIREN! The Biden Town Hall on ABC drew 2.3 million more viewers than the Trump town hall on NBC. There is nothing @realDonaldTrump cares about more than ratings. https://t.co/03OMGhEVLM
— Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) October 16, 2020
TOO BAD SO SAD
‘Declaring War’: Trump Fighting Debates Commission Rule Change That Will Allow Mods to Cut Mics
The Trump campaign right now is on a call with the Commission on Presidential Debates, attacking its members after the bi-partisan organization announced new rules in the wake of the president’s disastrous performance and behavior Tuesday night. Those new rules including allowing moderators to shut off candidates’ microphones if need be.
The Commission has three co-chairs, including a Democrat, a Republican, and the former chair of the League of Women Voters.
One Politico reporter says the “Trump campaign appears to be declaring war on the Commission on Presidential Debates in a call happening right now, describing it as biased against POTUS.”
The White House Correspondent for Yahoo News reports the “Trump campaign is holding a press call attacking the Commission on Presidential Debates as ‘partisan’ and ‘anti-Trump.’ They’ve rattled off board members they call ‘permanent swamp monsters’ while selectively ignoring multiple Republicans on the board including George W. Bush.”
“We have not asked for any changes; the Biden camp has,” Trump campaign spokesperson Jason Miller said on the call, according to the Washington Times. The first debate “didn’t turn out the way that they wanted. We think President Trump did absolutely fantastic.”
There is no proof the Biden campaign asked for changes. The Commission almost immediately announced it would implement changes, then did.
Trending
- CRIME3 days ago
NYT Bombshell: Trump Tried to Oust Acting AG to Overturn Election Results – Only Threat of Group Resignations Stopped Him
- CHECKS AND BALANCES3 days ago
‘Disingenuous Dumpster Fire’ Grassley Blasted for Saying Biden Should ‘Have Control’ Over House and Senate Dems
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Biden Vows to Confront Domestic Violent Extremism – Orders DNI, FBI, DHS to Conduct Comprehensive Threat Assessment
- News3 days ago
‘Seditious Conspiracy’: Ethics Complaint Filed Against Rep. Madison Cawthorn, Other GOPers Over Capitol Coup
- FRAUDSTERS1 day ago
‘You’re Saying We’re All Liars’: Rand Paul Melts Down on ABC When He’s Confronted With Election Lies
- SEDITION2 days ago
Bombshell WSJ Report: Trump Pressured DOJ Attorneys to Sue States in the Supreme Court to Overturn Election
- 'ETHICS PROGRAM HAS BEEN RAZED TO THE GROUND'2 days ago
Russia Explodes with Protests Against Putin Poisoning and Jailing His Biggest Opponent
- 'DANGEROUS FOOLS'2 days ago
GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Says “Everyone” Is to Blame for Capitol Riots