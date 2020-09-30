Connect with us

Debate Commission Will Let Moderators Cut Candidates’ Mics

After President Donald Trump wholly ignored both the debate rules he agreed to and the moderator he agree to, the Committee on Presidential Debates said it would examine options to get control him.

They have.

The Commission will allow future debate moderators to cut candidates’ microphones if they deem necessary, according to CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell.

That would be one option of several moderators can expect to be given – it’s unclear if the candidates will have to agree to the updated rules.

The Commission issued a statement Wednesday in response to the disaster caused by President Trump. The organization said Tuesday’s “debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.”

They have vowed they “are going to be making changes” to avoid a replay of last night’s out of control catastrophe.

President Trump turned the debate into what many called a “shit show.”

 

