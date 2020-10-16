TOO BAD SO SAD
Don’t Tell Trump but Biden Blew Him Out of the Water in Early Dueling Town Hall Ratings
President Donald Trump cares about ratings, possibly more than almost anything else. So no one should tell him that he just lost the ratings war to Joe Biden in what many saw as ill-conceived “dueling” town halls Thursday night.
The numbers, we should caution, aren’t final but Deadline calls it a “solid win for Joe Biden.”
“After all the concerns about threats to democracy in the pursuit of ratings, Thursday’s dueling town halls between Donald Trump on NBC and Joe Biden on ABC ended up being a very good night for Savannah Guthrie, a very very good night for the Atlanta Braves and a most excellent night for the former Vice-President,” Deadline’s Dominic Patten reports.
“Biden drew 12.7 million total viewers on the Disney-owned network, while Trump drew 10.4 million in the same 9-10 p.m. [Central] time slot on NBC,” Variety reports “Across the entire runtime, the Biden town hall averaged 12.3 million viewers. In terms of the fast national 18-49 demographic, Biden is comfortably on top with a 2.6 rating to Trump’s 1.7.”
In short, Biden beat Trump by about 2.3 million more viewers.
Trump actually had a far better chance of beating Biden from a reach standpoint: His one hour town hall was broadcast on NBC, but also two of NBC’s cable news networks –MSNBC and CNBC – and was streamed online across those channels’ platforms as well as Telemundo.com.
Biden’s town hall aired on ABC and was streamed on ABC.com.
YouTube also carried both town halls.
“At the end of Trump’s town hall, the NBC News YouTube channel showed 153,660 viewers were watching” Trump, Newsweek reported Thursday night. But the former vice president, who was on “ABC News’s YouTube channel showed 507,445 viewers at the end of Biden’s town hall.”
ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl was only too happy to share the news:
SIREN! The Biden Town Hall on ABC drew 2.3 million more viewers than the Trump town hall on NBC. There is nothing @realDonaldTrump cares about more than ratings. https://t.co/03OMGhEVLM
— Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) October 16, 2020

‘Declaring War’: Trump Fighting Debates Commission Rule Change That Will Allow Mods to Cut Mics
The Trump campaign right now is on a call with the Commission on Presidential Debates, attacking its members after the bi-partisan organization announced new rules in the wake of the president’s disastrous performance and behavior Tuesday night. Those new rules including allowing moderators to shut off candidates’ microphones if need be.
The Commission has three co-chairs, including a Democrat, a Republican, and the former chair of the League of Women Voters.
One Politico reporter says the “Trump campaign appears to be declaring war on the Commission on Presidential Debates in a call happening right now, describing it as biased against POTUS.”
The White House Correspondent for Yahoo News reports the “Trump campaign is holding a press call attacking the Commission on Presidential Debates as ‘partisan’ and ‘anti-Trump.’ They’ve rattled off board members they call ‘permanent swamp monsters’ while selectively ignoring multiple Republicans on the board including George W. Bush.”
“We have not asked for any changes; the Biden camp has,” Trump campaign spokesperson Jason Miller said on the call, according to the Washington Times. The first debate “didn’t turn out the way that they wanted. We think President Trump did absolutely fantastic.”
There is no proof the Biden campaign asked for changes. The Commission almost immediately announced it would implement changes, then did.

‘Deeply Hurt’ Ex-Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale Tweets Out Bible Verse About Being Persecuted
Former Trump re-election campaign manager Brad Parscale is “deeply hurt” after being demoted Wednesday night by Jared Kushner, according to Politico.
“Bless those who persecute you; bless and do not curse them,” Parscale tweeted Thursday afternoon.
Romans 12:14:
Bless those who persecute you; bless and do not curse them.
— Brad Parscale (@parscale) July 16, 2020
Parscale was overseeing a presidential campaign with polling numbers that may be historically low for an incumbent. In the latest Quinnipiac poll Trump is losing to former vice president Joe Biden by 15 points. Others also have Trump losing by double digits.
Parscale is staying on as a senior advisor.

Trump Replaces Brad Parscale As Re-Election Campaign Hits the Skids
President Donald Trump has just replaced his flailing campaign manager Brad Parscale, as experts increasingly say his re-election chances wither. Parscale will stay with the campaign in the role he had during 2016.
Trump made the announcement on Facebook, trying to put a positive spin on the bad news.
“I am pleased to announce that Bill Stepien has been promoted to the role of Trump Campaign Manager,” the president said. “Brad Parscale, who has been with me for a very long time and has led our tremendous digital and data strategies, will remain in that role, while being a Senior Advisor to the campaign. Both were heavily involved in our historic 2016 win, and I look forward to having a big and very important second win together. This one should be a lot easier as our poll numbers are rising fast, the economy is getting better, vaccines and therapeutics will soon be on the way, and Americans want safe streets and communities!”
Just hours ago a devastating Quinnipiac poll put former Vice President Joe Biden 15 points ahead of Trump. Worse, the polling organization’s analyst reported the results offer “no upside, no silver lining, no encouraging trend hidden somewhere in this survey for the president.”
Stepien, who was embroiled in the infamous “Bridgegate” scandal, had been Chris Christie’s chief of staff until the former New Jersey governor fired him in 2014.
Update:
Tweet from super PAC American Bridge’s opposition researcher:
Trump's campaign manager was Christie's campaign manager, and he's famous for exactly one thing: The illegal use of the governing power of the state against political enemies for the purpose of winning election campaigns
— Pat Dennis (@patdennis) July 16, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
