Eric Trump Melts Down on Fox News Because He’s Getting ‘Subpoena After Subpoena After Subpoena’
Eric Trump complained on Sunday that the Trump Organization and the Trump family is facing an onslaught of investigations and that they are forced to respond to subpoenas “every single day.”
The former president’s son made the remarks during an interview on Fox News with host Maria Bartiromo.
“The problem with the Democrats is they dig so deep that they always find themselves,” Trump said. “And the reason I’m frustrated about this is every single day since my father ran for president, my father and our entire family and our company has been under investigation. Every single day, Maria, we get subpoena after subpoena after subpoena.”
“But, I mean, they weaponized the entire system in this country,” he added. “They’ve weaponized the DOJ. They’ve weaponized our military. They weaponized the educational system in this country. They’ve weaponized the medical system in this country. The Democrats weaponize absolutely everything they can to use again their political opponents.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
‘He’s Going Berserk’: Insider Claims ‘Angry’ Trump Can’t Handle Not Being President
One of Donald Trump’s former corporate executives believes he is going berserk no longer being president — while prosecutors close in.
Former Trump Organization Executive Vice President Barbara Res was interviewed by MSNBC’s Alex Witt on Saturday following this week’s Washington Post bombshell that Manhattan DA Cy Vance, Jr. has convened a super grand jury for the criminal investigation for the former president’s business. Res is the author of the 2020 book Tower of Lies: What My Eighteen Years of Working With Donald Trump Reveals About Him.
“It’s interesting, Donald Trump certainly responded to the grand jury news and there’s a statement calling it ‘the greatest witch hunt in American history,'” Witt noted. “I mean, we’ve heard that refrain over and over again from him, but Politico asks, how can it be a political witch hunt if he’s not in the game anymore? Goes on to say, simple: float another run for president. But Trump’s aides tell Politico that his interest in running in 2024, it’s not just a defense tactic. One has said he’s missing being president terribly. I’m curious, given your 18 years of working with him, what do you make of all this? How do you think he’s reacting to all this in private?”
“Well, first of all, I think he’s going berserk,” Res replied.
“I think he’s so angry. All the things that he put in place, the things he put in place to get elected the first time and almost get elected the second time, both were unreasonably based, and all the other things, the attorney general and the kinds of — the judges and all the things that he thought he had working for him all of a sudden are not there anymore. it’s — he can’t avoid this,” she explained. “This happened and this is something he thought he could avoid.”
“And I’m sure he’s looking for people to blame. He’s screaming at people, everybody, he’s probably blaming [Allen] Weisselberg, he’s blaming his sons, his daughter, you know, anyone that’s available to him,” Res said. “And he will, I think, throw any one of them under the bus to protect himself.”
“Boy, that’s extraordinary statement,” Witt said. “I’ve heard it many, many times, and as a parent, I just think, how’s that even possible? But we’ll leave that.”
Watch:
Ex-Trump Aides Had New Job Offers Yanked After Capitol Insurrection: Report
According to a report from Politico, former Donald Trump White House officials are finding their job prospects — already tenuous due to their affiliation with the ousted president — have worsened greatly after the Trump-inspired Capitol riot on Jan. 6th that left five dead.
With Politico’s headline stating, “Some Trump aides stuck with him till the end. Now they’re screwed,” the report states that it’s not just lower-level staffers who are being shut out, it even includes former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.
As the report notes, some former Trump staffers had jobs in hand, only to see the offers pulled after the insurrection that followed the president speaking to a “Stop the Steal” rally.
With the president sulking down in Mar-a-Lago and not lending a helping hand to former aides desperate for jobs, forcing them to look elsewhere, one former Trump White House official, stated, “There’s a lot of resumé passing and people just wanting to help people land on their feet.”
Another ex-official put it more bluntly, “They are really f*cked. The Hill scramble, one of the few places where they’d be welcomed, already happened a month or so ago… They were told over and over to take their hand off the hot stove, and they didn’t want to listen.”
The report states, “Tainted by Trump’s reputation, several Trump aides described an increasingly bleak job market with virtually no chance of landing jobs in corporate America and some even having seen promising leads disappear after the rampage at the U.S. Capitol. A second former White House official said they knew of ‘people who got jobs rescinded because of Jan. 6.'”
“It’s not just the lower- and mid-level staffers getting pinched. Two people familiar with his thinking said Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows, who spent seven years in the House of Representatives before joining the White House, was even considering a position at the Trump Organization because of a lack of options,” Politico reports. “Faced with these employment hurdles, staffers have circulated an informal directory of plausible job openings among each other. Other Trump officials decided to start their own businesses or transitioned back to Republican offices on Capitol Hill or hired their former colleagues.”
According to the report, many inside the Trump White House waited until the last minute to make moves, holding off until the Electoral College votes were counted. By then it was too late and their Trump affiliation became even more toxic.
“They looked to that [Jan. 6] as the end of the limbo state people were operating in so they could start moving on to the next thing” a staffer explained. “But the 6th put a stop to that.”
You can read more here.
Ivanka and Jared in a ‘Panic’ After Trump-Incited Coup: Where to Live, What to Do, and ‘Farewell Tour’ in Question
First daughter Ivanka Trump once had designs on running for political office, but her father’s role in inciting a mob to attack the United States Capitol building last week may have permanently hobbled her political career.
Sources tell CNN White House correspondent Kate Bennett that both Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner are worried about what they’re going to do next because last week’s riots have provided “horrific images” that will follow them wherever they go.
“That has Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump in a bit of a panic as they look to their future,” she said. “I talked to a lot of sources today who say they’re questioning everything now, from where they’re going to live after the White House to what their careers will be.”
Bennett explained that Ivanka and Kushner both know that they are no longer welcome in New York, and they also feel that they might not be wanted in Bedminster, New Jersey, where one of the president’s prized golf courses is located.
Additionally, she said that the Trump riots are making it “very difficult for them to tout any achievements they’ve made inside this administration” that they were planning to make as part of a “farewell tour.”
Watch the video below.
