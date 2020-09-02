RACISM A FEATURE NOT A BUG FOR GOP
Watch: Bill Barr Falsely Claims It’s ‘Very Rare for an Unarmed African American to Be Shot by a White Police Officer’
Attorney General Bill Barr is claiming it is “very rare for an unarmed African American to be shot by a white police officer.”
The Attorney General made his exceptionally false remarks on CNN Wednesday afternoon, during which he also claimed it’s a “false narrative” that the “police are on an epidemic of shooting unarmed Black men.”
The nation’s top law enforcement officer also suggested that Black men are treated differently but that racism was not the reason.
“If anything’s been baked in [to the system] it’s a bias toward non-discrimination,” Barr insisted.
“I don’t think [racism] is as common as as some people suggest,” he also said.
The Attorney General’s remarks have caused of storm of anger online.
Watch:
Attorney General Bill Barr: "It's very rare for an unarmed African American to be shot by a white police officer."
— The Recount (@therecount) September 2, 2020
In total, “1,022 people have been shot and killed by police in the past year,” The Washington Post reports.
“Although half of the people shot and killed by police are White, Black Americans are shot at a disproportionate rate. They account for less than 13 percent of the U.S. population, but are killed by police at more than twice the rate of White Americans. Hispanic Americans are also killed by police at a disproportionate rate.”
‘The President’s Onto Something’: Mitch McConnell Praises Trump After Racist ‘Send Her Back’ Rally
McConnell says racism is a “thrown around” word that is “routinely applied to everything.”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell praised President Donald Trump after the president’s campaign re-election event in North Carolina Wednesday turned into a racist rally with chants of “send her back” targeting Democratic U.S. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.
“I think the president’s onto something,” Sen. McConnell said, of the President aiming his arsenal at four progressive Democratic Congresswomen, including Rep. Omar.
“We’re having a big debate, now and next year, about what we want America to be like,” McConnell added, attacking socialism.
McConnell rejected the claim that he is complicit in advancing racism, saying racism is a “thrown around” word that is “routinely applied to everything.”
“We ought to tone the rhetoric down across the country,” he urged.
Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo accused Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of “pulling out the race card” on McConnell after the Congresswoman from Queens and The Bronx called the Majority Leader “complicit” in advancing racism in America.
“Everyone knows that’s nonsense,” McConnell said, adding that it’s “time to lower the rhetoric” on racism.
Mediaite adds that “Bartiromo kicked off the interview by showing extensive clips from the rally — including one in which the crowd loudly chanted ‘send her back’ — before asking Mitch: ‘You’re reaction to some of the president’s commentary?'”
“He’s right about ‘the squad’ wanting to turn us into a socialist country,” McConnell responded.
