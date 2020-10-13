Connect with us

RACISM A FEATURE NOT A BUG FOR GOP

Internet Recoils in Horror Over Amy Coney Barrett Ruling That Says N-Word Does Not Make Workplace ‘Hostile’

Published

on

A ruling by Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett that whitewashed racism in the workplace shocked the Internet this week.

In a recent report on Barrett’s notable opinions, the Associated Press highlighted a 2019 workplace discrimination ruling that Barrett wrote for a unanimous three-judge panel.

According to the the report, Barrett said that there was no evidence that use of the n-word “created a hostile or abusive working environment.”

The AP reported:

“The n-word is an egregious racial epithet,” Barrett wrote in Smith v. Illinois Department of Transportation. “That said, Smith can’t win simply by proving that the word was uttered. He must also demonstrate that Colbert’s use of this word altered the conditions of his employment and created a hostile or abusive working environment.”

Twitter users reacted in shock on Tuesday when attorney Jill Filipovic shared details of the case.

Many of the commenters wondered if Barrett would feel the same way if her adopted black children had been the subject of racial discrimination.

Read some of the comments below.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

RACISM A FEATURE NOT A BUG FOR GOP

Watch: Bill Barr Falsely Claims It’s ‘Very Rare for an Unarmed African American to Be Shot by a White Police Officer’

Published

1 month ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

Attorney General Bill Barr is claiming it is “very rare for an unarmed African American to be shot by a white police officer.”

The Attorney General made his exceptionally false remarks on CNN Wednesday afternoon, during which he also claimed it’s a “false narrative” that the “police are on an epidemic of shooting unarmed Black men.”

The nation’s top law enforcement officer also suggested that Black men are treated differently but that racism was not the reason.

“If anything’s been baked in [to the system] it’s a bias toward non-discrimination,” Barr insisted.

“I don’t think [racism] is as common as as some people suggest,” he also said.

The Attorney General’s remarks have caused of storm of anger online.

Watch:

In total, “1,022 people have been shot and killed by police in the past year,” The Washington Post reports.

“Although half of the people shot and killed by police are White, Black Americans are shot at a disproportionate rate. They account for less than 13 percent of the U.S. population, but are killed by police at more than twice the rate of White Americans. Hispanic Americans are also killed by police at a disproportionate rate.”

Continue Reading

RACISM A FEATURE NOT A BUG FOR GOP

‘The President’s Onto Something’: Mitch McConnell Praises Trump After Racist ‘Send Her Back’ Rally

Published

1 year ago

on

July 18, 2019

By

McConnell says racism is a “thrown around” word that is “routinely applied to everything.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell praised President Donald Trump after the president’s campaign re-election event in North Carolina Wednesday turned into a racist rally with chants of “send her back” targeting Democratic U.S. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

“I think the president’s onto something,” Sen. McConnell said, of the President aiming his arsenal at four progressive Democratic Congresswomen, including Rep. Omar.

“We’re having a big debate, now and next year, about what we want America to be like,” McConnell added, attacking socialism.

McConnell rejected the claim that he is complicit in advancing racism, saying racism is a “thrown around” word that is “routinely applied to everything.”

Related: Ilhan Omar’s Response to Trump’s Racist and Nativist Attacks Goes Viral – #Istandwithilhan Now Trending

“We ought to tone the rhetoric down across the country,” he urged.

Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo accused Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of “pulling out the race card” on McConnell after the Congresswoman from Queens and The Bronx called the Majority Leader “complicit” in advancing racism in America.

“Everyone knows that’s nonsense,” McConnell said, adding that it’s “time to lower the rhetoric” on racism.

Mediaite adds that “Bartiromo kicked off the interview by showing extensive clips from the rally — including one in which the crowd loudly chanted ‘send her back’ — before asking Mitch: ‘You’re reaction to some of the president’s commentary?'”

“He’s right about ‘the squad’ wanting to turn us into a socialist country,” McConnell responded.

RELATED STORIES:

‘EVERYTHING THAT’S WRONG WITH WASHINGTON…STARTED WITH HIM’: MITCH MCCONNELL GETS POWERFUL DEMOCRATIC CHALLENGER

MITCH MCCONNELL RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN LAUNCH BRAGS ABOUT STEALING OBAMA’S SUPREME COURT NOMINEE’S SEAT

NAZISM EXPERT EXPLAINS WHY MITCH MCCONNELL IS THE ‘GRAVEDIGGER OF AMERICAN DEMOCRACY’

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.