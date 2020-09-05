'COKED UP AMERICAN CARNAGE'
Trump ends all federal anti-racism training, calling it “anti-American propaganda”
On Friday, Russell Vought, director of Republican President Donald Trump’s Office of Management and Budget issued a memo on Trump’s direction telling the heads of all federal agencies to end anti-racism and diversity training programs.
The memo called the programs “divisive, anti-American propaganda.” The programs largely focus on the different lived experiences of people of color, immigrants and people from other marginalized identities.
While the Vought wrote that his office will issue more detailed guidance on eliminating these programs soon, he said all federal agencies should identify all programs related that discuss “white privilege” or that “teaches or suggests … that the United States … or any race or ethnicity is inherently racist or evil.”
“The divisive, false, and demeaning propaganda of the critical race theory movement is contrary to all we stand for as Americans and should have no place in the Federal government,” Vought wrote.
However, such training often focuses on the ways that departments have historically applied their policies without taking the lived experiences and institutional barriers faced by marginalized people. They seek to make the departments more accessible to everyone.
In an explainer article about federal diversity and anti-racism training, Vox explains:
Critical race theory is a school of thought that examines how race and racism is perpetuated through existing legal and cultural systems. It supposes that examining and critiquing social institutions — and creating spaces for people to color to share their experiences — can help create a fairer world. Examining the advantages white people enjoy in social, economic and political areas (also known as white privilege) is a part of understanding and challenging those systems.
In the past, Trump has called the Black Lives Matter movement a “symbol of hate”, has called racial justice protests a form of “domestic terror”, and called and people demonstrating against police brutality “thugs.”
The Black and anti-racist publication The Root called the memo Trump’s “tacit admission that he believes American equates to whiteness,” and added that his memo came the day after Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson discussed the “tyranny of critical race theory training in federal institutions” with his guest calling on Trump to “immediately abolish” it.
‘#CocaineConvention’: ‘Adderall’ and ‘Coked’ Trend on Social Media After Republican National Convention
Republican National Convention speeches appear to have pushed the words “Adderall” and “coked,” and the hashtag “#CocaineConvention” to trend on social media Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Here’s what some are saying:
— David K (@gojipudu) August 25, 2020
Was Don Jr coked up? pic.twitter.com/pKVhlm5a4q
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 25, 2020
Rotten Narcissistic Cokeheads
I think that was it stands for?#RNCcocaine
— Jay Kay (@jk_1939) August 25, 2020
We found our hashtag. #CocaineConvention pic.twitter.com/tOjvtihFNH
— (((evan shapiro))) (@eshap) August 25, 2020
Shout out to Kimberly Guilfoyle and Don Jr. lol
— Bärí A. Williams (@BariAWilliams) August 25, 2020
Sometimes, #2020 pulls through for a win.
If you ever wondered what a Don Jr. sandwich looked like….
?#Adderall #DonJr #Cocaine?#CocaineConvention #CocaineEyes pic.twitter.com/LwKe6Qne17
— Niall of the Nine (@nine_niall) August 25, 2020
Adderall, Ambien, Cocaine, Ketamine, Whisky, Whisky, Ketamine, Vodka and Cocaine, DD, Speedball, Cough syrup, MDMA pic.twitter.com/58SYXOmp4C
— Dan Olson (@FoldableHuman) August 25, 2020
So this is probably not what Trump was hoping for the morning after the first night of the 2020 RNC ?:#RNCChaos#CocaineConvention pic.twitter.com/dpRgM7MtyT
— ??? Kal-El of Krypton ????? (@MadeOnKrypton) August 25, 2020
I thought at first, someone got into Donald's stash of Adderall, but I think Gargoyle went straight for the coke. https://t.co/jZGGyVlo7o
— Andrew Goss ?USAF? (@Goss30Goss) August 25, 2020
How much Adderall (or cocaine) is Donald Trump Jr. on? ? #RepublicanConvention #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/a4KBTLzd1L
— Matthew Kletter (@MatthewKletter) August 25, 2020
Amazing. I wake up and see "cocaine," "Adderall," "the purge," and "Uncle Tom" all trending, and I immediately know they're all connected to the #RNCConvention2020.
— Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) August 25, 2020
#cokedUp#adderall #CocaineConvention
Started trending after you two spoke pic.twitter.com/WgftZkuBZS
— Coretta ? (@MizCoretta) August 25, 2020
A snow plow was needed to clear all the Adderall and cocaine at the RNC convention#RNCConvention2020 pic.twitter.com/yxojMbu64y
— Roger Simas ??? (@SimasRealEstate) August 25, 2020
So DTJ is suspected of being on cocaine during his RNC speech and I have never seen someone look so coked out in my life His eyes are like Niagara Falls they are so watery and he blinks so damn much not a good look from the Red's right now? #RepublicanConvention #cocaineeyes pic.twitter.com/CRK0N3sNAZ
— Chance Riley (@chance_riley9) August 25, 2020
Glossy eyes, talking a mile a minute I’ve done enough drugs in my life to know that homeboy is on some type of speed like coke or Adderall.
— Mr X (@Mrxptc) August 25, 2020
Kimberly and Don Jr were all Coke'd out tonight…
Or Adderall
They were not sober pic.twitter.com/S2KmKNwlwM
— TrudyAnn (@MizTrudyAnn) August 25, 2020
So on a scale of 1 to Scarface, how coked out is Don Jr right now? #RNC2020 #PutinsGOPConvention #RepublicanConvention pic.twitter.com/m0LQTb849F
— Jess (@JustJess97) August 25, 2020
"Adderall mainly stimulates the sympathetic nervous system, which triggers the body's "fight or flight" responses, such as pupil dilation, increased blood pressure and heart rate and increased sweating." I think he & his dad must have the same dealer!
— Catherine Weinress (@cathweinress) August 25, 2020
Do you wanna do some blow man? Maybe just a line or four. #adderall pic.twitter.com/06Nkwm4xHY
— ? neal madore ? (@nealmadore) August 25, 2020
Evita coked out of her mind while slaughering defenseless sheep.
— Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) August 25, 2020
Looked like Don Jr. got into daddy’s Adderall before trying to focus on his teleprompter, and grifter girlfriend Kimberly looked like a coked up squirrel channeling Eva Peron……hideously amusing. pic.twitter.com/rpKiylaB0E
— Margaret Wolstencroft (@MargaretWolste1) August 25, 2020
Coked up American Carnage pic.twitter.com/8eKydcTRnd
— Justin Gould (@SkyMogul72) August 25, 2020
Even coked up Don Jr was like “Yeah, that was a bit much, honey.” after this one. pic.twitter.com/q2ZJ1UPtBi
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) August 25, 2020
The weirdest part of @GOPconvention tonight – #cocaine is trending because Don Jr. looked coked out of his mind & Guilfoyle was yelling into a microphone in an empty room … and their speeches were taped. Do another take! Dab Jr's tears and tell Kim to tone it down 13 notches! https://t.co/sVTzyw2PHn
— Dana Nuccitelli (@dana1981) August 25, 2020
It was so 'strong' that Cocaine, Don Jr, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Fidel Castro, Erdogan, Coked, and Loch Ness were all trending and Faux Spews cut away from it.
Not sure that's the 'uplifiting, positive' message you were going for. pic.twitter.com/vMgHW0KqH9
— D Villella ?? (@dvillella) August 25, 2020
