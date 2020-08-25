'COKED UP AMERICAN CARNAGE'
‘#CocaineConvention’: ‘Adderall’ and ‘Coked’ Trend on Social Media After Republican National Convention
Republican National Convention speeches appear to have pushed the words “Adderall” and “coked,” and the hashtag “#CocaineConvention” to trend on social media Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Here’s what some are saying:
— David K (@gojipudu) August 25, 2020
Was Don Jr coked up? pic.twitter.com/pKVhlm5a4q
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 25, 2020
Rotten Narcissistic Cokeheads
I think that was it stands for?#RNCcocaine
— Jay Kay (@jk_1939) August 25, 2020
We found our hashtag. #CocaineConvention pic.twitter.com/tOjvtihFNH
— (((evan shapiro))) (@eshap) August 25, 2020
Shout out to Kimberly Guilfoyle and Don Jr. lol
— Bärí A. Williams (@BariAWilliams) August 25, 2020
Sometimes, #2020 pulls through for a win.
If you ever wondered what a Don Jr. sandwich looked like….
🍞#Adderall #DonJr #Cocaine🍞#CocaineConvention #CocaineEyes pic.twitter.com/LwKe6Qne17
— Niall of the Nine (@nine_niall) August 25, 2020
Adderall, Ambien, Cocaine, Ketamine, Whisky, Whisky, Ketamine, Vodka and Cocaine, DD, Speedball, Cough syrup, MDMA pic.twitter.com/58SYXOmp4C
— Dan Olson (@FoldableHuman) August 25, 2020
So this is probably not what Trump was hoping for the morning after the first night of the 2020 RNC 😬:#RNCChaos#CocaineConvention pic.twitter.com/dpRgM7MtyT
— 🇺🇸🌊 Kal-El of Krypton 🏳️🌈🌽 (@MadeOnKrypton) August 25, 2020
I thought at first, someone got into Donald's stash of Adderall, but I think Gargoyle went straight for the coke. https://t.co/jZGGyVlo7o
— Andrew Goss 👊USAF👊 (@Goss30Goss) August 25, 2020
How much Adderall (or cocaine) is Donald Trump Jr. on? 🧐 #RepublicanConvention #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/a4KBTLzd1L
— Matthew Kletter (@MatthewKletter) August 25, 2020
Amazing. I wake up and see "cocaine," "Adderall," "the purge," and "Uncle Tom" all trending, and I immediately know they're all connected to the #RNCConvention2020.
— Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) August 25, 2020
#cokedUp#adderall #CocaineConvention
Started trending after you two spoke pic.twitter.com/WgftZkuBZS
— Coretta ♉ (@MizCoretta) August 25, 2020
A snow plow was needed to clear all the Adderall and cocaine at the RNC convention#RNCConvention2020 pic.twitter.com/yxojMbu64y
— Roger Simas 🍁🇵🇹 (@SimasRealEstate) August 25, 2020
So DTJ is suspected of being on cocaine during his RNC speech and I have never seen someone look so coked out in my life His eyes are like Niagara Falls they are so watery and he blinks so damn much not a good look from the Red's right now😳 #RepublicanConvention #cocaineeyes pic.twitter.com/CRK0N3sNAZ
— Chance Riley (@chance_riley9) August 25, 2020
Glossy eyes, talking a mile a minute I’ve done enough drugs in my life to know that homeboy is on some type of speed like coke or Adderall.
— Mr X (@Mrxptc) August 25, 2020
Kimberly and Don Jr were all Coke'd out tonight…
Or Adderall
They were not sober pic.twitter.com/S2KmKNwlwM
— TrudyAnn (@MizTrudyAnn) August 25, 2020
So on a scale of 1 to Scarface, how coked out is Don Jr right now? #RNC2020 #PutinsGOPConvention #RepublicanConvention pic.twitter.com/m0LQTb849F
— Jess (@JustJess97) August 25, 2020
"Adderall mainly stimulates the sympathetic nervous system, which triggers the body's "fight or flight" responses, such as pupil dilation, increased blood pressure and heart rate and increased sweating." I think he & his dad must have the same dealer!
— Catherine Weinress (@cathweinress) August 25, 2020
Do you wanna do some blow man? Maybe just a line or four. #adderall pic.twitter.com/06Nkwm4xHY
— 😐 neal madore 😐 (@nealmadore) August 25, 2020
Evita coked out of her mind while slaughering defenseless sheep.
— Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) August 25, 2020
Looked like Don Jr. got into daddy’s Adderall before trying to focus on his teleprompter, and grifter girlfriend Kimberly looked like a coked up squirrel channeling Eva Peron……hideously amusing. pic.twitter.com/rpKiylaB0E
— Margaret Wolstencroft (@MargaretWolste1) August 25, 2020
Coked up American Carnage pic.twitter.com/8eKydcTRnd
— Justin Gould (@SkyMogul72) August 25, 2020
Even coked up Don Jr was like “Yeah, that was a bit much, honey.” after this one. pic.twitter.com/q2ZJ1UPtBi
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) August 25, 2020
The weirdest part of @GOPconvention tonight – #cocaine is trending because Don Jr. looked coked out of his mind & Guilfoyle was yelling into a microphone in an empty room … and their speeches were taped. Do another take! Dab Jr's tears and tell Kim to tone it down 13 notches! https://t.co/sVTzyw2PHn
— Dana Nuccitelli (@dana1981) August 25, 2020
It was so 'strong' that Cocaine, Don Jr, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Fidel Castro, Erdogan, Coked, and Loch Ness were all trending and Faux Spews cut away from it.
Not sure that's the 'uplifiting, positive' message you were going for. pic.twitter.com/vMgHW0KqH9
— D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) August 25, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- COMMANDER-IN-INCOMPETENCE3 days ago
Judge Orders Trump to Pay $44,100 to Cover His Porn Star Mistress’ Legal Fees
- News22 hours ago
First Lady’s Former Friend and Advisor Taped Melania Trump Making Disparaging Remarks About Ivanka: Report
- ANTI-LGBTQ DISCRIMINATION IS SEX DISCRIMINATION3 days ago
Trump Just Erased Any Mention of LGBTQ People from a Major U.S. Foreign Aid Policy
- OUR RACIST PRESIDENT22 hours ago
‘He Is Evil’: George Conway Chokes Up as He Explains When Trump’s Racism Finally Hit Home
- SERIOUSLY?2 days ago
‘We Don’t Even Know What It Is’: Mark Meadows in Hypocritical Hysterics After Chris Wallace Calls QAnon a ‘Hate Group’
- 'ANGRY AND APPALLED'3 days ago
Former USPS Official Says Treasury Secretary Sought to Make Postal Service a Political Weapon
- IS THERE MORE TO THIS?1 day ago
Kellyanne Conway Out
- 'SOMETHING IN WHICH I WAS NOT INVOLVED'1 day ago
Jerry Falwell Jr. Says His Wife Had a ‘Fatal Attraction’ Affair With the Pool Boy: Report