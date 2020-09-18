‘Mitch McConnell Set the Precedent. No Supreme Court Vacancies Filled in an Election Year’ Says Dem US Senator

U.S. Senator Ed Markey, a progressive who has served in Congress for 44 years, is warning Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to not bring a Trump Supreme Court nominee to the floor for a vote in the wake of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing.

“Mitch McConnell set the precedent,” Sen. Markey said. “No Supreme Court vacancies filled in an election year. If he violates it, when Democrats control the Senate in the next Congress, we must abolish the filibuster and expand the Supreme Court.”

McConnell minutes ago announced he will bring a Trump nominee to the Senate floor for a vote.