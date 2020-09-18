McConnell Announces Any Trump Nominee Will Get Senate Vote

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has issued a statement on the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, announcing President Donald Trump’s nominee will get a vote oin the floor of the Senate.

McConnell blocked President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, despite having nearly a year left in his term.

But McConnell now says, in a non-constitutional claim, that “no Senate has confirmed an opposite-party President’s Supreme Court nominee in a presidential election year,” since the 1880’s.

Read his statement below:

McConnell just released a statement: “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.” pic.twitter.com/c46OJdCEuB — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) September 19, 2020

