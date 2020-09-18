Trump Responds to Passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

President Donald Trump responded to the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Friday night.

“She just died? I didn’t know that,” Trump claimed to reporters before he boarded Air Force One at 8:15 PM, well after news broke that the beloved progressive jurist had died.

“She led an amazing life, what else can you say? Whether you agree or not … she led an amazing life.”

Trump was holding a campaign rally when news of her passing broke. He happened to be speaking about putting yet another justice on the nation’s top court:

Trump, seemingly unaware of RBG’s passing, muses about putting Ted Cruz on the Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/bPXEBKDKSp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 18, 2020

