‘It Was Terrifying’: Former Top Pence Coronavirus Staffer Slams Trump – and Says He Calls Supporters ‘Disgusting’

A lifelong Republican says she’s voting for Joe Biden after witnessing first hand how President Donald Trump appreciated the coronavirus pandemic. Olivia Troye was Vice President Mike Pence’s homeland security, counterterrorism and coronavirus adviser. And she says she’s voting for Joe Biden.

Troye says Trump didn’t want to hear about the coronavirus “because his biggest concern was that we were in an election year, and how was this going to affect what he considered to be his record of success.”

Trump, she says, “doesn’t actually care about anyone else but himself.”

“You know I’ve been on the COVID task force from day one,” Troye says in a video recorded for Republican Voters Against Trump.

“I mean the virus was very unpredictable, at the beginning there were a lot of unknowns but towards the middle of February, we knew it wasn’t a matter of if COVID would become a big pandemic here in the United States, it was a matter of when. But the President didn’t want to hear that because his biggest concern was that we were in an election year, and how was this going to affect what he considered to be his record of success.”

She calls it “shocking to see the president saying that the virus was a hoax, saying that everything’s okay when we know that it’s not. The truth is, he doesn’t actually care about anyone else but himself. He made a statement once that was very striking. I never forgot it because it pretty much defined who he was, when we were in a taskforce meeting the president said, ‘maybe this COVID thing is a good thing. I don’t like shaking hands with people, I don’t have to shake hands with these disgusting people.'”

“Those ‘disgusting people’ are the same people that he claims to care about. These are the people still going into his rallies today, who have complete faith in who he is. If the President had taken this virus, seriously, or if he had actually made an effort to tell how serious it was, he would have slowed the virus spread, he would have saved lives.”

“It was the opportunity in honor of a lifetime, to be able to serve in the White House, I put my heart and soul into this role, every single day, but at some point I would come home at night, I would look myself in the mirror and say are you really making a difference? Does it matter because no matter how hard you work in what you do. The President is going to do something that is detrimental to keeping Americans safe, which is why you signed up for this role. It was awful. It was It was terrifying. I have been a Republican for my entire life. I am a McCain Republican, I am a Bush Republican, and I am voting for Joe Biden because I truly believe we are at a time of constitutional crisis. At this point it’s country over party.”

Watch: