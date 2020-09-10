RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Conservative Christian Pollster Calls for Imprinting a Biblical Worldview on Kids 15 to 18 Months Old
Conservative Christian pollster George Barna told Family Research Council president Tony Perkins and “Washington Watch” listeners on Tuesday that “spiritual deficiency” in the United States was to blame for its “collapse.”
During a conversation about conservative evangelicals’ influence on national politics, Perkins said that he perceived that the most important thing for like-minded churches to be doing was not necessarily to be discussing political issues, but to be “developing the biblical worldview” in the United States.
“If we develop the biblical worldview, helping them become integrated disciples, the pieces fall in place, do they not?” Perkins asked Barna.
“Absolutely,” Barna replied. “That’s why one of the things I’m advocating is that America has a profound spiritual deficiency and that’s what’s produced the worldview crisis that’s responsible for the collapse of American society in many ways. If we clean up that worldview issue, everything else is going to fall into place. That’s really the key domino on the board. And so if we get that right, we’re going to fix a lot of things at once.”
On pseudo-historian David Barton’s “WallBuilders Live” radio show Wednesday, Barna continued his argument and said Americans must start imprinting the proper “worldview” on children 15 to 18 months old.
“It really does start with our children,” Barna said. “We know that a worldview, no matter which one it is, a person’s worldview is going to start developing at 15 to 18 months of age, and it will be almost fully formed by the time they reach the age of 13, might be reshaped and refined a little bit during the teens and 20s.”
“By the time they hit 30, and what we found is that most people will die believing what they believe at age 13. So we really do have to invest heavily in our children, be very intentional and strategic about that,” Barna said. “It’s got to come from the family, as well as the church. But we have to pay attention to the fact that the culture of America is the biggest shaper of people’s worldview right now. So, we’ve got to turn that around us..”
At the 2017 Values Voter Summit, Barna portrayed the 2016 election as a “Christians vs. non-Christians election” and declared, “God did a miracle for us.”
This article was originally published at Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Image: Screenshot via YouTube
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
An Anti-LGBTQ Billionaire and Roy Moore Donor Has Been Bankrolling a Popular Right Wing Pro-Trump Anti-LGBTQ Site: NYT
The Federalist is a right wing, anti-LGBTQ website whose leaders can be seen on Fox News and the Sunday talk shows.
People for years have been wondering who funds it. Up until now no one knew.
The site’s co-founder Ben Domenech resigned after just three days from The Washington Post over previous plagiarism allegations. He happens to be married to The View’s Meghan McCain, and was a frequent guest on CBS’s Face the Nation. Earlier, his work was removed from Huffington Post, The Washington Examiner, and The San Francisco Examiner after reportedly being paid tens of thousands of dollars to write about the government of Malaysia.
Domenech’s senior editor, Mollie Hemingway, was an anti-Trump conservative who used to call then-candidate Donald Trump “a demagogue with no real solutions for anything at all,” and labeled Trump’s whining “ineffectual and impotent.”
Today, she’s among his biggest fans.
In response to its very non-transparent backing, The Federalist has even found a way to make money off the question. For $24.95 you, too, can join in the “fun.”
#IFundTheFederalist T-Shirts are BACK! Get yours here: https://t.co/Yn1pK4oqMU pic.twitter.com/m8eKF8ALuP
— The Federalist (@FDRLST) August 4, 2020
The site is devoted to “owning the libs” and attacking Trump’s critics while advancing the President’s agenda.
But it would seem not just the President’s agenda.
Back in 2014 Media Matters called it “an outlet for often-rabid anti-LGBT talking points.”
And now we know, thanks to The New York Times, that one of The Federalist’s “major backers is Dick Uihlein, the Midwestern packing supply magnate and Trump donor who has a history of giving to combative, hard-right candidates, like Roy S. Moore of Alabama.”
Blue Virginia calls Uihlein “Roy Moore’s #1 donor and anti-LGBTQ bankroller.”
Moore, of course, is the twice-former, twice booted Alabama Supreme Court chief justice who became the twice-failed GOP U.S. Senate candidate. Uihlein supported him even after the multiple, credible accusations of rape and harassment came out against him.
And The Federalist even published an op-ed basically defending Moore, the Times notes.
“The Federalist ran an opinion piece that defended men who dated young women as a practice with a long history that was ‘not without some merit if one wants to raise a large family.'”
Dick Uihlein and his wife have donated millions to GOP and conservative candidates and their super PACs, including “roughly $26 million” during the 2018 election cycle – and that was just the first half of the year, according to The Times.
“Uihlein dumped as much as $17 million” in 2018 into a GOP candidate, Leah Vukmir, who tried to unseat Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, INTO’s Nico Lang reported. The candidate was a “right-wing extremist” who had “a staunch record of opposing queer and trans rights.”
Not only did she have “‘close ties’ to the Family Research Council,” she “favored Russia’s anti-gay ‘propaganda’ law, and backed Uganda’s ‘Kill the Gays’ bill.”
The Federalist appears to echo Uihlein’s anti-LGBTQ agenda, running headlines like “Supreme Court Ridiculously Demands Everyone Pretend Sex Differences Don’t Exist,” “Why Pete Buttigieg Is The Most Destructive Candidate For Christianity,” “Donald Trump Has Done Far More For Gay People Than The Stonewall Democrats,” “4 Times LGBT Media Turned Coronavirus Coverage Into Attacks On Christians,” “Transgenderism’s War On Women Betrays Left’s Claims To Champion Our Rights,” “The Queer Movement Wants To Convert Christians, Not Coexist,” and on, and on, and on.
How much The Federalist receives from Uihlein is not publicly known.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Dangerous’ Anti-LGBTQ Trump Appointee Who Calls US a ‘Homo-Empire’ Quits – Will Partner With Con Man Jacob Wohl
A bigoted Trump appointee at the famed U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has just quit but not before announcing she is teaming up with infamous conspiracy theorists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman at a Thursday press conference, where she will discuss her “Christian beliefs.”
Merritt Corrigan, who once complained the U.S. is in the clutches of a “homo-empire” that pushes a “tyrannical LGBT agenda,” according to Pro-Publica, made several announcements via her now unlocked but mostly-all deleted Twitter account.
Playing the role of a victim of anti-religious bigotry, Corrigan wrote: “For too long, I’ve remained silent as the media has attacked me for my Christian beliefs, which are shared by the majority of Americans.”
Among them, she says, that “Gay marriage isn’t marriage.” The vast majority of Americans believe that the marriage of two people of the same sex is marriage.
She also appeared to attack transgender Americans, saying, “Men aren’t women.”
For too long, I’ve remained silent as the media has attacked me for my Christian beliefs, which are shared by the majority of Americans
Let me clear:
Gay marriage isn’t marriage
Men aren’t women
US-funded Tunisian LGBT soap operas aren’t America First
— Merritt Corrigan (@MerrittCorrigan) August 3, 2020
Corrigan also erroneously attacked a Democratic Senator who is very supportive of religion, Cory Booker, as a “radical anti-Christian leftist.”
Senators @TimKaine and @CoryBooker have demanded my ouster from USAID, purely because of my Christian beliefs
I WILL NOT be bullied into submission by radical anti-Christian leftists like Cory Booker
— Merritt Corrigan (@MerrittCorrigan) August 3, 2020
Politico’s Daniel Lippman reported on Corrigan’s resignation. She attacked him too:
I will have more to say about this stalker from Politico at my Press Conference Thursday at Project 1599 HQ with Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman https://t.co/rTOUAfSwH4
— Merritt Corrigan (@MerrittCorrigan) August 3, 2020
On Monday the House Foreign Affairs Committee commented on Corrigan’s resignation, and noted last month it said she is “dangerous” in a press release that called for her to quit. Corrigan demanded Chairman Engel debate her, Burkman, and Wohl.
This announcement from the House Foreign Affairs Committee is a total disgrace
I hereby challenge @RepEliotEngel to a debate with Jacob Wohl, Jack Burkman and me at Project 1599 HQ https://t.co/mVJNu9sqm3
— Merritt Corrigan (@MerrittCorrigan) August 3, 2020
Jacob Wohl, who is a partner with Jack Burkman, has attempted to frame Dr. Anthony Fauci, Robert Mueller, Pete Buttigieg, and waged false attacks against Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris, Ilhan Omar, and Elizabeth Warren. As USA Today reported, Wohl also falsely claimed “that pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats and media outlets were a left-wing ‘false flag’ operation.”
Among the few tweets she left up, aside from ones posted today, is this one of her with white nationalism sympathizer Tucker Carlson.
About to take back America with POTUS 46 ?? pic.twitter.com/MPD0fd9PCi
— Merritt Corrigan (@MerrittCorrigan) December 20, 2019
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Why Have the Laws Written Down at All?’: Conservative Republican Complains About SCOTUS LGBTQ Civil Rights Ruling
Republican Sen. Josh Hawley? of Missouri questioned the efficacy of the religious-right movement after the Supreme Court ruled Monday that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects LGBTQ people from workplace discrimination—a ruling authored by President Donald Trump’s first Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.
Hawley was far from alone with his disdain for the ruling. Anti-LGBTQ groups and outlets expressed alarm?. Family Research Council president Tony Perkins wrote in a blog post Wednesday?, “Suddenly, we fear for our kids’ classrooms, our sons and daughters in the military, the future of adoption and competition, and the vanishing hopes of any Christian to run a business or ministry without being sued.”
On Tuesday, Perkins hosted Hawley on his radio show “Washington Watch with Tony Perkins” after Hawley gave a speech on the Senate floor calling the Supreme Court’s ruling a “piece of legislation” and “seismic.” Politico reported that Hawley declared that the ruling “represents the end of the conservative legal movement.” He echoed those sentiments during his interview with Perkins.
“For religious conservatives, people of faith, who have labored here in the vineyard so to speak, I think that this result—it really is going to cause people to question: What is it we have been doing? What is it that we have been working toward if this is always the result at the end of the day? We have got to do better than this,” Howley said.
Howley said that he was ultimately hopeful that religious conservatives “of all backgrounds” would be motivated to demonstrate leadership after the ruling.
“That would be a good thing for this movement, for the country,” Hawley said.
Perkins jumped in to insist that he and Hawley were not seeking Supreme Court justices who would “legislate from the bench” in a way that fulfilled their political desires, but rather ?they sought justices who would adhere to the U.S. Constitution and “the true meaning of words.”
“There’s almost no point in writing down the laws. We might as well just let the justices just tell us what they think should be the right policy in any given case,” Hawley said? sarcastically. “Why have the laws written down at all if the words are not going to hold the meaning they had at the time?”
This article was first published at Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Image by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs via Flickr and a CC license
DoD Photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Dominique A. Pineiro
Trending
- WTH?3 days ago
‘Only an Animal’: Trump Goes Off-the-Rails in Unhinged ‘News Conference’ Campaign Rally So MSNBC and CNN Stop Airing
- REALLY? LET'S ASK THE POPE3 days ago
Watch: Trump-Loving Priest Says Catholics ‘Can’t Be Democrats’ Because Democrats are ‘Godless’ and Going to ‘Hell’
- 'BUCKLE UP'2 days ago
50+ Progressive Groups Plan for ‘Mass Public Unrest’ if Trump Loses — but Won’t Leave Office
- GRIFTERS GONNA GRIFT3 days ago
‘Just an Amazing Grift’: Trump Campaign’s Brad Parscale Ripped for ‘Spending Like a Drunken Sailor’
- 'THE KOOKS THE CRAZIES THE EXTREMISTS'2 days ago
Lincoln Project Warns ‘Trump Is Radicalizing Our Young Men to Become Killers’ With New Viral Ad: ‘This Is Sick’
- WHEN DOES THIS STOP?2 days ago
Mom Says Her 13 Year Old With Asperger’s Was Unarmed When He Was Shot by Police: ‘Why Didn’t You Just Tackle Him?’
- YUP.1 day ago
‘Donald Trump Is a Draft Dodger’ Brutal New Lincoln Project Ad Charges
- 'RAGE-TWEETING'2 days ago
‘You Got Taken to the Cleaners’: Trump Mocked for Blaming Campaign Cash Woes on ‘Fake News’ of How He Handled Pandemic