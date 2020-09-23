RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
DOJ Unveils Proposal That Would Make It Harder for Twitter and Facebook to Block Trump’s Dangerous Posts
The U.S. Dept. of Justice has released a draft of its proposal to change federal law, making it harder – and possibly illegal – for tech companies and social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook to remove, delete, or otherwise block or interfere with content it deems dangerous or objectionable.
President Donald Trump for years has falsely claimed tech giants are censoring conservatives and giving preferential treatment to liberals. Recently, Twitter and even Facebook have appended warning or information labels to some of his more dangerous posts, and in rare cases removed them – as they have done for years to other users.
Attorney General Barr has been working to alter Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects websites and their owners from liability over content they host – such as readers’ comments – and allows them to make decisions as to what they remove or block based on what those sites and platforms consider objectionable.
Calling Barr’s draft “a rare, legislative proposal,” The Washington Post reports were it to become law, it would allow the federal government to “police” website owners and tech companies’ actions.
“For years, President Trump and other top Republicans have attacked tech giants including Facebook, Google and Twitter for censoring conservatives online, something the U.S. government now may have the ability to police if the Justice Department’s proposal were to become law.”
For example, yesterday nine of the top 10 posts on Facebook were from Republicans or far right conservatives.
The top-performing link posts by U.S. Facebook pages in the last 24 hours are from:
1. Franklin Graham
2. Ben Shapiro
3. Ben Shapiro
4. Delish
5. Ben Shapiro
6. Breitbart
7. Dan Bongino
8. Sean Hannity
9. David J. Harris Jr.
10. Donald Trump For President
— Facebook’s Top 10 (@FacebooksTop10) September 22, 2020
“The White House,” the Washington Post continues, “has offered little proof for its claims, and tech companies strongly deny them — while Democratic lawmakers contend the administration should focus instead on hate speech, extremism and election disinformation that spreads virally on the Internet.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Conservative Christian Pollster Calls for Imprinting a Biblical Worldview on Kids 15 to 18 Months Old
Conservative Christian pollster George Barna told Family Research Council president Tony Perkins and “Washington Watch” listeners on Tuesday that “spiritual deficiency” in the United States was to blame for its “collapse.”
During a conversation about conservative evangelicals’ influence on national politics, Perkins said that he perceived that the most important thing for like-minded churches to be doing was not necessarily to be discussing political issues, but to be “developing the biblical worldview” in the United States.
“If we develop the biblical worldview, helping them become integrated disciples, the pieces fall in place, do they not?” Perkins asked Barna.
“Absolutely,” Barna replied. “That’s why one of the things I’m advocating is that America has a profound spiritual deficiency and that’s what’s produced the worldview crisis that’s responsible for the collapse of American society in many ways. If we clean up that worldview issue, everything else is going to fall into place. That’s really the key domino on the board. And so if we get that right, we’re going to fix a lot of things at once.”
On pseudo-historian David Barton’s “WallBuilders Live” radio show Wednesday, Barna continued his argument and said Americans must start imprinting the proper “worldview” on children 15 to 18 months old.
“It really does start with our children,” Barna said. “We know that a worldview, no matter which one it is, a person’s worldview is going to start developing at 15 to 18 months of age, and it will be almost fully formed by the time they reach the age of 13, might be reshaped and refined a little bit during the teens and 20s.”
“By the time they hit 30, and what we found is that most people will die believing what they believe at age 13. So we really do have to invest heavily in our children, be very intentional and strategic about that,” Barna said. “It’s got to come from the family, as well as the church. But we have to pay attention to the fact that the culture of America is the biggest shaper of people’s worldview right now. So, we’ve got to turn that around us..”
At the 2017 Values Voter Summit, Barna portrayed the 2016 election as a “Christians vs. non-Christians election” and declared, “God did a miracle for us.”
This article was originally published at Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Image: Screenshot via YouTube
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
An Anti-LGBTQ Billionaire and Roy Moore Donor Has Been Bankrolling a Popular Right Wing Pro-Trump Anti-LGBTQ Site: NYT
The Federalist is a right wing, anti-LGBTQ website whose leaders can be seen on Fox News and the Sunday talk shows.
People for years have been wondering who funds it. Up until now no one knew.
The site’s co-founder Ben Domenech resigned after just three days from The Washington Post over previous plagiarism allegations. He happens to be married to The View’s Meghan McCain, and was a frequent guest on CBS’s Face the Nation. Earlier, his work was removed from Huffington Post, The Washington Examiner, and The San Francisco Examiner after reportedly being paid tens of thousands of dollars to write about the government of Malaysia.
Domenech’s senior editor, Mollie Hemingway, was an anti-Trump conservative who used to call then-candidate Donald Trump “a demagogue with no real solutions for anything at all,” and labeled Trump’s whining “ineffectual and impotent.”
Today, she’s among his biggest fans.
In response to its very non-transparent backing, The Federalist has even found a way to make money off the question. For $24.95 you, too, can join in the “fun.”
#IFundTheFederalist T-Shirts are BACK! Get yours here: https://t.co/Yn1pK4oqMU pic.twitter.com/m8eKF8ALuP
— The Federalist (@FDRLST) August 4, 2020
The site is devoted to “owning the libs” and attacking Trump’s critics while advancing the President’s agenda.
But it would seem not just the President’s agenda.
Back in 2014 Media Matters called it “an outlet for often-rabid anti-LGBT talking points.”
And now we know, thanks to The New York Times, that one of The Federalist’s “major backers is Dick Uihlein, the Midwestern packing supply magnate and Trump donor who has a history of giving to combative, hard-right candidates, like Roy S. Moore of Alabama.”
Blue Virginia calls Uihlein “Roy Moore’s #1 donor and anti-LGBTQ bankroller.”
Moore, of course, is the twice-former, twice booted Alabama Supreme Court chief justice who became the twice-failed GOP U.S. Senate candidate. Uihlein supported him even after the multiple, credible accusations of rape and harassment came out against him.
And The Federalist even published an op-ed basically defending Moore, the Times notes.
“The Federalist ran an opinion piece that defended men who dated young women as a practice with a long history that was ‘not without some merit if one wants to raise a large family.'”
Dick Uihlein and his wife have donated millions to GOP and conservative candidates and their super PACs, including “roughly $26 million” during the 2018 election cycle – and that was just the first half of the year, according to The Times.
“Uihlein dumped as much as $17 million” in 2018 into a GOP candidate, Leah Vukmir, who tried to unseat Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, INTO’s Nico Lang reported. The candidate was a “right-wing extremist” who had “a staunch record of opposing queer and trans rights.”
Not only did she have “‘close ties’ to the Family Research Council,” she “favored Russia’s anti-gay ‘propaganda’ law, and backed Uganda’s ‘Kill the Gays’ bill.”
The Federalist appears to echo Uihlein’s anti-LGBTQ agenda, running headlines like “Supreme Court Ridiculously Demands Everyone Pretend Sex Differences Don’t Exist,” “Why Pete Buttigieg Is The Most Destructive Candidate For Christianity,” “Donald Trump Has Done Far More For Gay People Than The Stonewall Democrats,” “4 Times LGBT Media Turned Coronavirus Coverage Into Attacks On Christians,” “Transgenderism’s War On Women Betrays Left’s Claims To Champion Our Rights,” “The Queer Movement Wants To Convert Christians, Not Coexist,” and on, and on, and on.
How much The Federalist receives from Uihlein is not publicly known.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Dangerous’ Anti-LGBTQ Trump Appointee Who Calls US a ‘Homo-Empire’ Quits – Will Partner With Con Man Jacob Wohl
A bigoted Trump appointee at the famed U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has just quit but not before announcing she is teaming up with infamous conspiracy theorists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman at a Thursday press conference, where she will discuss her “Christian beliefs.”
Merritt Corrigan, who once complained the U.S. is in the clutches of a “homo-empire” that pushes a “tyrannical LGBT agenda,” according to Pro-Publica, made several announcements via her now unlocked but mostly-all deleted Twitter account.
Playing the role of a victim of anti-religious bigotry, Corrigan wrote: “For too long, I’ve remained silent as the media has attacked me for my Christian beliefs, which are shared by the majority of Americans.”
Among them, she says, that “Gay marriage isn’t marriage.” The vast majority of Americans believe that the marriage of two people of the same sex is marriage.
She also appeared to attack transgender Americans, saying, “Men aren’t women.”
For too long, I’ve remained silent as the media has attacked me for my Christian beliefs, which are shared by the majority of Americans
Let me clear:
Gay marriage isn’t marriage
Men aren’t women
US-funded Tunisian LGBT soap operas aren’t America First
— Merritt Corrigan (@MerrittCorrigan) August 3, 2020
Corrigan also erroneously attacked a Democratic Senator who is very supportive of religion, Cory Booker, as a “radical anti-Christian leftist.”
Senators @TimKaine and @CoryBooker have demanded my ouster from USAID, purely because of my Christian beliefs
I WILL NOT be bullied into submission by radical anti-Christian leftists like Cory Booker
— Merritt Corrigan (@MerrittCorrigan) August 3, 2020
Politico’s Daniel Lippman reported on Corrigan’s resignation. She attacked him too:
I will have more to say about this stalker from Politico at my Press Conference Thursday at Project 1599 HQ with Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman https://t.co/rTOUAfSwH4
— Merritt Corrigan (@MerrittCorrigan) August 3, 2020
On Monday the House Foreign Affairs Committee commented on Corrigan’s resignation, and noted last month it said she is “dangerous” in a press release that called for her to quit. Corrigan demanded Chairman Engel debate her, Burkman, and Wohl.
This announcement from the House Foreign Affairs Committee is a total disgrace
I hereby challenge @RepEliotEngel to a debate with Jacob Wohl, Jack Burkman and me at Project 1599 HQ https://t.co/mVJNu9sqm3
— Merritt Corrigan (@MerrittCorrigan) August 3, 2020
Jacob Wohl, who is a partner with Jack Burkman, has attempted to frame Dr. Anthony Fauci, Robert Mueller, Pete Buttigieg, and waged false attacks against Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris, Ilhan Omar, and Elizabeth Warren. As USA Today reported, Wohl also falsely claimed “that pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats and media outlets were a left-wing ‘false flag’ operation.”
Among the few tweets she left up, aside from ones posted today, is this one of her with white nationalism sympathizer Tucker Carlson.
About to take back America with POTUS 46 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MPD0fd9PCi
— Merritt Corrigan (@MerrittCorrigan) December 20, 2019
Trending
- 'GOVERNMENT OF CHAOS'2 days ago
Whistleblower Outs Kushner for COVID Task Force Failures: ‘Organized Crime Melded With Lord of the Flies’
- OPINION3 days ago
‘This Is for the People to Decide’: Jaw-Dropping CNN Supercut Lays Bare the GOP’s Stunning Hypocrisy on SCOTUS
- HECK NO2 days ago
At the White House Today: Likely Top Trump SCOTUS Choice – a Right Wing Anti-LGBTQ, Anti-Choice Religious Extremist
- News2 days ago
‘Shaping Policies’: Trump Official in Charge of Personnel at HHS Has Been a College Senior – Report
- NOT EVEN TRYING TO HIDE IT2 days ago
Trump Openly Admits He’s Fast-Tracking SCOTUS Nominee to Rule on ‘Fake Ballots’ During Contested Election
- VILE2 days ago
‘Streets Will Run Red With Blood’: Trump-Loving Senator Mocked for Ad Bragging She’s ‘More Conservative Than Attila the Hun’
- TRUMP LIED PEOPLE DIED2 days ago
‘People Need to Go to Prison’: CNN Analyst Blasts Trump Admin Hiding Coronavirus Is Airborne at More Than 6 Feet
- News2 days ago
Kayleigh McEnany Says Trump ‘Very Likely’ Will Nominate New Supreme Court Justice Before Ruth Bader Ginsburg is Buried