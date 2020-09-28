FRAUD
‘Can’t Afford to Lose’: Drudge Report Totally Destroys Donald Trump – ‘Lost More Money Than Made?’
The Drudge Report, a staple of conservative power brokers and right wing political leaders for decades, slowly turned anti-Trump starting late last year, stunning GOP stalwarts.
Following The New York Times’ bombshell about the president paying just $750 in federal taxes in 2016 and 2017, and no taxes for 15 out of 20 years, the Drudge Report on Monday just destroyed Trump.
The Drudge Report is essentially a link aggregator, rewriting headlines and combining links to create a very clear picture of what they want readers to see.
Here’s how it looks right now:
“LOST MORE MONEY THAN MADE?” reads one headline from the top of Drudge, about the Times’ exposé. “FINANCED EXTRAVAGANT LIFESTYLE WITH USE OF BUSINESS EXPENSES…” reads another.
‘Can you believe how f*cking stupid the IRS is?’
FLASHBACK: Ripped Obama 20.5% Rate…
Said poor should have to pay to ‘be part of game’…
WIRE: National Security Threat…
Biden ad compares to what workers pay…
Sells ‘I paid more income taxes than Donald Trump’ stickers…
HuffPost’s S.V. Dáte, who famously asked President Trump a few weeks ago if he regretted “all the lying” he’s done to Americans, noted earlier today Drudge called into question whether or not Trump even is a billionaire:
Well, at least Drudge has moved off that “fake billionaire” headline. That was probably really bothering the president. pic.twitter.com/COyKT3jtWZ
— S.V. Dáte (@svdate) September 28, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
FRAUD
Forbes Adds It Up: Trump Is $1.1 Billion in Debt
Forbes says President Donald Trump is a billionaire, but he’s more than a billion dollars in debt.
The New York Times Sunday evening dropped a bombshell investigation into Trump’s taxes, after having obtained twenty years of his returns. The Times reported Trump is $421 million in debt to an unknown entity.
(One former top Mueller team attorney just strongly suggested that entity is Russia.)
Now, Forbes senior editor Dan Alexander, whose beat is covering Trump, reveals the President of the United States is $1.13 billion in debt.
That’s billion with a “b.”
Overall, he puts Trump’s net worth at $2.5 billion, saying his businesses are “worth an estimated $3.66 billion before debt.”
Alexander clearly knows what he’s talking about, and clearly knows all of Trump’s real estate assets.
The list of debt on his assets seems staggering.
“A big chunk of Trump’s liabilities is concentrated in 1290 Avenue of the Americas in New York City and 555 California Street in San Francisco, the two skyscrapers he owns in conjunction with Vornado,” Alexander reports, adding that Trump’s share of the debt for those two buildings is $448 million.
“The president owes hundreds of millions more on other Manhattan buildings, as documented in SEC filings and property records. At Trump Tower, he has a $100 million loan. At 40 Wall Street, he owes $139 million. At Trump Plaza, $13 million. At Trump International Hotel & Tower, $6.5 million. At Trump Park Avenue, an estimated $10 million. That’s another $268 million, bringing the tally to $716 million.”
That’s just an excerpt from the tally.
Read Alexander’s entire report at Forbes, and read his annotated breakdown of the Times bombshell article in this Twitter thread.
FRAUD
NYT Bombshell: Trump Paid Just $750 in Federal Income Taxes in 2016 – and Nothing in 10 Out of the Previous 15 Years
Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016, the same year he told his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, during a presidential debate not paying taxes “makes me smart.”
“That makes me smart” – Donald Trump’s reaction to Hillary Clinton’s accusation that he doesn’t pay enough income tax. #debatenight pic.twitter.com/MFIr8YmnoE
— Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) September 27, 2016
The New York Times reported the bombshell news Sunday evening, adding that in 2017 Trump against paid just $750.
“He had paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years — largely because he reported losing much more money than he made,” the Times adds, noting it has obtained the president’s tax returns for the past two decades.
Today, Trump’s “finances are under stress, beset by losses and hundreds of millions of dollars in debt coming due that he has personally guaranteed. Also hanging over him is a decade-long audit battle with the Internal Revenue Service over the legitimacy of a $72.9 million tax refund that he claimed, and received, after declaring huge losses. An adverse ruling could cost him more than $100 million.”
The Times suggests Trump appears to be a con man.
“The tax returns that Mr. Trump has long fought to keep private tell a story fundamentally different from the one he has sold to the American public. His reports to the I.R.S. portray a businessman who takes in hundreds of millions of dollars a year yet racks up chronic losses that he aggressively employs to avoid paying taxes. Now, with his financial challenges mounting, the records show that he depends more and more on making money from businesses that put him in potential and often direct conflict of interest with his job as president.”
Read the entire report at The New York Times.
FRAUD
‘Zero Credibility’: Legal Experts Blast ‘Religious Zealot’ Bill Barr for Politicizing Trump’s Poor Pandemic Performance
Attorney General Bill Barr is getting blasted for a highly-partisan interview he gave to Fox News. Barr’s role as the nation’s chief law enforcement officer is seen as sacrosanct by the American people, who believe the wall between the head of the Dept. of Justice and politics should never be cracked.
The AG attacked the press for waging a “jihad” against Trump’s promotion of an unproven malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, to battle COVID-19, despite it not having been approved, or even appropriately tested for that purpose. And he described President Donald Trump’s early handling of the impending coronavirus pandemic as “statesman-like,” which is false. Numerous reports show Trump was far more aware of how fatal the coronavirus could be and just how much it could disrupt the globe.
“The politicization of decisions like hydroxychloroquine has been amazing to me,” Barr told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “Before the president said anything about it, there was ‘fair and balanced’ coverage of this very promising drug, and the fact that it had such a long track record that the risks were pretty well known, and as soon as he said something positive about it, the media’s been on a jihad to discredit the drug. It’s been quite strange.”
“It’s very disappointing,” Barr also said, “because I think the president went out at the beginning of [the coronavirus pandemic] and really was statesmanlike, trying to bring people together, working with all the governor. Keeping his patience as he as he got these snarky, gotcha questions from the White House media pool and the stridency of the partisan attacks on him has gotten higher and higher.”
That’s false. The media has worked to inform the public that the drug can be dangerous, and even deadly, when inappropriately used. And reporters have tried to let the public know that reports of the drug’s supposed success in treating the deadly virus has been mostly anecdotal.
Here’s one portion of the interview:
Barr says he’s disappointed about partisanship during the pandemic because the President has acted statesmanlike and worked with all the governors while dealing with gotcha questions from the media. He goes on to accuse the media of leading a jihad against Hydroxychloroquine pic.twitter.com/fW2NLDOzB7
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) April 9, 2020
Many legal experts are furious.
CNN Legal Analyst, former federal and state prosecutor:
AG William Barr is a disgrace, a political hack with zero credibility who constantly embarrasses himself and the Justice Department.
His comments sound like they’re from a campaign spokesperson, not the nation’s top law enforcement official.
For example: (1/3) https://t.co/HxGohon3rh
— Elie Honig (@eliehonig) April 9, 2020
– Criticizes media for asking not-nice questions of Trump (this is what our top law enforcement official is worried about)
– Claims media on a “jihad” against Trump’s ideas (speaks for itself).
You want to go work for the campaign, fine. Stop dragging down DOJ with you. (3/3)
— Elie Honig (@eliehonig) April 9, 2020
Former SDNY Federal Prosecutor:
Barr is adding to his title of Most Dangerous Trump Cabinet Member. He’s now giving reckless advice on health policy (not part of the AG’s job or expertise) in addition to more explicitly espousing political conspiracy theories about the origins of the Russia Investigation. https://t.co/5qqtmtdhxz
— Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) April 9, 2020
Attorney and commentator:
Bill Barr got called a fucking fraud who deceived the American people by a Republican-appointed federal judge a month ago, and as far as I can tell @IngrahamAngle was too insipid to mention it and mainstream outlets covering her interview are meekly going along with that.
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) April 9, 2020
Federal judge, one month ago: “The Court has grave concerns about the objectivity of the process that preceded the public release of the redacted version of the Mueller Report.”
“Attorney General Barr distorted the findings in the Mueller Report.” https://t.co/xDDE3hkOgS
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) April 9, 2020
Managing editor, Lawfareblog:
It’s not an exaggeration to say if we do what Barr says, people will die https://t.co/926Opccfjc
— Quinta Jurecic (@qjurecic) April 9, 2020
Attorney, columnist, pundit:
Just in time for Ramadan, religious zealot AG Bill Barr claims the media is declaring a “jihad” on Trump for his hunch that hydroxychloroquine is a safe drug. After Barr leaves Trump, Im betting that Putin or MBS hires him as his top defender. https://t.co/g2a5yb7t84
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) April 9, 2020
CNN Chief National Security Correspondent:
In which the nation’s top law enforcement official expresses his opinion on social distancing guidelines, a medical treatment and religious freedom: https://t.co/el7aYyPhbX
— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) April 9, 2020
MSNBC Justice & Security Analyst, former DOJ spokesman:
Statesmanlike! I thought this had to be a paraphrase until I watched the clip. What a joke Barr has become. https://t.co/7J4kxIi7aB
— Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) April 9, 2020
Former Justice Department prosecutor:
Religious freedom, as guaranteed in the First Amendment, does not mean people must be religious or the government favors religion.
Barr is a danger. https://t.co/ZSQjFTM11Z
— Michael J. Stern (@MichaelJStern1) April 9, 2020
Conservative think tank scholar:
Bill Barr is simply an awful person besides being the worst Attorney General in the history of United States
— Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) April 9, 2020
Professor at the U.S. Naval War College:
"The greatest evil is now conceived and ordered in clean, carpeted, warmed and well-lighted offices, by quiet men with white collars and cut fingernails and smooth-shaven cheeks who do not need to raise their voices." – C.S. Lewis https://t.co/0TAnJvM4so
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 9, 2020
Supreme Court reporter for The Economist:
Bill Barr should go home and hide under his bed https://t.co/98d8wItqAY
— Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) April 9, 2020
Trending
- 'CAN'T WE END THIS ALREADY?'2 days ago
“Armed Militias to Intimidate Voters”: Donald Trump Jr.’s New Ad Recruits GOP “Army” to “Secure” Election
- NO COMPARISON1 day ago
Jill Biden Shuts Down Jake Tapper Over ‘Gaffe’ Question: ‘You Can’t Even Go There After Donald Trump’
- THIS IS FASCISM2 days ago
‘A Coup in the Making’: Voting and Civil Rights Expert Says ‘No Mandate’ for Nomination of Amy Coney Barrett
- 'DEEP STATE'2 days ago
Federal Agencies Tapped Phones of Portland’s Racial Justice Protestors to Prove They’re Terrorists
- News24 hours ago
Ex-Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale Hospitalized After SWAT Team Finds Him Armed and Threatening Self-Harm: Reports
- FRAUD9 hours ago
Forbes Adds It Up: Trump Is $1.1 Billion in Debt
- 'AS AN AMERICAN WHO CARES DEEPLY ABOUT THE CONSTITUTION2 days ago
“A Direct Attack on Millions of Americans”: Reactions to Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court Nomination
- News22 hours ago
Trump Campaign Blames Democrats for Ex-Campaign Manager Parscale’s Reported Self-Harm Threat