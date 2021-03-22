FRAUD
‘Should Be Disbarred’: Internet Furious After Sidney Powell Insists ‘No Reasonable Person’ Would Have Believed Her
“Tell this to the families of the murdered Capitol Police officers”
Attorney and conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell for months insisted then-President Donald Trump won re-election, that it was stolen from him, and spun an outrageous tale involving a government supercomputer switching votes to Joe Biden amid a communist plot involving Cuba, George Soros, China, Venezuela, the Clinton Foundation, Antifa, dead Hugo Chávez, and Dominion and Smartmatic voting machine companies.
Dominion and Smartmatic both sued her for defamation.
Now, in response to Dominion’s $1.3 billion lawsuit, Powell is trying to get it dismissed – by blaming anyone who believed her.
Buzzfeed News’ senior reporter Zoe Tillman posted the details: Powell is claiming “no reasonable person would conclude” those “were truly statements of fact.”
Sidney Powell has moved to dismiss Dominion’s defamation lawsuit. She argues that when she accused Dominion of being part of an election-rigging scheme with ties to Venezuela, “no reasonable person would conclude” those “were truly statements of fact” https://t.co/RDPD1eGvY3 pic.twitter.com/p5zssgV5JJ
— Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) March 22, 2021
“Powell argues she can’t be liable if the information she based her ‘opinions and legal theories’ on were actually unreliable,” Tillman adds, “comparing herself to reporters who get 1A protection when they cite sources; but she later also makes clear she disputes that her info was ‘false.'”
It was just three weeks ago that her final cases were dropped – by the U.S. Supreme Court, which threw them out. In other words, she expected the nation’s highest court to believe her arguments, but says in response to being sued that “no reasonable person” should have.
Twitter quickly buried her in mockery, but some are absolutely furious, like this woman who says Powell thinks America “is a toy–to be played with, snapped in half, and then discarded as soon as it no longer charms.”
This makes me violently angry. My own *mother* believed Sidney Powell. I’m so angry people like Powell claim they are “the patriots.” They hate America. This woman thinks her country is a toy–to be played with, snapped in half, and then discarded as soon as it no longer charms. https://t.co/pe5yAV4x4F
— Eve Fairbanks (@evefairbanks) March 22, 2021
Here’s how others are responding:
So she’s admitting violating a bunch of rules of professional ethics in order to defeat a defamation claim.
That’s pretty desperate.
— Jason Silverman (@JMSilvermanEsq) March 22, 2021
“No reasonable person would believe me when I say this snake oil is safe to drink. But I’ll sell it to you for $50 a vial–a bargain for such a delicious and safe health tonic.”
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) March 22, 2021
Powell is a disgrace who should be disbarred for her unethical conduct. https://t.co/iKq5FHyZeB
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) March 22, 2021
Sidney Powell’s defense: “Everything I said about Dominion was bullshit. If you believed anything I said, you’re an idiot. It’s your fault, not mine.”
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) March 22, 2021
With just a few small tweaks, Sidney Powell’s motion to dismiss could easily be turned into a disbarment decision. https://t.co/WLPDVCXpcg
— Ari Cohn (@AriCohn) March 22, 2021
Sidney Powell wants folks to believe that even the Kraken doesn’t believe her.
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) March 22, 2021
This shows Sidney Powell views supporters of the former President and @GOP legislators as unreasonable, that only stupid people would have believed her election fraud statements. Problem is, many Republican legislators continue to wrongly believe the election was stolen. https://t.co/t6OcGn5eUX
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 22, 2021
I wonder how everyone who lived and died by the words of Sidney Powell will feel knowing that her defense is to claim that NO REASONABLE PERSON WOULD CONCLUDE HER CLAIMS WERE TRULY STATEMENTS OF FACT. https://t.co/yl461IZouu
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 22, 2021
I'd like Sidney Powell to tell this to every single one of the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol on January 6th with intent to hang the Vice President and murder the Speaker of the House.
I'd like her to tell this to the families of the murdered Capitol Police officers. https://t.co/8AIOUvKh42
— Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) March 22, 2021
And with this, Sidney Powell declares she must be disabarred. She is now stating that the allegations she filed in a lawsuit under penalty of perjury were BS, and she knew it. So, disbarment is number one. And “I was lying” does not obviate a defamation claim. https://t.co/7UHLSFxrfz
— Kurt “Masks Save Lives” Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 22, 2021
Fox News, when Tucker Carlson gets sued for lying: No reasonable person should actually believe that he's being honest.
Sidney Powell, when she gets sued for lying: No reasonable person should actually believe that I'm being honest.
There's a trend here … https://t.co/M9HRnDI3Ce
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) March 22, 2021
Sidney Powell is admitting that everthing she said was bullshit.
— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) March 22, 2021
The Sidney Powell story is stunning. She was leading a fraudulent effort to override the will of 81 million voters and our constitutional republic. And just a few months later, she openly admits it was a sham in a public court filing.
— A Hopeful Citizen (@ThePubliusUSA) March 22, 2021
New Right-Wing ‘Election Integrity’ Project Chair Is Attorney Who Was Part of Trump’s Call to Brad Raffensperger
A new right-wing “election integrity” project is being headed by Cleta Mitchell, an attorney who took part in the notorious call on which former President Donald Trump threatened and badgered Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse the election results in that state. The new “multi-million dollar National Election Protection Initiative” was announced by right-wing astroturf group FreedomWorks via an “exclusive” to Newsmax.
“Election integrity is the most important issue to the conservative movement,” FreedomWorks said in a statement to Newsmax. “The outcome of the 2020 presidential election and its associated legal battles underscore the need for conservatives to engage at all levels in fighting for secure elections that generate confidence.”
As the Washington Post reported in January, Mitchell was an “early backer” of Trump’s false claims about election fraud and a stolen election. Shortly after the election was called for Biden, Mitchell claimed that Georgia’s recount was a “total sham,” tweeting, “Happy to be considered a nut job because I believe in the rule of law.”
On the Raffensperger call, Mitchell said that Trump’s legal team had been “formally and informally” contacting Georgia election officials “for weeks.” State election officials on the call repeatedly told Trump, Mitchell, and then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that their claims were based on false information.
In January, Right Wing Watch reported that Mitchell signed a Dec. 30 letter from right-wing movement leaders urging Senate Republicans to “protect the republic” by contesting electoral votes from battleground states won by Biden.
To launch her new project, Mitchell appeared Sunday on the Newsmax program “Save the Nation,” hosted by FreedomWorks President Adam Brandon, where she claimed that the 2020 election had caused Americans to lose confidence in the nation’s elections and would lead to a totalitarian government (see video below).
Mitchell dismissed longtime progressive efforts to protect voters from voter suppression, charging that they are ploys to “wipe out” election safeguards. Mitchell called H.R. 1, a voting-rights and democracy-reform bill that passed in the House and is now being considered in the Senate, an attempt to “rig” elections in Democrats’ favor. Mitchell urged right-wing activists to “hammer” their senators to oppose the legislation.
In addition to opposing federal voting rights legislation, FreedomWorks’ efforts appear to be targeting the same battleground states cited in the right-wing leaders’ Dec. 30 letter: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. FreedomWorks’ list also includes North Carolina.
Before Mitchell began volunteering with Trump’s post-election efforts, she represented “a who’s who of prominent Trumpworld people” in recent years, the Daily Beast reported in January. Mitchell’s clients have included Trumpism strategist Steve Bannon and the right-wing True the Vote, an organization that has a track record of opposing mail-in ballots, challenging voter registrations, and advocating for voter ID laws. Mitchell was reportedly involved in a project to “protect” Trump and attack Democrats that right-wing activist Ginni Thomas presented to the secretive Council for National Policy in 2019. Mitchell resigned as a partner at the law firm of Foley & Lardner after a recording of the call with Raffesnperger became public.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Image: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour via Flickr
Under Investigation for Voter Fraud: Conspiracy Theorist Attorney Who Filed Election Fraud Cases for Trump – Report
Lin Wood is under investigation by the State of Georgia for possible voter fraud. Wood is a conspiracy theory-promoting attorney whose outlandish claims of election fraud grew so unimaginable the Georgia Bar Association ordered him to be examined by a mental health expert. Wood filed several cases alleging election fraud in an apparent quest to prove Donald Trump won the November 2020 election, which he lost by a wide margin.
Atlanta’s WSB-TV reveals reporter Justin Gray “has learned that the state has launched an investigation into whether Wood himself was a legal Georgia voter.”
At issue is a statement Wood (photo, with Trump) himself made, announcing he had purchased property in another state last April and was living there.
“I have been domiciled in South Carolina for several months after purchasing property in the state in April,” Wood allegedly told WSB’s Gray in an email. That email began the investigation, WSB reports.
“Gray confirmed Tuesday that the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office has launched an investigation into whether Wood was eligible to vote in Georgia, whether he broke the law by casting his ballot and whether he was actually a Georgia resident,” WSB adds.
Related: Mike Flynn and Pro-Trump Attorney Lin Wood Call to Impose Martial Law and Have Military Oversee New Election
Georgia law does not allow for those who have moved and intend to live in another state to vote in Georgia elections, WSB says.
a @wsbtv exclusive at 6: I’ve confirmed @GaSecofState has launched an official investigation into whether attorney Lin Wood voted illegally. Wood was 1 of most visible, controversial people claiming illegal voting in GA – now state is investigating if he was really a GA resident pic.twitter.com/wymswC17ug
— Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) February 2, 2021
Wood has claimed Georgia’s Republican Governor and Secretary of State worked with China to rig the election against Donald Trump, and said, they “will soon be going to jail.”
Infamously, Wood also told Georgia voters to not vote in the November election, because, he alleged falsely, there were voting machine problems, CBS 46 reported in December.
On January 1 Wood – before his Twitter account was shut down, tweeted a prediction that “Vice President Mike Pence could ‘face execution by firing squad’ for ‘treason,'” The Daily Beast reported that day. Just five days later at the U.S. Capitol Trump’s MAGA supporters, with a gallows outside, hunted down the Vice President, chanting, “Kill Mike Pence.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Kayleigh McEnany Snags Fox News Job After Months of Appearances While Ignoring White House Role: Report
Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany will be starting her new job at Fox News this month, after appearing on the right wing network countless times, including at least 20 after the election. Even before the election it was clear McEnany had pulled back from her White House responsibilities, all but stopping what once were daily press briefings, while starting a new job working for the Trump re-election campaign.
McEnany did not formally notify the American public of her new job at the Trump campaign, nor that she was being paid by the campaign while working for the American people.
“According to her termination financial disclosure report, McEnany reached an agreement with the company [Fox News] in January 2021 to start working there this month,” Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) reveals.
And in an incredibly rare move, despite being the White House press secretary, McEnany’s disclosure report reveals she was paid about $200,000 by the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC). It is not believed that McEnany refunded taxpayers any of her salary.
