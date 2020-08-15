'BUCKLE UP'
Trump’s Dismantling of Postal Service Continues With Removal of Public Collection Boxes
Officials in four U.S. states say that local postal workers have been spotted yanking collection boxes—those iconic blue steel public mailboxes where people can drop off their letters—from different locations in New York, Oregon, Montana and Indiana.
After several U.S. senators and state governors complained and demanded answers, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) said their removal was due to vandalism and “cost-saving measures” for boxes that had low use. The USPS pledged to stop removing the boxes until after Election Day.
Nevertheless, it’s still worrying because the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) didn’t tell anyone they were gonna remove the boxes in the first place, providing no transparency or accountability for their plans. Also, it’s 80 days until the election where millions of people are expected to vote by mail to avoid COVID-10 in public polling places, the Postmaster General handpicked by President Donald Trump’s appointed board has taken deliberate steps to slow mail processing including reducing post office hours, shutting down 10 percent of mail-sorting machines nationwide and informing 46 states that mailroom slowdowns may result in as many as 226 million mail-in ballots being thrown out if they’re not counted by or shortly after Election Day (as many state laws require).
Even former Democratic President Barak Obama accused Trump of being “more concerned with suppressing the vote than suppressing a virus.”
State legislatures could pass laws extending the vote-counting window for mail-in ballots. There’s also a campaign to get as many able-bodied people to vote in person on Election Day as possible to ensure their votes are counted, and another campaign to get people to drop their mail-in ballots directly to their local supervisors of elections while finding out how to track their votes to ensure that it’s counted.
But we should expect the Trump Administration to keep up such shenanigans up to and after Election Day.
'BUCKLE UP'
U.S. government vividly shows the danger of fireworks in literally mind-blowing video
It’s the Fourth of July, American Independence Day, a holiday where Americans buy nearly $1 billion worth of fireworks (literally tens of thousands of tons of explosive material) to light up the night sky in a celebration-slash-commemoration of the firearms our colonizers gleefully discharged in open revolt against the Brits who first sent them there.
While our resentments against the British have (mostly) receded, the danger of explosives hasn’t entirely. That’s why the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recently released this literally head-exploding video demonstrating the numerous ways that fireworks can blow your brain, children and limbs to bits.
Luckily, the video uses mannequins, but it gets its message across quite vividly.
They’ve even published this following list of helpful firework safety tips:
– Never allow young children to play with, or ignite, fireworks, including sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit—hot enough to melt some metals.
– Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy, in case of fire or other mishap.
– Light fireworks one at a time, then move away quickly.
– Never try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water and throw them away.
– Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Move to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.
– Never point or throw fireworks (including sparklers) at anyone.
– After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding the device to prevent a trash fire.
– Make sure fireworks are legal in your area, and only purchase fireworks that are labeled for consumer (not professional) use.
Happy Fourth, everyone!
'BUCKLE UP'
‘Cheat, Steal, Start a War’: MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch Warns Trump Willing to Do Literally Anything to Win Re-Election
MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch warned that President Donald Trump was willing to do anything to make sure he doesn’t lose the election.
The “Morning Joe” contributor said the president was desperate to win re-election, and that made him dangerous.
“There is no rebranding with this president because he would not rebrand himself,” Deutsch said. “He’s not capable of it, he doesn’t want to, he’s going to double, triple, quadruple down.”
“I want to give a brand warning up there we need to buckle up,” he added. “Wherever your imagination can take you what the brand would do — cheat, steal, start a war, that’s where it can take you.”
Deutsch said last week’s brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters outside the White House was a harbinger of what’s to come.
“June 1 was the beginning — buckle up,” he said. “Things we have not thought about historically will happen. Like I said, even him starting a war, wherever your mind can take you, the lowest step what this caged animal — I’m not literally calling him a caged animal — but what a caged animal can do, he is capable of doing. I think the next five months will be the most tumultuous months our country has ever seen throughout history.”
