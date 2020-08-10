Trump-Loving ‘True Victim of the Pandemic’ Nikki Haley Slammed for Complaining Her Birthday Popcorn Order Was Late

Nikki Haley is once again being widely mocked for a tweet. A few weeks ago it was this tweet, which basically was a very effective ad for Joe Biden:

If Biden wins in November, it’s clear that Warren will significantly shape his approach — on domestic policy in particular — whether or not her name’s on the ticket.https://t.co/odrqI0eIAJ — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) July 17, 2020

Now, it’s something far less political – or is it?

Monday morning President Donald Trump’s former U.S. Ambassador to the UN complained about… late birthday popcorn.

This one tweet seems to sum up the opinions of many:

Local woman stumps for man who destroys the postal service, then gets angry when her popcorn shipped via postal service doesn’t arrive on time. https://t.co/CK1RC1QBNK — Bryan 🇺🇸 #PoliceThePolice (@swimmerbr78) August 10, 2020

Many mocked Haley for being tone deaf to Trump’s destruction of the U.S. Postal Service.

Republicans: Trump is bringing much needed reform to the Postal Service! Who cares if letters are a little delayed? Also Republicans: where the fuck is my popcorn? https://t.co/nS0GudKsZN — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) August 10, 2020

It looks like that company uses USPS for some of its deliveries. Hmmm … might wanna take it up with whoever’s running the postal service these days. https://t.co/DAMyEXUT0W — Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) August 10, 2020

Did you try to send this order via USPS? Because Nikki, there are some things you should probably read up on … https://t.co/cttrnP9qb9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 10, 2020

Were these deliveries made through the USPS, because if so, you may want to sit down. https://t.co/O6KdNqHdid — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) August 10, 2020

160,000 people are dead and your guy sabotaged the postal service, Nikki. https://t.co/NsCfuZatAT — Conor Rogers 🏳️‍🌈 (@conorjrogers) August 10, 2020

Many reminded the former Republican governor of South Carolina that we’re in the middle of a pandemic.

Just imagine how #DisappointedNephew will feel to learn #shittyaunt chose the deaths of 160k and economic ruin of a nation rather than helping her fellow citizens in a crisis. — Betsy Boyz (@Betsy_Boyz) August 10, 2020

Yes let’s hurt a business for no reason during a pandemic where over 160k people have died. Great priorities here. https://t.co/LM53ARLPiH — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) August 10, 2020

Businesses are struggling, people are dying, everybody’s life has been turned upside down, but let’s all stop to say a prayer for @NikkiHaley after her screwed up popcorn order. https://t.co/GQCee92NIk — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) August 10, 2020

What a piece of work.

People are still waiting for their unemployment checks and stimulus payments, about to be evicted, but please do go on about… popcorn. https://t.co/AeO6P1VrFq — Sara Jane (@SaraJaneMaki) August 10, 2020

Many mocked her for her horrible record or priorities:

Nikkki is turning into a mini trump right before our eyes by using her platform to destroy a smallish business cuz she’s mad. ⤵️ https://t.co/yJjEcUM7dU — Foul Mouthed Mom 😷 (@IamNurseTrish) August 10, 2020

The true victim of the pandemic logs on. https://t.co/rHSz4z4FwY — Pirates Batting Consultant (@Expittriate) August 10, 2020

Many mocked her for her support of President Donald Trump:

I was disappointed when you wholeheartedly backed an aspiring authoritarian. #disappointednephew — Shmuli Savage (@SavageShmuel) August 10, 2020

16 million American kids are worried about their next meal. Oh, and your dipshit president is destroying the Post Office. https://t.co/8b6vbW2nsZ — AARP Provocateur (@Granny4change) August 10, 2020

And some, well, just mocked her for being cheap:

when your rich aunt gives you popcorn for your birthday #disappointednephew pic.twitter.com/hvZ5Z0mNDk — ceeks (@70Ceeks) August 10, 2020