News
Trump-Loving ‘True Victim of the Pandemic’ Nikki Haley Slammed for Complaining Her Birthday Popcorn Order Was Late
Nikki Haley is once again being widely mocked for a tweet. A few weeks ago it was this tweet, which basically was a very effective ad for Joe Biden:
If Biden wins in November, it’s clear that Warren will significantly shape his approach — on domestic policy in particular — whether or not her name’s on the ticket.https://t.co/odrqI0eIAJ
— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) July 17, 2020
Now, it’s something far less political – or is it?
Monday morning President Donald Trump’s former U.S. Ambassador to the UN complained about… late birthday popcorn.
This one tweet seems to sum up the opinions of many:
Local woman stumps for man who destroys the postal service, then gets angry when her popcorn shipped via postal service doesn’t arrive on time. https://t.co/CK1RC1QBNK
— Bryan 🇺🇸 #PoliceThePolice (@swimmerbr78) August 10, 2020
Many mocked Haley for being tone deaf to Trump’s destruction of the U.S. Postal Service.
Republicans: Trump is bringing much needed reform to the Postal Service! Who cares if letters are a little delayed?
Also Republicans: where the fuck is my popcorn? https://t.co/nS0GudKsZN
— Pé (@4everNeverTrump) August 10, 2020
It looks like that company uses USPS for some of its deliveries. Hmmm … might wanna take it up with whoever’s running the postal service these days. https://t.co/DAMyEXUT0W
— Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) August 10, 2020
Did you try to send this order via USPS? Because Nikki, there are some things you should probably read up on … https://t.co/cttrnP9qb9
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 10, 2020
Were these deliveries made through the USPS, because if so, you may want to sit down. https://t.co/O6KdNqHdid
— Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) August 10, 2020
160,000 people are dead and your guy sabotaged the postal service, Nikki. https://t.co/NsCfuZatAT
— Conor Rogers 🏳️🌈 (@conorjrogers) August 10, 2020
Many reminded the former Republican governor of South Carolina that we’re in the middle of a pandemic.
Just imagine how #DisappointedNephew will feel to learn #shittyaunt chose the deaths of 160k and economic ruin of a nation rather than helping her fellow citizens in a crisis.
— Betsy Boyz (@Betsy_Boyz) August 10, 2020
Yes let’s hurt a business for no reason during a pandemic where over 160k people have died. Great priorities here. https://t.co/LM53ARLPiH
— Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) August 10, 2020
Businesses are struggling, people are dying, everybody’s life has been turned upside down, but let’s all stop to say a prayer for @NikkiHaley after her screwed up popcorn order. https://t.co/GQCee92NIk
— Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) August 10, 2020
What a piece of work.
People are still waiting for their unemployment checks and stimulus payments, about to be evicted, but please do go on about… popcorn. https://t.co/AeO6P1VrFq
— Sara Jane (@SaraJaneMaki) August 10, 2020
Many mocked her for her horrible record or priorities:
#DisappointedNephew’s aunt is a #TerriblePerson
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) August 10, 2020
Nikkki is turning into a mini trump right before our eyes by using her platform to destroy a smallish business cuz she’s mad. ⤵️ https://t.co/yJjEcUM7dU
— Foul Mouthed Mom 😷 (@IamNurseTrish) August 10, 2020
The true victim of the pandemic logs on. https://t.co/rHSz4z4FwY
— Pirates Batting Consultant (@Expittriate) August 10, 2020
Many mocked her for her support of President Donald Trump:
I was disappointed when you wholeheartedly backed an aspiring authoritarian. #disappointednephew
— Shmuli Savage (@SavageShmuel) August 10, 2020
16 million American kids are worried about their next meal. Oh, and your dipshit president is destroying the Post Office. https://t.co/8b6vbW2nsZ
— AARP Provocateur (@Granny4change) August 10, 2020
And some, well, just mocked her for being cheap:
when your rich aunt gives you popcorn for your birthday #disappointednephew pic.twitter.com/hvZ5Z0mNDk
— ceeks (@70Ceeks) August 10, 2020
Lol imagine your multimillionaire aunt who was former governor and an ambassador to the UN gifting you some fucking retail chain popcorn for your birthday#disappointednephew
— COVID-19 Thirst Responder (@KyeNotFound) August 10, 2020
