‘Angry’ Trump Michigan Voters Admit They Want ‘This Nightmare to End’ in November
President Donald Trump’s Michigan supporters are abandoning their 2016 pick for Vice President Joe Biden as the election comes closer.
In a series of interviews on MSNBC Sunday, revisited voters they’d met earlier in the election cycle in Kent County.
Katey Morse and her husband were both working full time, and their kids were in school back in March, but things quickly changed as the coronavirus spread throughout the country. Luckily, she and her husband didn’t lose their jobs, but they, like many parents, are struggling to do virtual school for their kids.
“I’m turning into more of an angry person than I’ve ever been in my life,” she said about how she feels politically, noting that it makes her sad. “I’ve just got a countdown to November now, and I’m hoping we’ll wake up from this nightmare we’re in.”
She later explained that she was attracted to Trump in 2016 because he was a businessman who she thought would make the right decisions. But she’s now watching business leaders make those right decisions and Trump making the wrong ones.
Hal Ostrow once called himself “politically homeless,” but now things have changed for him too.
“I think we’re seeing it on a daily basis — this delegitimizing of pillars of our society, of institutions of government, everything from COVID testing to choices we’ve got to make for our kids. And there is just a void of leadership at the top,” he said.
Ostrow also explained that the “law and order” message from Trump isn’t really effective because the kind of “law and order” Trump wants isn’t resonating with suburban voters.
Morse agreed, saying, “we’re not 1950s housewives anymore. We’re educated, strong women, who are trying to raise families while working full time out of the home. So, to make a statement saying, we’re going to be — to defund the police and we’re going to be overrun in our communities by all these bad people, it’s ludicrous!”
Jerry Stepanovich was a Trump voter who was parroting the language the Trump used about the “witch hunt” against him. Now things have changed.
“Some of his statements, some of the buffoonery,” he said as a reason for his diversion from solid Trump supporters. “Some of his actions and also when he said, ‘we’re going to knock this right down,’ that’s — that ain’t gonna happen.”
When asked what he would have done differently, he said Trump’s “blasé” attitude claiming “yeah, we’ll take care of this,” is what Stepanovich found questionable. “The bravado — that’s kind of irking me right now.”

Top US Counter Intelligence Official Formally Announces Russia Working to Attack Biden, Helping Trump Win Re-Election
The top counterintelligence official in the United States government has just released an official statement saying the Intelligence Community is actively working to help President Donald Trump get re-elected.
“We assess that Russia is using a range of measures to primarily denigrate former Vice President Biden and what it sees as an anti-Russia ‘establishment.’ This is consistent with Moscow’s public criticism of him when he was Vice President for his role in the Obama Administration’s policies on Ukraine and its support for the anti-Putin opposition inside Russia,” states National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) Director William Evanina.
“For example, pro-Russia Ukrainian parliamentarian Andriy Derkach is spreading claims about corruption – including through publicizing leaked phone calls – to undermine former Vice President Biden’s candidacy and the Democratic Party. Some Kremlin-linked actors are also seeking to boost President Trump’s candidacy on social media and Russian television.”
Evanina does not limit his assessment to Russia. China and Iran, he says, prefer Biden to win the election – which would account for Trump’s recent attacks on both countries, while refusing to challenge or confront Russian President Vladimir Putin on any issue.
“We assess that China prefers that President Trump – whom Beijing sees as unpredictable – does not win reelection. China has been expanding its influence efforts ahead of November 2020 to shape the policy environment in the United States, pressure political figures it views as opposed to China’s interests, and deflect and counter criticism of China.”
“We assess that Iran seeks to undermine U.S. democratic institutions, President Trump, and to divide the country in advance of the 2020 elections.”
U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) says Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and other top Democrats, have been urging Evanina to release this information to the public.
But he warns that President Donald Trump is unlikely to act on it.
Huge news from ODNI – not the least because Giuliani has worked to amplify Derkach's criticisms of Biden; the IC now says those criticisms are part of a Russian effort to damage Biden's candidacy pic.twitter.com/N16eq9EQQl
— Betsy Woodruff Swan (@woodruffbets) August 7, 2020
Ohio GOP Governor Tests Positive for Coronavirus Just Before Meeting Trump
Ohio Republican Governor Mike DeWine, 73, was scheduled to meet President Donald Trump on the tarmac but will not be there after testing positive for coronavirus. He reportedly has no symptoms.
DeWine refused to mandate masks until July 22.
NEW: @GovMikeDeWine was supposed to greet the President on the tarmac today, but that’s not happening now because he just tested positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/Jf7X8oc2ib
— Weijia Jiang (@weijia) August 6, 2020
NRA Sued for Fraud and Self-Dealing by NY Attorney General – Calls for Top Gun Group to Be Dissolved
The Attorney General of the State of New York announced Thursday she is suing the National Rifle Association for fraud, and calling for the organization to be dissolved, according to The Washington Post‘s Carol Leonnig.
BREAKING: NY AG calls to dissolve @NRA and oust Wayne LaPierre, its leader for the last 39 years. In lawsuit filed today, AG accuses LaPierre and top lieutenants of a decades-long pattern of fraud — and of diverting millions from NRA coffers to line their own pockets.
— Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) August 6, 2020
“The chief executive of the National Rifle Association and several top lieutenants engaged in a decades-long pattern of fraud to raid the coffers of the powerful gun rights group for personal gain, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday by the New York attorney general, draining $64 million from the nonprofit in just three years,” The Post reports.
New York State Attorney General Letitia James “called for the dissolution of the NRA and the removal of CEO Wayne LaPierre from the leadership post he has held for the past 39 years, saying he and others used the group’s funds to finance a luxury lifestyle.”
BREAKING: The People v. the @NRA has been filed by NY AG Letitia James. Here we go… pic.twitter.com/75fCplrby8
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 6, 2020
The lawsuit claims NRA chief Wayne LaPierre recently arranged a $17 million golden parachute for himself and did not even seek board approval. It also details patterns of excessive spending, including private jet travel, luxury vacation, and more than $1 million in reimbursements.
“LaPierre also spent $3.6 million of NRA money for private travel consultants to arrange private jets and executive car service for his and his family’s use over just two years, the suit says.”

BREAKING: NY AG Letitia James files lawsuit seeking to dissolve the NRA, accusing the organization of “years of self-dealing and illegal conduct that violate New York’s charities law and undermine its own mission.” pic.twitter.com/8dR9idbBxL
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 6, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
