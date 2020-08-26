Connect with us

CORRUPTION

‘This Change Will Kill’: Experts Warn After CDC Says Coronavirus Testing ‘Not Necessarily’ Needed in Close Contact Cases

Published

on

In what is being called a “stunning reversal” the CDC has posted updated guidance saying that even in cases of close contact with someone infected with the coronavirus testing is “not necessarily” needed.

On Tuesday the CDC quietly posted new guidance.

“If you have been in close contact (within 6 feet) of a person with a COVID-19 infection for at least 15 minutes but do not have symptoms,” it says, “You do not necessarily need a test unless you are a vulnerable individual or your health care provider or State or local public health officials recommend you take one.”

ABC News reports the “public health reasons for the change were not immediately clear.”

“When asked to explain, the Department of Health and Human Services — not the CDC — responded.”

HHS is seen as a more politicized government agency than the CDC. President Donald Trump for months has been trying to have less people tested, falsely insisting that testing causes coronavirus cases.

Experts are warning the reversal is dangerous.

Yale University Professor of Epidemiology, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Modeling and Analysis says “This change in policy will kill.”

Epidemiologist and Assistant Professor at Yale School of Public Health:

Former CDC Director:

Professor of Molecular Medicine at The Scripps Research Institute warns CDC is “compromised”:

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

CORRUPTION

Trump to Seek Third Term If Re-Elected ‘Because They Spied on My Campaign’

Published

1 week ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

During a rally in Oshkosh, Wisconsin Monday, Trump claimed he was mistreated and should be awarded a third term.

The first problem is he hasn’t even been re-elected for a second term yet.

The second and more critical element he appears to be missing is basic government education, folks. Presidents only get to serve a maximum of two terms – four years for election and an additional four years if re-elected.

“We are going to win four more years,” Trump said at the rally. “And then after that, we’ll go for another four years because they spied on my campaign. We should get a redo of four years.”

The Constitution of the United States prohibits any presidency lasting more than two terms. This is to protect the integrity of national democracy. There might be one catch: If Trump loses his re-election campaign in 2020, he could decide to run again in 2024. The idea of even suggesting a “redo” is extraneous noise to rile up his base – a narrow margin of Americans who can’t see past their own nose to smell the fallacies this president proposes on the daily.

During his battle cry in Mankato, Minnesota, Trump did offer a glimmer of hope that democracy could one day be saved from his evildoing.

“If I don’t win it this time, I’m not coming back,” he said. “Never. Not for term three, four or five or six,” Trump said.

Can we get that in writing?

Continue Reading

CORRUPTION

White House Turmoil as Mnuchin and Navarro Got in ‘Knockdown, Drag-Out’ Yelling Match – as Trump Sat and Watched: Report

Published

2 weeks ago

on

August 9, 2020

By

According to a report from the Washington Post, a discussion in the Oval Office over social media platform TikTok collapsed into a shouting match between Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and trade advisor Peter Navarro while Donald Trump sat and watched.

One spectator described it as “knockdown, drag-out” brawl.

The Post reports Mnuchin was under the understanding that he had convinced Trump to allow a sale of TikTok to Microsoft, only to run into a roadblock put up by Navarro arguing for a total ban.

During the discussion, Navarro reportedly accused Mnuchin of being soft on China and the two were described as getting into screaming match with each other in front of the president.

The Post adds the confrontation “was preceded by months of backroom dealings among investors, lobbyists and executives. Many of these stakeholders long understood the critical nature of establishing close connections with key figures in the Trump administration,” before adding, Trump signed an executive order Thursday ordering a shut down of TikTok’s U.S. operations if a divestiture did not occur by September.

You can read more here.

Continue Reading

CORRUPTION

Barr Refuses to Agree Federal Law Does Not Allow the President to Change the Date of the Election: ‘Haven’t Looked Into That’

Published

4 weeks ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

Attorney General Bill Barr is refusing to agree the President does not have the right to change the date of an election. Asked the question during his sworn congressional testimony on Tuesday Barr said he had not done any research into the matter.

Asked by Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) if “a sitting U.S. president move an election date,” Attorney General Barr replied, “I haven’t looked into that question under the Constitution.”

When provided with the exact statute, Barr refused to say that a sitting president cannot change the date of an election.

“I’ve never been asked that question,” Barr obfuscated.

“I’ve never looked into it,” he repeated.

Earlier this year senior advisor to the president Jared Kushner announced the White House could not commit to holding to federal law which mandates Election Day as “the Tuesday next after the first Monday in the month of November.”

“I’m not sure I can commit one way or the other,” to holding the Election as the law decrees, Kushner declared in March, “but right now that’s the plan.”

Only Congress can change the date of the election, something Barr and Kushner should “look into.”

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.