‘This Change Will Kill’: Experts Warn After CDC Says Coronavirus Testing ‘Not Necessarily’ Needed in Close Contact Cases
In what is being called a “stunning reversal” the CDC has posted updated guidance saying that even in cases of close contact with someone infected with the coronavirus testing is “not necessarily” needed.
On Tuesday the CDC quietly posted new guidance.
“If you have been in close contact (within 6 feet) of a person with a COVID-19 infection for at least 15 minutes but do not have symptoms,” it says, “You do not necessarily need a test unless you are a vulnerable individual or your health care provider or State or local public health officials recommend you take one.”
ABC News reports the “public health reasons for the change were not immediately clear.”
“When asked to explain, the Department of Health and Human Services — not the CDC — responded.”
HHS is seen as a more politicized government agency than the CDC. President Donald Trump for months has been trying to have less people tested, falsely insisting that testing causes coronavirus cases.
We have more Cases because we do more Testing. It’s Lamestream Media Gold!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2020
Cases are going up in the U.S. because we are testing far more than any other country, and ever expanding. With smaller testing we would show fewer cases!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020
Experts are warning the reversal is dangerous.
Yale University Professor of Epidemiology, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Modeling and Analysis says “This change in policy will kill.”
The CDC just revised their testing guidance to exclude people without symptoms. Our work on the ‘silent’ spread underscores the importance of testing people who have been exposed to #COVID-19 regardless of symptoms. This change in policy will kill. https://t.co/5zMctSS4wD
— Alison Galvani (@Alison_Galvani) August 26, 2020
Epidemiologist and Assistant Professor at Yale School of Public Health:
I can’t see any real reason to stop recommending testing asymptomatics, including close contacts of those infected. @US_CDC is sending reporters to @HHSGov, which makes me think that this was a political decision, not a scientific one. 1/ https://t.co/qsh5RIDnC7
— Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) August 26, 2020
Former CDC Director:
Quarantine when travel from area with lots to area with less Covid protects others and prevents outbreaks.
Test contacts so we can warn their contacts and stop webs of transmission.
That’s science. That’s responsible. That’s what I expect from the Federal government. https://t.co/L97oaBulcv
— Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) August 26, 2020
Professor of Molecular Medicine at The Scripps Research Institute warns CDC is “compromised”:
This is what anti-science looks like, folkshttps://t.co/e2g1LzSd6J by @KatherineJWu https://t.co/hOO6QHIv6D
and all the signs of a compromised, loss-of-function @CDCgov and @US_FDA pic.twitter.com/VR7BbatKjM
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) August 26, 2020
Trump to Seek Third Term If Re-Elected ‘Because They Spied on My Campaign’
During a rally in Oshkosh, Wisconsin Monday, Trump claimed he was mistreated and should be awarded a third term.
The first problem is he hasn’t even been re-elected for a second term yet.
The second and more critical element he appears to be missing is basic government education, folks. Presidents only get to serve a maximum of two terms – four years for election and an additional four years if re-elected.
“We are going to win four more years,” Trump said at the rally. “And then after that, we’ll go for another four years because they spied on my campaign. We should get a redo of four years.”
The Constitution of the United States prohibits any presidency lasting more than two terms. This is to protect the integrity of national democracy. There might be one catch: If Trump loses his re-election campaign in 2020, he could decide to run again in 2024. The idea of even suggesting a “redo” is extraneous noise to rile up his base – a narrow margin of Americans who can’t see past their own nose to smell the fallacies this president proposes on the daily.
During his battle cry in Mankato, Minnesota, Trump did offer a glimmer of hope that democracy could one day be saved from his evildoing.
“If I don’t win it this time, I’m not coming back,” he said. “Never. Not for term three, four or five or six,” Trump said.
Can we get that in writing?
I use to wonder how some free countries fell into dictatorships…now I know why.
— Kelvin manuel (@Kelvinm27743410) August 18, 2020
White House Turmoil as Mnuchin and Navarro Got in ‘Knockdown, Drag-Out’ Yelling Match – as Trump Sat and Watched: Report
According to a report from the Washington Post, a discussion in the Oval Office over social media platform TikTok collapsed into a shouting match between Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and trade advisor Peter Navarro while Donald Trump sat and watched.
One spectator described it as “knockdown, drag-out” brawl.
The Post reports Mnuchin was under the understanding that he had convinced Trump to allow a sale of TikTok to Microsoft, only to run into a roadblock put up by Navarro arguing for a total ban.
During the discussion, Navarro reportedly accused Mnuchin of being soft on China and the two were described as getting into screaming match with each other in front of the president.
The Post adds the confrontation “was preceded by months of backroom dealings among investors, lobbyists and executives. Many of these stakeholders long understood the critical nature of establishing close connections with key figures in the Trump administration,” before adding, Trump signed an executive order Thursday ordering a shut down of TikTok’s U.S. operations if a divestiture did not occur by September.
You can read more here.
Barr Refuses to Agree Federal Law Does Not Allow the President to Change the Date of the Election: ‘Haven’t Looked Into That’
Attorney General Bill Barr is refusing to agree the President does not have the right to change the date of an election. Asked the question during his sworn congressional testimony on Tuesday Barr said he had not done any research into the matter.
Asked by Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) if “a sitting U.S. president move an election date,” Attorney General Barr replied, “I haven’t looked into that question under the Constitution.”
When provided with the exact statute, Barr refused to say that a sitting president cannot change the date of an election.
“I’ve never been asked that question,” Barr obfuscated.
“I’ve never looked into it,” he repeated.
Earlier this year senior advisor to the president Jared Kushner announced the White House could not commit to holding to federal law which mandates Election Day as “the Tuesday next after the first Monday in the month of November.”
“I’m not sure I can commit one way or the other,” to holding the Election as the law decrees, Kushner declared in March, “but right now that’s the plan.”
Only Congress can change the date of the election, something Barr and Kushner should “look into.”
