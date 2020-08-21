Connect with us

LOCK HIM UP?

‘Flat-Out Lied’: Elizabeth Warren and a Lot of Other People Sure Think Louis DeJoy Just Committed Perjury

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified before the Senate for several hours Friday, and a lot of people are saying he committed perjury. Among them, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who says he “flat-out lied.”

One of apparently several issues: DeJoy’s testimony about overtime.

“Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said today during his testimony that he has not cut postal workers’ overtime,” MSNBC reports. “But an internal USPS document show how policy changes prohibit ‘extra’ or ‘late’ trips and mandating that carriers ‘return on time.'”

Senator Warren is not the only one accusing DeJoy of lying. Take a look:

'Look Me in the Eye': Democrat Destroys DeJoy – 'You Didn't Do Any Analysis' to See How Seniors Would Be Impacted

'Had No Idea': DeJoy Astonishingly Tells Senate He 'Was Unaware' Mailboxes and Sorting Machines Were Being Removed

Mnuchin Demanded Prospective USPS Board Members 'Kiss the Ring' and Issued 'Illegal' Orders Says Ex-USPS Vice Chair

 

LOCK HIM UP?

Giuliani Now Under Counterintelligence Investigation Focused on Possible Foreign Influence Operation: Report

Federal investigators at the FBI and in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York are investigating President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani across a wide swath of issues. That investigation, CNN reveals, now includes a counterintelligence probe.

Investigators have spent months examining Giuliani’s business dealings, financial records, and “have dug into everything from possible financial entanglements with alleged corrupt Ukrainian figures to counterintelligence concerns,” CNN reports.

“The counterintelligence probe hinges in part on whether a foreign influence operation was trying to take advantage of Giuliani’s business ties in Ukraine and with wealthy foreigners to make inroads with the White House, according to one person briefed on the matter,” CNN explains.

Here’s CNN’s video report:

Read CNN’s entire report here.

Continue Reading

LOCK HIM UP?

Giuliani Parts Ways With His Brand New Attorney – Then Threatens House Democrats to ‘Enforce’ Their Subpoena

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani hired a brand new attorney two weeks ago. He is no longer Rudy Giuliani’s attorney. And Giuliani is now threatening House Democrats to “enforce” their subpoena against him.

“Rudy Giuliani is parting ways with the personal attorney representing him so far in matters related to the impeachment inquiry. Giuliani confirmed to CNN Tuesday that his current attorney, Jon Sale, is ending his representation of the former New York City mayor shortly,” CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz reported.

Apparently he has yet to hire a criminal attorney:

Meanwhile, Buzzfeed’s Zoe Tillman reports Giuliani’s now-former attorney “said he was brought on by Giuliani for the sole task of responding to Dems’ subpoena, and that task is done so the representation is over.”

Except that Giuliani just dared House Democrats to enforce their subpoena, saying he’s going to ignore it for now.

“President Donald’s Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani told ABC News on Tuesday he is not complying with a congressional subpoena,” ABC News reports. “Giuliani told ABC News ‘if they enforce it then we will see what happens.'”

Related: Pence, Pompeo, Barr, Mulvaney May Be Subpoenaed by House Dems – and Might Also Be Impeached: Ex-GOP Rep.

Continue Reading

LOCK HIM UP?

Giuliani Subpoenaed

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has been subpoenaed by several House committees, according to Bloomberg News.

“For example,” a key portion of the subpoena reads, “on September, 19, 2019, you admitted on national television that you personally asked the government of Ukraine to target Vice President Biden.”

Here’s is the letter from the House Oversight Committee, House Committee on Foreign Affairs, and House Intelligence Committee:

20190930 – Giuliani HPSCI Subpoena Letter by davidbadash on Scribd

Some, including former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean, believe Giuliani is not acting as Trump’s attorney but as a co-conspirator, which would make it more difficult for him to claim executive privilege.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

Continue Reading

