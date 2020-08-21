LOCK HIM UP?
‘Flat-Out Lied’: Elizabeth Warren and a Lot of Other People Sure Think Louis DeJoy Just Committed Perjury
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified before the Senate for several hours Friday, and a lot of people are saying he committed perjury. Among them, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who says he “flat-out lied.”
Louis DeJoy flat-out lied to the Senate today about the changes he’s implemented at the @USPS, refused to cooperate with requests for documents, and rejected the idea of fixing his damage. Enough is enough: the Board of Governors must remove DeJoy & reverse his acts of sabotage.
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 21, 2020
One of apparently several issues: DeJoy’s testimony about overtime.
“Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said today during his testimony that he has not cut postal workers’ overtime,” MSNBC reports. “But an internal USPS document show how policy changes prohibit ‘extra’ or ‘late’ trips and mandating that carriers ‘return on time.'”
Senator Warren is not the only one accusing DeJoy of lying. Take a look:
Raise your hand if you agree DeJoy needs to be put behind bars immediately for lying to the Senate. ✋
— Chip Franklin (@chipfranklin) August 21, 2020
DeJoy says he never tried to “eliminate” or “curtail” overtime for post office employees. Perjury? Watch. pic.twitter.com/K9k1HLZRPg
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) August 21, 2020
So yes…DeJoy is lying to Congress. They are actively accelerating efforts to dismantle the @USPS and cover it up. https://t.co/yjDIkN7mVk
— Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) August 21, 2020
Louis DeJoy committed perjury today.
That USED to be a crime.
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 21, 2020
Note to honest postal service employees: preserve all documents or other evidence that show that DeJoy was involved in ordering removal of mail sorting machines. Be a whistle blower. If he is lying under oath, he is subject to prosecution.
— Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) August 21, 2020
So Louis DeJoy was lying? https://t.co/l0gu6oUjpd
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 21, 2020
#DeJoy is lying about the collection boxes. I was a carrier route examiner and in 21 Years I might have seen one collection box every removed completely from service and never I have I seen anything like this. pic.twitter.com/m5efWQ4yFp
— Hey, Dave! (@davegreenidge57) August 21, 2020
PMG DeJoy is lying about not limiting overtime. On July 10, a memo explicitly told employees they “late trips are no longer authorized or accepted”. pic.twitter.com/qZUyatu7sr
— Luke Huizenga (@huizengard_) August 21, 2020
I would say DeJoy clearly created some grounds for being charged with lying to Congress when Biden takes over, and the DOJ prosecutes such things again.
Just basics on top of the other clear lies, like what *was* he talking to Trump about in the White House if not USPS business?
— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) August 21, 2020
Today, Louis DeJoy refused to restore equipment that has been removed. He committed to changes that have slowed down mail, wasn’t transparent about why the changes were made, and may have committed perjury.
USPS and the integrity of our elections are in danger.
He must resign.
— Women’s March (@womensmarch) August 21, 2020
Today, Louis DeJoy told the Senate under oath they he has not limited, cut or eliminated overtime for USPS workers.
Internal USPS documents show that his destructive changes limited overtime.
An example of him committing perjury under oath throughout his entire testimony today.
— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 21, 2020
US Postmaster Louis DeJoy is lying and should be arrested immediately.
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 21, 2020
DeJoy has committed multiple federal crimes – from perjury to the strategic destruction of USPS for the purpose of rigging our elections. Not only should he be removed but he should be prosecuted on all counts.
Deceit and crimes that go unchecked, water the seeds of corruption. https://t.co/u2YgHUrScl
— Alexandra Chalupa (@AlexandraChalup) August 21, 2020
How many times did Louis DeJoy commit perjury this morning? I think I counted about a dozen. Is lying under oath no longer a crime? Oh that’s right, William Barr won’t ever follow the law so there’s that.
— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 21, 2020
DeJoy is lying under oath. And until there’s consequences for any of Trump’s cronies lying under oath they’ll all continue to do so.
— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) August 21, 2020
So DeJoy is just lying? Isn’t lying under oath still a crime?
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 21, 2020
DeJoy’s testimony directly conflicts with numerous media reports, first-hand observations from postal workers and consumers attempting to use postal services. I predict that he will have some congressional perjury problems in his future.
— Peter Vroom 📫🌊 (@PeterVroom1) August 21, 2020
This is perjury.
‘Had no idea’: Postmaster DeJoy claims in Senate testimony he ‘was unaware’ mailboxes and sorting machines were being removedhttps://t.co/3rT4iE6Pe4
— Gregg Housh (@GreggHoush) August 21, 2020
I’ve been Awake three minutes in California and I can tell you right now from my timeline alone that DeJoy has already committed the crime of lying to Congress at least three times. https://t.co/GIzs4CXTMc
— Elizabeth C. McLaughlin 🩸🦷 (@ECMcLaughlin) August 21, 2020
Related:
‘Look Me in the Eye’: Democrat Destroys DeJoy – ‘You Didn’t Do Any Analysis’ to See How Seniors Would Be Impacted
‘Had No Idea’: DeJoy Astonishingly Tells Senate He ‘Was Unaware’ Mailboxes and Sorting Machines Were Being Removed
Mnuchin Demanded Prospective USPS Board Members ‘Kiss the Ring’ and Issued ‘Illegal’ Orders Says Ex-USPS Vice Chair
LOCK HIM UP?
