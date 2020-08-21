WE SHOULD TRUST YOU WHY?
‘Had No Idea’: DeJoy Astonishingly Tells Senate He ‘Was Unaware’ Mailboxes and Sorting Machines Were Being Removed
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy claims he “had no idea” that mailboxes and mail sorting machines were being removed. “I was made aware when everybody else was made aware,” DeJoy says, while claiming they are “not needed.”
DeJoy is a top Trump and GOP mega-donor who was installed over the objections of the vice chairman of the USPS Board of Governors. Right now he is testifying before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.
“Since my arrival we moved 700 post collection boxes, of which I had no idea but that that was a process so that that was a process when we found out when I found out about,” DeJoy told the Senators. He called it “a normal process that’s been around for since, you know, it’s been around 50 years,” and promised to resume the removal of the mailboxes after the election.
Speaking about the removal of high-volume multi-million dollar mail sorting machines, DeJoy said, “this is a process that I was unaware about it’s been around for a couple of years now, we evaluate our machine capacity.”
DeJoy also claimed he had no knowledge of an email sent to post offices directing them to not reconnect any mail sorting machines.
Voting rights expert Ari Berman calls their removal a “major crisis.”
USPS ordered to remove 671 mail sorting machines under DeJoy:
59 in Florida
58 in Texas
34 in Ohio
30 in Pennsylvania
26 in Michigan
15 in North Carolina
12 in Virginia
12 in Wisconsin
11 in Georgia
He just said removed machines won’t be reinstalled. This is major crisis
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) August 21, 2020
Watch DeJoy’s remarks:
DeJoy claims that he had no idea that mailboxes and mail sorting machines were being removed. pic.twitter.com/DWuLysjMQQ
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 21, 2020
Related –
Watch: Local Reporter Reveals USPS Mail Sorting Machine ‘Graveyard’ – Dismantling Continues After DeJoy Said It Stopped
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
WE SHOULD TRUST YOU WHY?
Trump Again Claims He’s Invoked the Defense Production Act – Then Backtracks Saying ‘Maybe We Won’t Need’ to Fully Use It
President Donald Trump Friday afternoon announced he has invoked the Defense Production Act to require GM to produce vitally-needed life-saving ventilators. But it’s not the first time has and his administration have claimed the DPA was being used to require the production of critical equipment, nor is it being used as it should be.
In announcing he had finally invoked it, to force GM to make ventilators they already have announced they will produce, Trump immediately backtracked, nonsensically saying he might not need to fully use the law.
“I’ve enacted the Act, we’ve used it three of four times,” Trump said, which is a lie, claiming “the companies came through in the end they didn’t need the Act.”
That’s not how the law works.
“It’s been great leverage I have instituted it against General Electric, we thought we had a deal for 40,000 ventilators,” Trump claimed, which again is false, it was for 20,000.
NEW: Hours After Announcing He Invoked the Defense Production Act for Ventilators Trump Backtracks – for the Second Time Today
“We did activate it with respect to General Motors and hopefully – maybe we won’t need the full activation we’ll find out,” he said, after calling the car company “General Electric.”
Here’s Trump saying of the Defense Production Act that “I have instituted it against General Electric,” then saying 30 seconds later that “we did activate it with respect to General Motors” ? pic.twitter.com/VyvXBJa6l0
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 27, 2020
Every day that went by that theDPA remained unused is a day in the future more people will die, literally unable to breathe due to an insufficient number of ventilators across the nation.
RELATED: Trump Whiplashes From Saying We Don’t Need 40,000 Ventilators to Calling Them ‘Much Needed’ – Now He’s Threatening GM
Trending
- CRIME2 days ago
Watch: Local Reporter Reveals USPS Mail Sorting Machine ‘Graveyard’ – Dismantling Continues After DeJoy Said It Stopped
- CANCEL CULTURE2 days ago
Trump Calls for Boycott of Goodyear After Company Bans MAGA Hats to Avoid Political Campaigning at Work
- CORRUPTION3 days ago
Trump to Seek Third Term If Re-Elected ‘Because They Spied on My Campaign’
- LOCK HIM UP2 days ago
‘Devastating’: Morning Joe Panel Stunned by Depth of Trump Criminality Exposed in GOP Russia Report
- WTH?2 days ago
Cincinnati Sportscaster Caught on a Hot Mic Dropping Homophobic Slur
- DANGEROUS DONALD2 days ago
Trump Slammed for ‘Outright Endorsement’ of QAnon Satanic Conspiracy Cult – Calls It ‘People Who Love Our Country’
- CRIME2 days ago
Pelosi: Postmaster General Told Me He Has ‘No Intention’ of Allowing Overtime or Replacing Any Equipment Removed
- 2020 Road to the White House3 days ago
WATCH: Cindy McCain to Endorse Joe Biden at Democratic National Convention