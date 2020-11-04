Connect with us

LOCK HIM UP?

‘Furious’ Federal Judge Orders Postmaster General DeJoy to Be Deposed Over Missing 300,000 Ballots: Reports

Published

on

A federal judge reportedly has ordered Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to be deposed, and ordered another USPS official to appear before him in court. DeJoy refused to comply with Judge Emmet Sullivan’s Wednesday order that all 300,000 missing ballots that had been scanned in to the postal system but were not recorded as delivered be found and delivered.

NBC 4 Investigative Reporter Scott MacFarland:

I agree the postmaster is either going to have to be deposed or appear before me,” Judge Sullivan says, according to Spectrum News’s Austin Landis.

Today’s hearing was scheduled to start at 1:30 PM.

Politico’s Kyle Cheney notes Judge Sullivan is “furious.”

On Tuesday DeJoy neglected to meet a 3:00 PM deadline to find and process all the missing ballots. In a court filing the USPS claimed shifting the duties of the postal inspectors to scour USPS facilities would have disrupted other work, so they chose to ignore the judge’s order, which could be illegal.

In that filing DeJoy also claimed that despite the judge’s clear deadline he was unaware of it.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

LOCK HIM UP?

Bolton: ‘Trump Will Not Leave Graciously if He Loses’

Published

2 weeks ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton told CNN’s Jake Tapper that he doesn’t anticipate President Donald Trump will go quietly if he loses in November.

Speaking to Tapper as part of a special on former Trump officials who have turned against him, Bolton confessed that he doesn’t have faith in the president’s maturity to move forward after a loss.

“I think the Defense Department is in good hands with [Mark] Esper and [Mark] Milley,” said Bolton. “I have no concerns as long as they’re still in office. Let’s be clear: Trump will not leave graciously if he loses. He will not leave graciously. Whether he carries it to the extreme, I don’t think we know. It is — it is very troubling that he has said, ‘I can’t lose unless there’s fraud.’ Of course, he can lose in an honest election. And I think this is really on the leadership of the party, elected officials, private citizens. If it is clear, what the outcome is, it is up to Republicans, not Democrats, to say, ‘This is on us. He has to go.’”

See Bolton’s comments in the video below:

Continue Reading

LOCK HIM UP?

‘Flat-Out Lied’: Elizabeth Warren and a Lot of Other People Sure Think Louis DeJoy Just Committed Perjury

Published

2 months ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified before the Senate for several hours Friday, and a lot of people are saying he committed perjury. Among them, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who says he “flat-out lied.”

One of apparently several issues: DeJoy’s testimony about overtime.

“Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said today during his testimony that he has not cut postal workers’ overtime,” MSNBC reports. “But an internal USPS document show how policy changes prohibit ‘extra’ or ‘late’ trips and mandating that carriers ‘return on time.'”

Senator Warren is not the only one accusing DeJoy of lying. Take a look:

Related:

‘Look Me in the Eye’: Democrat Destroys DeJoy – ‘You Didn’t Do Any Analysis’ to See How Seniors Would Be Impacted

‘Had No Idea’: DeJoy Astonishingly Tells Senate He ‘Was Unaware’ Mailboxes and Sorting Machines Were Being Removed

Mnuchin Demanded Prospective USPS Board Members ‘Kiss the Ring’ and Issued ‘Illegal’ Orders Says Ex-USPS Vice Chair

 

Continue Reading

LOCK HIM UP?

Giuliani Now Under Counterintelligence Investigation Focused on Possible Foreign Influence Operation: Report

Published

1 year ago

on

October 16, 2019

By

Federal investigators at the FBI and in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York are investigating President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani across a wide swath of issues. That investigation, CNN reveals, now includes a counterintelligence probe.

Investigators have spent months examining Giuliani’s business dealings, financial records, and “have dug into everything from possible financial entanglements with alleged corrupt Ukrainian figures to counterintelligence concerns,” CNN reports.

“The counterintelligence probe hinges in part on whether a foreign influence operation was trying to take advantage of Giuliani’s business ties in Ukraine and with wealthy foreigners to make inroads with the White House, according to one person briefed on the matter,” CNN explains.

Here’s CNN’s video report:

Read CNN’s entire report here.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.