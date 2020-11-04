LOCK HIM UP?
‘Furious’ Federal Judge Orders Postmaster General DeJoy to Be Deposed Over Missing 300,000 Ballots: Reports
A federal judge reportedly has ordered Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to be deposed, and ordered another USPS official to appear before him in court. DeJoy refused to comply with Judge Emmet Sullivan’s Wednesday order that all 300,000 missing ballots that had been scanned in to the postal system but were not recorded as delivered be found and delivered.
NBC 4 Investigative Reporter Scott MacFarland:
NEW: Federal judge says US Postmaster General will have to be deposed or appear in case in DC over USPS handling and search for unaccounted ballots
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) November 4, 2020
“I agree the postmaster is either going to have to be deposed or appear before me,” Judge Sullivan says, according to Spectrum News’s Austin Landis.
Today’s hearing was scheduled to start at 1:30 PM.
Politico’s Kyle Cheney notes Judge Sullivan is “furious.”
SULLIVAN is *furious.* He says “11th hour” decision not to comply is a problem.
“Someone may have to pay a price for that,” he says.
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 4, 2020
🚨 SULLIVAN says he expects to ask DEJOY to be deposed or appear in court to answer for noncompliance with his orders. “I’m not going to forget it.”
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 4, 2020
On Tuesday DeJoy neglected to meet a 3:00 PM deadline to find and process all the missing ballots. In a court filing the USPS claimed shifting the duties of the postal inspectors to scour USPS facilities would have disrupted other work, so they chose to ignore the judge’s order, which could be illegal.
In that filing DeJoy also claimed that despite the judge’s clear deadline he was unaware of it.
LOCK HIM UP?
Bolton: ‘Trump Will Not Leave Graciously if He Loses’
Former National Security Adviser John Bolton told CNN’s Jake Tapper that he doesn’t anticipate President Donald Trump will go quietly if he loses in November.
Speaking to Tapper as part of a special on former Trump officials who have turned against him, Bolton confessed that he doesn’t have faith in the president’s maturity to move forward after a loss.
“I think the Defense Department is in good hands with [Mark] Esper and [Mark] Milley,” said Bolton. “I have no concerns as long as they’re still in office. Let’s be clear: Trump will not leave graciously if he loses. He will not leave graciously. Whether he carries it to the extreme, I don’t think we know. It is — it is very troubling that he has said, ‘I can’t lose unless there’s fraud.’ Of course, he can lose in an honest election. And I think this is really on the leadership of the party, elected officials, private citizens. If it is clear, what the outcome is, it is up to Republicans, not Democrats, to say, ‘This is on us. He has to go.’”
See Bolton’s comments in the video below:
LOCK HIM UP?
‘Flat-Out Lied’: Elizabeth Warren and a Lot of Other People Sure Think Louis DeJoy Just Committed Perjury
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified before the Senate for several hours Friday, and a lot of people are saying he committed perjury. Among them, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who says he “flat-out lied.”
Louis DeJoy flat-out lied to the Senate today about the changes he’s implemented at the @USPS, refused to cooperate with requests for documents, and rejected the idea of fixing his damage. Enough is enough: the Board of Governors must remove DeJoy & reverse his acts of sabotage.
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 21, 2020
One of apparently several issues: DeJoy’s testimony about overtime.
“Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said today during his testimony that he has not cut postal workers’ overtime,” MSNBC reports. “But an internal USPS document show how policy changes prohibit ‘extra’ or ‘late’ trips and mandating that carriers ‘return on time.'”
Senator Warren is not the only one accusing DeJoy of lying. Take a look:
Raise your hand if you agree DeJoy needs to be put behind bars immediately for lying to the Senate. ✋
— Chip Franklin (@chipfranklin) August 21, 2020
DeJoy says he never tried to “eliminate” or “curtail” overtime for post office employees. Perjury? Watch. pic.twitter.com/K9k1HLZRPg
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) August 21, 2020
So yes…DeJoy is lying to Congress. They are actively accelerating efforts to dismantle the @USPS and cover it up. https://t.co/yjDIkN7mVk
— Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) August 21, 2020
Louis DeJoy committed perjury today.
That USED to be a crime.
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 21, 2020
Note to honest postal service employees: preserve all documents or other evidence that show that DeJoy was involved in ordering removal of mail sorting machines. Be a whistle blower. If he is lying under oath, he is subject to prosecution.
— Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) August 21, 2020
So Louis DeJoy was lying? https://t.co/l0gu6oUjpd
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 21, 2020
#DeJoy is lying about the collection boxes. I was a carrier route examiner and in 21 Years I might have seen one collection box every removed completely from service and never I have I seen anything like this. pic.twitter.com/m5efWQ4yFp
— Hey, Dave! (@davegreenidge57) August 21, 2020
PMG DeJoy is lying about not limiting overtime. On July 10, a memo explicitly told employees they “late trips are no longer authorized or accepted”. pic.twitter.com/qZUyatu7sr
— Luke Huizenga (@huizengard_) August 21, 2020
I would say DeJoy clearly created some grounds for being charged with lying to Congress when Biden takes over, and the DOJ prosecutes such things again.
Just basics on top of the other clear lies, like what *was* he talking to Trump about in the White House if not USPS business?
— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) August 21, 2020
Today, Louis DeJoy refused to restore equipment that has been removed. He committed to changes that have slowed down mail, wasn’t transparent about why the changes were made, and may have committed perjury.
USPS and the integrity of our elections are in danger.
He must resign.
— Women’s March (@womensmarch) August 21, 2020
Today, Louis DeJoy told the Senate under oath they he has not limited, cut or eliminated overtime for USPS workers.
Internal USPS documents show that his destructive changes limited overtime.
An example of him committing perjury under oath throughout his entire testimony today.
— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 21, 2020
US Postmaster Louis DeJoy is lying and should be arrested immediately.
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 21, 2020
DeJoy has committed multiple federal crimes – from perjury to the strategic destruction of USPS for the purpose of rigging our elections. Not only should he be removed but he should be prosecuted on all counts.
Deceit and crimes that go unchecked, water the seeds of corruption. https://t.co/u2YgHUrScl
— Alexandra Chalupa (@AlexandraChalup) August 21, 2020
How many times did Louis DeJoy commit perjury this morning? I think I counted about a dozen. Is lying under oath no longer a crime? Oh that’s right, William Barr won’t ever follow the law so there’s that.
— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 21, 2020
DeJoy is lying under oath. And until there’s consequences for any of Trump’s cronies lying under oath they’ll all continue to do so.
— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) August 21, 2020
So DeJoy is just lying? Isn’t lying under oath still a crime?
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 21, 2020
DeJoy’s testimony directly conflicts with numerous media reports, first-hand observations from postal workers and consumers attempting to use postal services. I predict that he will have some congressional perjury problems in his future.
— Peter Vroom 📫🌊 (@PeterVroom1) August 21, 2020
This is perjury.
‘Had no idea’: Postmaster DeJoy claims in Senate testimony he ‘was unaware’ mailboxes and sorting machines were being removedhttps://t.co/3rT4iE6Pe4
— Gregg Housh (@GreggHoush) August 21, 2020
I’ve been Awake three minutes in California and I can tell you right now from my timeline alone that DeJoy has already committed the crime of lying to Congress at least three times. https://t.co/GIzs4CXTMc
— Elizabeth C. McLaughlin 🩸🦷 (@ECMcLaughlin) August 21, 2020
Related:
‘Look Me in the Eye’: Democrat Destroys DeJoy – ‘You Didn’t Do Any Analysis’ to See How Seniors Would Be Impacted
‘Had No Idea’: DeJoy Astonishingly Tells Senate He ‘Was Unaware’ Mailboxes and Sorting Machines Were Being Removed
Mnuchin Demanded Prospective USPS Board Members ‘Kiss the Ring’ and Issued ‘Illegal’ Orders Says Ex-USPS Vice Chair
LOCK HIM UP?
Giuliani Now Under Counterintelligence Investigation Focused on Possible Foreign Influence Operation: Report
Federal investigators at the FBI and in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York are investigating President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani across a wide swath of issues. That investigation, CNN reveals, now includes a counterintelligence probe.
Investigators have spent months examining Giuliani’s business dealings, financial records, and “have dug into everything from possible financial entanglements with alleged corrupt Ukrainian figures to counterintelligence concerns,” CNN reports.
“The counterintelligence probe hinges in part on whether a foreign influence operation was trying to take advantage of Giuliani’s business ties in Ukraine and with wealthy foreigners to make inroads with the White House, according to one person briefed on the matter,” CNN explains.
Here’s CNN’s video report:
Breaking: Federal investigation of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani includes a counterintelligence probe pic.twitter.com/4qd9rgaiL7
— Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) October 16, 2019
Read CNN’s entire report here.
