DeJoy Delivers Stunning Response After Failing to Meet Judge’s Contempt Deadline on Hundreds of Thousands of Ballots
A federal judge earlier on Tuesday ordered Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to have postal inspectors sweep USPS facilities and find 300,000 election ballots across the country that have been scanned into the postal system but not delivered to election authorities.
If the ballots are not delivered today, Election Day, in most cases they will not be counted.
DeJoy has just said he was “unable” to meet the judge’s order to have the ballots located and processed by 3 PM, he said. Instead of displaying any sense of seriousness about the ballots or his job performance, he offered up a stunning response.
In short, DeJoy, through his USPS attorneys, told Judge Emmet Sullivan that they couldn’t meet the deadline because doing so would have disrupted postal inspectors’ other work. As if on Election Day there is anything more important than getting all ballots delivered so they can be counted.
But not only did he say they were just too busy to meet the judge’s orders, they didn’t realize, he claims, the judge had put the deadline in place.
“Defendants were unable to accelerate the daily review process to run from 12:30pm to 3:00pm, without significantly disrupting preexisting activities on the day of the Election,” the USPS said in its response to the Judge, adding the deadline was something they “did not understand the Court to invite or require.”
BREAKING: USPS fails to meet deadline set by U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan to sweep facilities and immediately deliver remaining mail ballots. As of this week, USPS said there were some 300,000 ballots that lacked a delivery scan pic.twitter.com/5ODluNmk0Z
— John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) November 3, 2020
DeJoy also said: “There are only one or two Inspectors in any one facility, and thus they do not have the ability to personally scour the entire facility. Indeed, doing so would be impractical (given the size of that facility) and would take them away from their other pressing Election Mail-related responsibilities, as detailed above.”
One of the nation’s preeminent voting rights experts, Ari Berman, said minutes ago, “Louis DeJoy should be held in contempt of court & face criminal charges for obstructing an election if these ballots are not delivered on time.”
He adds:
Mail delays got worse closer to election, at same time GOP courts gave voters less time to return ballots. This is unconscionable https://t.co/xgsEYw3Qnw
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) November 3, 2020
Election law expert Rick Hasen:
The biggest election day failure is from USPS to timely deliver the ballots, and we can put the blame squarely on DeJoy.
Thanks to @johnkruzel who has been all over this storyhttps://t.co/ktQbbM9zV8
— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) November 3, 2020
Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, now an NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst:
Please read: Judge Emmet Sullivan ORDERED a full “sweep” of postal facilities, ORDERED the delivery of all ballots and ORDERED the “defendants” – that would be Louis DeJoy and company – to certify that “NO BALLOTS WERE LEFT BEHIND.” Let’s remember these words from Judge Sullivan. pic.twitter.com/V2x3xZcMQg
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) November 3, 2020
Gov’t. Ethics Expert Goes Ballistic After Trump Campaign Sets Up ‘War Room’ in Taxpayer-Funded Federal Building
Former Director of the United States Office of Government Ethics Walter Shaub is going ballistic over news from The New York Times that the Trump re-election campaign has set up a “war room” inside a taxpayer-funded federal government office building. The move could possibly be a violation of federal law.
Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman broke the news on Election Day.
In a rare response, Shaub exploded on Twitter, attacking the head of the United States Office of Special Counsel, Henry Kerner, who is supposed to be investigating and prosecuting violations of federal law that occur inside the federal government.
ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME WITH THIS, HENRY FUCKING KERNER?????? @US_OSC https://t.co/asJ5S4DeHe
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) November 3, 2020
The Eisenhower Executive Office Building is close to the White House. It’s not known where in the EEOB the “war room” has been set up. (Photo of Trump in EEOB’s Indian Treaty Room.)
Economist David Rothschild weighs in:
So. Fucking. Illegal. Make the “Hatch Act of 1939, An Act to Prevent Pernicious Political Activities” Great Again. https://t.co/22KSkqmx1q
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) November 3, 2020
Executive Director of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW):
The misuse of government resources to support the President’s re-election, potentially in violation of the law, continues even into Election Day. https://t.co/XGA6aBNAOE
— Noah Bookbinder (@NoahBookbinder) November 3, 2020
Former Senior Advisor to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and former Special Assistant to President Barack Obama:
I worked in this building for a good part of my adult life. If I had been caught doing this I would have been fired on the spot, because it would have been blatantly illegal, as I’d been trained on every six months by White House Counsel. https://t.co/vMM7yrHm3M
— Jesse Lee (@JesseCharlesLee) November 3, 2020
PrioritiesUSA Senior Strategist and Communications Director:
Ah yes, the taxpayer funded campaign war room https://t.co/P1lTsecKeH
— Josh Schwerin (@JoshSchwerin) November 3, 2020
Popular Information founder:
This seems illegal. https://t.co/kT9ZVfLfcP
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) November 3, 2020
UPDATE: 3:22 PM ET –
Shaub has just responded to Haberman’s follow up, in which she reports the ethics office within the White House counsel’s office allegedly approved the arrangement.
Shaub isn’t having it, calling their opinion “meaningless.”
The ethics office is staffed by White House attorneys in the WH Counsel, which wrote a letter to OSC, the Hatch Act agency, in 2019 insisting that the Hatch Act didn't apply to presidential appointees and defending Kellyanne Conway. Their opinion is meaningless. https://t.co/aLkX3qtqUt
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) November 3, 2020
Image: The Indian Treaty Room in the East Wing of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB) of the White House. Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian via Flickr
Trump Family Ally and Giuliani Speechwriter Taken Into Federal Custody in New York
The New York Times reported Friday that an ally to the Trump family has been arrested on charges of cyberstalking.
Ken Kurson, a close friend of President Donald J. Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, was taken into federal custody in Brooklyn, New York, after investigators uncovered threatening and stalking messages relating to his divorce. Kurson is a longtime associate of Rudolph W. Giuliani, former New York mayor and Trump’s personal lawyer.
Kurson formerly worked under Kushner as editor-in-chief of The New York Observer when the president’s son-in-law owned the publication. Kurson now owns a media company and works in the cryptocurrency industry. He also helped write a speech for the president’s 2016 campaign.
Image of Ken Kurson and Rudy Giuliani by Ken Kurson via Flickr and a CC license
‘That Family Is Basically a Racketeering Enterprise’: Ex-Obama Adviser Blasts Scandals From Trump’s Adult Children
In an MSNBC discussion, the panel claimed that they haven’t heard enough from former Vice President Joe Biden about his son Hunter and what he plans to do to ensure there’s no impropriety.
Biden has said that in his administration none of his family members will be hired staffers, a significant division from the Trump administration where President Donald Trump’s whole family is involved in not only the campaign but lead the White House.
“I’m curious about this, Michael, do you sense one of the reasons that it feels like Donald Trump is yelling louder, like Hunter Biden even louder or ‘I hate the media,’ even more, is that he realizes it’s not working so he thinks if he just does it even more, maybe it will work?”
Former John Boehner adviser, Michael Steel, explained that for Trump when all he has is a hammer, everything looks like a nail.
“This is the one thing he does. I think the reason the Hunter Biden thing keeps coming up the former vice president is he has not done a good job being transparent about his surviving son’s failings, being transparent about what he’ll do or have a plan and a pledge going forward to guarantee that his family does not profit if he becomes president of the United States,” said Steel.
Biden has said that his family will not have a White House office, but Trump has not made that pledge and continues to use the White House and international relationships to profit. Even possible first lady Dr. Jill Biden has said she intends to keep her teaching position if her husband is elected.
“I think when you are dealing with the Trump family on one side, that is something that even Joe Biden’s voters want to hear Joe Biden say, I think, on that front, that is something I’ll be curious about to watch for tonight,” said Todd.
Former campaign manager to President Barack Obama, David Plouffe, said that it’s hard to know which Trump will show up to the debate Thursday night. I could be a continuation of Trump’s non-stop spewing of Hunter Biden conspiracy theories and demands to “lock him up.”
“Well, I think you have to stay on offense, Chuck,’ said Plouffe. “He’s got to lead so you don’t want to be risky, but you don’t want to play it safe. We hear from the 60 Minutes interview that President Trump said he’ll get rid of the Affordable Care Act. So I’d start there. Coronavirus cases are on the rise, and Trump seems disinterested in that. He wants to wish it away. I’d pound the heck out of that. And I would pick up some of the themes that President Obama talked about yesterday. The corruption and the grifting, you know, building an economy. Trump will do it for billionaires, and Joe Biden will do it for bricklayers. Stay on offense.”
He told Biden to go into the debates and “ignore Trump” and present his plans while asking why Americans don’t know what Trump’s plans are.
Steel said that what swing states want to hear is Trump be presidential and talk seriously about his economic plan for the next four years.
“But what I think we’re going to see is Yosemite Sam,” Steel said of the cartoon character known for screaming at the top of his lungs and shooting off his guns.
This is how Trump wants to go down, Plouffe said, “with guns blazing, they’re just all pointed at himself.”
See the full discussion below:
Image via Instagram
