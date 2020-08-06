BOOM!
‘Blight on America’: Internet Trolls ‘Gun Death Merchants’ at NRA With ‘Thoughts and Prayers’ as NY Sues to Dissolve Org
New York Attorney General Letitia James is announcing a massive, devastating lawsuit against the National Rifle Association for fraud and self-dealing, and calling for the top gun group to be dissolved.
As the news broke, detailing millions in excessive spending for personal use, the suit alleges, the Internet exploded, trolling the NRA with messages of “thoughts and prayers,” the same line conservatives use when they want to appear sympathetic to mass shootings while refusing to take any action to stop them.
Stoneman Douglas High School shooting massacre survivor and March for Our Lives co-founder:
Thoughts and prayers @NRA pic.twitter.com/nqakgAc7X2
— David Hogg Text “our power” to 954-954 🌊 (@davidhogg111) August 6, 2020
Pulse Nightclub mass shooting survivor:
I was a pallbearer at Drew’s funeral 6 days after Pulse. At the front of the church, I looked down at his casket & promised, “I will never stop fighting for a world you’d be proud of.”
A world without the NRA. Thoughts & prayers to you. Don’t let the door hit ya on the way out.
— Brandon Wolf (@bjoewolf) August 6, 2020
Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America:
Our thoughts and prayers are with Wayne LaPierre and his cronies at the NRA, who have long put their own self-interests ahead of public safety in order to line their pockets and enrich themselves. https://t.co/DVUqJju5N2
— Moms Demand Action (@MomsDemand) August 6, 2020
More:
BREAKING: New York AG sues to dissolve the NRA.
Thoughts and prayers.
— Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) August 6, 2020
Sending thoughts and prayers to the @NRA…
— March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) August 6, 2020
The NRA has not only been a blight on America, filling the streets with rivers of blood, but it has been a bulwark of the GOP, an essential conduit between Russia and the GOP, a huge supporter of Trump. Dissolving it would be a great step for us all.
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) August 6, 2020
thoughts and prayers for @nra https://t.co/WWv0LnO0Iu
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 6, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to the gun death merchants…
The attorney general of New York will seek to dissolve the @NRA after an investigation discovered massive financial misconduct within the group. https://t.co/AsgFq6Yz6q
— Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) August 6, 2020
reminder: NRA teamed up w/ Russia to elect Trump
the NRA is a cancer on this country
— Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) August 6, 2020
Hey MAGA, what's it like having your dues used for somebody's private jet?
Thoughts and prayers, morons.
— Antifa SSGT Rick Havoc (@lib_owned) August 6, 2020
Join us in sending #ThoughtsandPrayers to the NRA now that its facing the death penalty.
— Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) August 6, 2020
Considering that the NRA isn’t just a terrorist organization, but a money laundering operation that is known for laundering money from Russia to the GOP, NY AG Letitia James has every right to finally dissolve this evil entity that acts as a nonprofit. She’s a badass.
— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 6, 2020
I know it’s so basic to say thoughts and prayers but god damn thoughts and prayers you murderous fuckheads https://t.co/cBxrvrC7xW
— Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) August 6, 2020
If you criticize Letitia James’s move against the NRA on the grounds of what will Trump or Fox or dumb conservatives say then you’re helping the Overton window move even further to the right. Fuck that. And fuck the @NRA. Their destruction is good for America.
— Touré (@Toure) August 6, 2020
‘These Cases Can Move Very Quickly’: Former Acting Solicitor General Says ‘If I’m Donald Trump I’m Scared Right Now’
Former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal says Thursday’s Supreme Court rulings in the Trump tax cases are not, despite what some are claiming, a “mixed bag.”
“If I’m Donald Trump I’m scared right now,” says Katyal, an award-winning litigator who is a professor of national security law at Georgetown University Law Center.
“I love my MSNBC colleagues and analysts but I profoundly disagree with almost everything that’s been said,” Katyal said on the cable news network late Thursday morning. “This is not a ‘mixed bag,’ or a ‘victory’ for Trump. Trump shouldn’t be happy about this. The fact is he lost. Her lost resoundingly, 7-2, including his own appointees to the court – Kavanaugh and Gorsuch.”
“The court by seven justices rejected his broad claims of immunity, and for a president who’s sworn to take care that the laws be faithfully executed in our Constitution, the Supreme Court is saying, ‘These are bogus claims.'”
Related –
‘Not Fair’: Trump Screams He Deserves ‘Broad Deference’ From Supreme Court in Major Twitter Tantrum
“Now, it’s true, the case is going to go back to New York and to the D.C. courts, but the key question is ‘What’s left?’ And with the Manhattan case, very little,” Katyal pronounced, referring to the case that allows New York County District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. to obtain Trump’s taxes and could lead to prosecution over possible fraud in the President’s hush money payments to porn stars.
Katyal says it’s “doubtful” that Trump will be able to delay the Manhattan DA case past the election.
“These cases can move very quickly. The Nixon tapes case moved in a matter of three months,” he noted, and aded that Bush v. Gore was resolved in 36 days.
“I expect Cy Vance to move incredibly fast,” he says.
“It looks pretty damaging to Donald Trump.”
Watch:
Katyal: This is not a mixed bag or a victory for Trump. Trump shouldn’t be happy about this. The fact is he lost. He lost resoundingly 7-2 including his own appointees to the court… these cases can move very quickly. The Nixon tapes case moved in a matter of three months pic.twitter.com/ZXDz1YIxN9
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) July 9, 2020
Judge in Flynn Case Appoints Retired Judge to Determine if a New Criminal Contempt Charge for Perjury is Warranted
The federal judge in the government’s case against Mike Flynn has responded to the Dept. of Justice’s motion to drop all charges against the former National Security Advisor with two unexpected moves.
Judge Emmet Sullivan has announced he is appointing a retired judge to “present arguments in opposition to the government’s Motion to Dismiss.”
Sullivan says Judge John Gleeson has also been directed to determine if Flynn should be held in criminal contempt of court for perjury.
Flynn, under oath, pleaded guilty twice, to two different judges. He subsequently withdrew his guilty plea before the DOJ requested to drop the charges against him.
Judge in Flynn case appoints retired federal judge to present arguments in opposition to DOJ motion to dismiss case against Flynn….and to address whether Flynn should be held in criminal contempt for perjury pic.twitter.com/htvXHEioR4
— Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) May 13, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Unpublished Bolton Manuscript Exposes Trump’s Ukraine ‘Drug Deal’ Tying Military Aid to Dirt on Biden: New NYT Report
The unpublished manuscript of John Bolton‘s forthcoming book exposes what the former Trump National Security Advisor allegedly had called a “drug deal,” when referring to the president’s extortion scheme of Ukraine, a New York Times report reveals. Trump, according to the draft, personally told Bolton of the illegal act, including tying congressionally-approved military aid to Ukraine manufacturing “dirt” against former Vice President Joe Biden, who early emerged as Trump’s top political opponent.
“President Trump told his national security adviser in August that he wanted to continue freezing $391 million in security assistance to Ukraine until officials there helped with investigations into Democrats including the Bidens, according to an unpublished manuscript by the former adviser, John R. Bolton,” the Times reported late Sunday.
Those facts wholly destroy the president’s defense which his legal team have been arguing before and now during his Senate impeachment trial. The revelation, just before the trial resumes Monday afternoon, might make it extraordinarily difficult for Trump’s defense team to continue that line of defense.
“Mr. Bolton’s explosive account of the matter at the center of Mr. Trump’s impeachment trial, the third in American history, was included in drafts of a manuscript he has circulated in recent weeks to close associates.”
Senate Democrats tried last week to subpoena Bolton to testify, but Republicans killed all such efforts.
The Times’ report also states Bolton submitted the manuscript to the White House, which means they are aware of the existence of the allegation – and continue to engage in obstruction of Congress, one of the two Articles of Impeachment.
Maggie Haberman, one of the author’s of Sunday night’s bombshell, posted this tweet:
SCOOP: Bolton book draft, circulated to associates and sent to WH for review process, describes a convo w POTUS where he says he doesn’t want to release withheld aid till Ukraine turned over material related to investigations @nytmike and me https://t.co/N3Tsce4gR7
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 26, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
