‘Blight on America’: Internet Trolls ‘Gun Death Merchants’ at NRA With ‘Thoughts and Prayers’ as NY Sues to Dissolve Org

New York Attorney General Letitia James is announcing a massive, devastating lawsuit against the National Rifle Association for fraud and self-dealing, and calling for the top gun group to be dissolved.

As the news broke, detailing millions in excessive spending for personal use, the suit alleges, the Internet exploded, trolling the NRA with messages of “thoughts and prayers,” the same line conservatives use when they want to appear sympathetic to mass shootings while refusing to take any action to stop them.

Stoneman Douglas High School shooting massacre survivor and March for Our Lives co-founder:

Pulse Nightclub mass shooting survivor:

I was a pallbearer at Drew’s funeral 6 days after Pulse. At the front of the church, I looked down at his casket & promised, “I will never stop fighting for a world you’d be proud of.” A world without the NRA. Thoughts & prayers to you. Don’t let the door hit ya on the way out. — Brandon Wolf (@bjoewolf) August 6, 2020

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America:

Our thoughts and prayers are with Wayne LaPierre and his cronies at the NRA, who have long put their own self-interests ahead of public safety in order to line their pockets and enrich themselves. https://t.co/DVUqJju5N2 — Moms Demand Action (@MomsDemand) August 6, 2020

More:

BREAKING: New York AG sues to dissolve the NRA. Thoughts and prayers. — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) August 6, 2020

Sending thoughts and prayers to the @NRA… — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) August 6, 2020

The NRA has not only been a blight on America, filling the streets with rivers of blood, but it has been a bulwark of the GOP, an essential conduit between Russia and the GOP, a huge supporter of Trump. Dissolving it would be a great step for us all. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) August 6, 2020

Thoughts and prayers to the gun death merchants… The attorney general of New York will seek to dissolve the @NRA after an investigation discovered massive financial misconduct within the group. https://t.co/AsgFq6Yz6q — Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) August 6, 2020

reminder: NRA teamed up w/ Russia to elect Trump the NRA is a cancer on this country — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) August 6, 2020

Hey MAGA, what's it like having your dues used for somebody's private jet? Thoughts and prayers, morons. — Antifa SSGT Rick Havoc (@lib_owned) August 6, 2020

Join us in sending #ThoughtsandPrayers to the NRA now that its facing the death penalty. — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) August 6, 2020

Considering that the NRA isn’t just a terrorist organization, but a money laundering operation that is known for laundering money from Russia to the GOP, NY AG Letitia James has every right to finally dissolve this evil entity that acts as a nonprofit. She’s a badass. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 6, 2020

I know it’s so basic to say thoughts and prayers but god damn thoughts and prayers you murderous fuckheads https://t.co/cBxrvrC7xW — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) August 6, 2020