‘Not Fair’: Trump Screams He Deserves ‘Broad Deference’ From Supreme Court in Major Twitter Tantrum

President Donald Trump wasted no time in responding to the Supreme Court’s two rulings that ultimately his taxes must be handed over to a New York prosecutor and likely to Congress. The court’s rulings, regardless of outcomes, are a block against unlimited presidential power.

“Courts in the past have given “broad deference”. BUT NOT ME!” Trump cried.

“Not fair,” he added.

The Supreme Court sends case back to Lower Court, arguments to continue. This is all a political prosecution. I won the Mueller Witch Hunt, and others, and now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York. Not fair to this Presidency or Administration! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2020

Trump wasn’t finished. Moments later he seemed to conflate the Supreme Court’s rulings – which some say are a win for him int hat ultimately he can run out the clock with them until after the election – with the lie that the Obama administration “spied” on him, and another lie, that the Mueller investigation was a “hoax.”

Nothing in these tweets is true:

We have a totally corrupt previous Administration, including a President and Vice President who spied on my campaign, AND GOT CAIGHT…and nothing happens to them. This crime was taking place even before my election, everyone knows it, and yet all are frozen stiff with fear…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2020

….Won all against the Federal Government and the Democrats send everything to politically corrupt New York, which is falling apart with everyone leaving, to give it a second, third and fourth try. Now the Supreme Court gives a delay ruling that they would never have given… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2020