GROW UP DONALD
‘Not Fair’: Trump Screams He Deserves ‘Broad Deference’ From Supreme Court in Major Twitter Tantrum
President Donald Trump wasted no time in responding to the Supreme Court’s two rulings that ultimately his taxes must be handed over to a New York prosecutor and likely to Congress. The court’s rulings, regardless of outcomes, are a block against unlimited presidential power.
“Courts in the past have given “broad deference”. BUT NOT ME!” Trump cried.
“Not fair,” he added.
The Supreme Court sends case back to Lower Court, arguments to continue. This is all a political prosecution. I won the Mueller Witch Hunt, and others, and now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York. Not fair to this Presidency or Administration!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2020
Trump wasn’t finished. Moments later he seemed to conflate the Supreme Court’s rulings – which some say are a win for him int hat ultimately he can run out the clock with them until after the election – with the lie that the Obama administration “spied” on him, and another lie, that the Mueller investigation was a “hoax.”
Nothing in these tweets is true:
We have a totally corrupt previous Administration, including a President and Vice President who spied on my campaign, AND GOT CAIGHT…and nothing happens to them. This crime was taking place even before my election, everyone knows it, and yet all are frozen stiff with fear….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2020
….Won all against the Federal Government and the Democrats send everything to politically corrupt New York, which is falling apart with everyone leaving, to give it a second, third and fourth try. Now the Supreme Court gives a delay ruling that they would never have given…
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2020
….for another President. This is about PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT. We catch the other side SPYING on my campaign, the biggest political crime and scandal in U.S. history, and NOTHING HAPPENS. But despite this, I have done more than any President in history in first 3 1/2 years!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2020
Mocked for Calling Apple CEO ‘Tim Apple’ Trump Lied to Donors – And Just Made Up Yet Another Story for Twitter
President Now Getting Mocked for Making Up New Story About ‘Tim Apple’ Slip-Up to Save Face After Being Mocked About Saying ‘Tim Apple’
President Donald Trump has been widely mocked for days after calling Apple CEO Tim Cook “Tom Apple” at a White House roundtable with business leaders last week. Even Tim Cook took a gentle jab at the President for his mistake.
The thin-skinned President has apparently been so upset that at one of his campaign re-election fundraising events over the weekend at Mar-a-Lago the President lied to protect himself. He told RNC donors “that he actually said ‘Tim Cook Apple’ really fast, and the ‘Cook’ part of the sentence was soft,” Axios reports, after speaking with several donors who were present. “But all you heard from the ‘fake news,’ he said, was ‘Tim Apple.'”
Apparently that was a test-drive lie, and didn’t work, so Trump turned to Twitter Monday morning, to actually try on a different lie for size.
Now he’s copping to the “Tim Apple” slip-up, but claiming it was just a way of speaking more efficiently.
“At a recent round table meeting of business executives, & long after formally introducing Tim Cook of Apple, I quickly referred to Tim + Apple as Tim/Apple as an easy way to save time & words,” Trump tweeted. “The Fake News was disparagingly all over this, & it became yet another bad Trump story!”
Here’s what Trump actually said:
#BREAKING: Per @Axios, Trump told donors that the idea that he called Apple CEO Tim Cook “Tim Apple” last week is “fake news”.
The official https://t.co/1HaYjr1BID feed of the event contradicts him. pic.twitter.com/17ImFrscGh
— Matt Rogers? (@Politidope) March 10, 2019
On Twitter many responded to point out how ridiculous it is for the most powerful person on the planet to get this upset over being mocked.
The fact that you are making such a big deal out of this shows how fragile your ego really is ‘Mr. President’
— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 11, 2019
this has been really weighing on your mind hasn’t it
— Matt Binder (@MattBinder) March 11, 2019
So, we shouldn’t believe our lying eyes and ears? You called Tim Cook of Apple “Tim Apple.” It was a gaffe.
We all heard it. It was not even that big of a deal. But the fact that you are now lying about what we all know to be true makes it a big deal.
So bizarre. pic.twitter.com/L3cHRv1Yri
— Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) March 11, 2019
Everyone slips. Your inability to admit a simple mistake says more about you than the slip-up does. Although it isn’t really an isolated occurrence. It’s part of a trend of you getting lost, getting confused, getting names and details wrong https://t.co/gBLpjfCtHO
— AltScalesOfJustice (@AltScalesOfJust) March 11, 2019
BAHAHAHAHAHA ???????
Do you realize how pathetic this makes you sound? A total loser!!!
— (((John M. Becker))) (@freedom2marry) March 11, 2019
#BREAKING: Befuddled Old Goofball Not A Befuddled Old Goofball, Claims Befuddled Old Goofball
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) March 11, 2019
“I meant to do that,” classic.
— Occam’s Snowflake (@RosserClark) March 11, 2019
