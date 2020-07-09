Connect with us

GROW UP DONALD

‘Not Fair’: Trump Screams He Deserves ‘Broad Deference’ From Supreme Court in Major Twitter Tantrum

Published

on

President Donald Trump wasted no time in responding to the Supreme Court’s two rulings that ultimately his taxes must be handed over to a New York prosecutor and likely to Congress. The court’s rulings, regardless of outcomes, are a block against unlimited presidential power.

“Courts in the past have given “broad deference”. BUT NOT ME!” Trump cried.

“Not fair,” he added.

Trump wasn’t finished. Moments later he seemed to conflate the Supreme Court’s rulings – which some say are a win for him int hat ultimately he can run out the clock with them until after the election – with the lie that the Obama administration “spied” on him, and another lie, that the Mueller investigation was a “hoax.”

Nothing in these tweets is true:

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

GROW UP DONALD

Mocked for Calling Apple CEO ‘Tim Apple’ Trump Lied to Donors – And Just Made Up Yet Another Story for Twitter

Published

1 year ago

on

March 11, 2019

By

President Now Getting Mocked for Making Up New Story About ‘Tim Apple’ Slip-Up to Save Face After Being Mocked About Saying ‘Tim Apple’

President Donald Trump has been widely mocked for days after calling Apple CEO Tim Cook “Tom Apple” at a White House roundtable with business leaders last week. Even Tim Cook took a gentle jab at the President for his mistake.

The thin-skinned President has apparently been so upset that at one of his campaign re-election fundraising events over the weekend at Mar-a-Lago the President lied to protect himself. He told RNC donors “that he actually said ‘Tim Cook Apple’ really fast, and the ‘Cook’ part of the sentence was soft,” Axios reports, after speaking with several donors who were present. “But all you heard from the ‘fake news,’ he said, was ‘Tim Apple.'”

Apparently that was a test-drive lie, and didn’t work, so Trump turned to Twitter Monday morning, to actually try on a different lie for size.

Now he’s copping to the “Tim Apple” slip-up, but claiming it was just a way of speaking more efficiently.

“At a recent round table meeting of business executives, & long after formally introducing Tim Cook of Apple, I quickly referred to Tim + Apple as Tim/Apple as an easy way to save time & words,” Trump tweeted. “The Fake News was disparagingly all over this, & it became yet another bad Trump story!”

Here’s what Trump actually said:

On Twitter many responded to point out how ridiculous it is for the most powerful person on the planet to get this upset over being mocked.

 

RELATED STORIES:

‘WHY WASN’T THIS BROUGHT UP BEFORE ELECTION?’: TRUMP JUST LIED ABOUT RUSSIA’S HACKING

‘SHE’S CREATED MILLIONS OF JOBS’: TRUMP LIES AND FAWNS OVER HIS DAUGHTER AT GOVERNORS’ MEETING (VIDEO)

‘HE’S PROCLAIMED HIS INNOCENCE’: TRUMP WEIGHS IN ON PATRIOTS’ OWNER PROSTITUTION CHARGE AND ACOSTA PEDOPHILE DEAL

TERRIFIED TRUMP UNLEASHES LIE-FILLED TWEETSTORM

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.