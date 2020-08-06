NRA Sued for Fraud and Self-Dealing by NY Attorney General – Calls for Top Gun Group to Be Dissolved

The Attorney General of the State of New York announced Thursday she is suing the National Rifle Association for fraud, and calling for the organization to be dissolved, according to The Washington Post‘s Carol Leonnig.

BREAKING: NY AG calls to dissolve @NRA and oust Wayne LaPierre, its leader for the last 39 years. In lawsuit filed today, AG accuses LaPierre and top lieutenants of a decades-long pattern of fraud — and of diverting millions from NRA coffers to line their own pockets. — Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) August 6, 2020

“The chief executive of the National Rifle Association and several top lieutenants engaged in a decades-long pattern of fraud to raid the coffers of the powerful gun rights group for personal gain, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday by the New York attorney general, draining $64 million from the nonprofit in just three years,” The Post reports.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James “called for the dissolution of the NRA and the removal of CEO Wayne LaPierre from the leadership post he has held for the past 39 years, saying he and others used the group’s funds to finance a luxury lifestyle.”

BREAKING: The People v. the @NRA has been filed by NY AG Letitia James. Here we go… pic.twitter.com/75fCplrby8 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 6, 2020

The lawsuit claims NRA chief Wayne LaPierre recently arranged a $17 million golden parachute for himself and did not even seek board approval. It also details patterns of excessive spending, including private jet travel, luxury vacation, and more than $1 million in reimbursements.

“LaPierre also spent $3.6 million of NRA money for private travel consultants to arrange private jets and executive car service for his and his family’s use over just two years, the suit says.”

UPDATE:

BREAKING: NY AG Letitia James files lawsuit seeking to dissolve the NRA, accusing the organization of “years of self-dealing and illegal conduct that violate New York’s charities law and undermine its own mission.” pic.twitter.com/8dR9idbBxL — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 6, 2020

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.