NRA Sued for Fraud and Self-Dealing by NY Attorney General – Calls for Top Gun Group to Be Dissolved
The Attorney General of the State of New York announced Thursday she is suing the National Rifle Association for fraud, and calling for the organization to be dissolved, according to The Washington Post‘s Carol Leonnig.
BREAKING: NY AG calls to dissolve @NRA and oust Wayne LaPierre, its leader for the last 39 years. In lawsuit filed today, AG accuses LaPierre and top lieutenants of a decades-long pattern of fraud — and of diverting millions from NRA coffers to line their own pockets.
— Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) August 6, 2020
“The chief executive of the National Rifle Association and several top lieutenants engaged in a decades-long pattern of fraud to raid the coffers of the powerful gun rights group for personal gain, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday by the New York attorney general, draining $64 million from the nonprofit in just three years,” The Post reports.
New York State Attorney General Letitia James “called for the dissolution of the NRA and the removal of CEO Wayne LaPierre from the leadership post he has held for the past 39 years, saying he and others used the group’s funds to finance a luxury lifestyle.”
BREAKING: The People v. the @NRA has been filed by NY AG Letitia James. Here we go… pic.twitter.com/75fCplrby8
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 6, 2020
The lawsuit claims NRA chief Wayne LaPierre recently arranged a $17 million golden parachute for himself and did not even seek board approval. It also details patterns of excessive spending, including private jet travel, luxury vacation, and more than $1 million in reimbursements.
“LaPierre also spent $3.6 million of NRA money for private travel consultants to arrange private jets and executive car service for his and his family’s use over just two years, the suit says.”
UPDATE:
BREAKING: NY AG Letitia James files lawsuit seeking to dissolve the NRA, accusing the organization of “years of self-dealing and illegal conduct that violate New York’s charities law and undermine its own mission.” pic.twitter.com/8dR9idbBxL
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 6, 2020
Kushner ‘Planning Last Ditch Try at Disqualifying Biden Ballots on Election Night’ With Barr’s Blessing: Noted Author
A prolific author and speaker who has been described as a “Religious Right Defector” has issued a warning about the 2020 election that’s getting noticed.
Frank Schaeffer was raised by a noted conservative Christian theologian who was at the forefront of right wing Christian political activism in the 1970’s. But now he is a liberal Democrat and a cable news guest frequently invited to speak on the tactics of the religious right.
This week he’s speaking out about what he says is the White House’s plan to ensure Trump remains in the Oval Office.
In short, Schaeffer says Jared Kushner is planning an end run around the election process, and will appeal to the Supreme Court, as George W. Bush did in the 2000 election, to ensure Trump is installed in office for another four years.
“Insider says Kushner is now in charge of planning last ditch try at disqualifying Biden ballots on election night, urging Republican state legislatures to ‘send competing slates of electors,’ and then seeking a Supreme Court ruling in Trump’s favor,” Schaeffer said Tuesday, adding that “Barr is said to support this.”
To be clear, Schaeffer offers little substance and cites only one unnamed source.
On Wednesday, he added this:
Hillary Clinton has heard the same Republican insiders' claims of a conspiracy Kushner is hatching I have: She warns 'sabotaging' the USPS to make mail-in voting more difficult could be Trump's strategy for reelection.
— Frank Schaeffer (@Frank_Schaeffer) August 5, 2020
His warning might have sounded far-fetched in earlier times, but now, many are taking notice.
This boggles the mind. Do Kushner & Barr want a civil war? Is that their endgame here? Do they think Dems will just roll over and accept another stolen election?
— Alex (@Shurao) August 5, 2020
Sabotaging the USPS, preëmptively claiming mail-in fraud, disenrolling voters…
The Trump admin has all but announced they plan to steal the #2020Election. Democrats & others who support democracy in America must prepare to fight well past Nov 3 to dislodge the SOB. https://t.co/Y2yEilTFIT
— Zakariah Johnson 🪕 (@Pteratorn) August 5, 2020
So, between this and the Kanye nonsense, an admission: they can’t win without dirty tricks and cheating https://t.co/nUhOSRdT6p
— Jonathan Earle (@JonathanEarle2) August 5, 2020
They know they can’t win without serious voter suppression…. of course it’s criminal but who stops them with Barr in charge of DoJ?
— Helen, #Masketeer – All For 1, 1 For All🇪🇺🇬🇧 (@florencerounda2) August 4, 2020
This is my greatest fear. They can’t win if they don’t cheat. #GOPCorruptionOverCountry #Traitors #GOPBetrayedAmerica https://t.co/M7jeVrvEXC
— Rique Rose #EqualityAct 🏳️🌈 (@rique_rose) August 5, 2020
This is a concern. I’d have to refresh my memory on the Electoral Count Act to see how effective it would be. Essentially it’s an effort to put the election in the hands of GOP govs. in swing states who would send a different slate of electors than what the voters chose.
— Doubting Thomas (@mikethomaswire1) August 4, 2020
The GOP is desperate to hold on to power. Be prepared to face the biggest and most outrageous criminal enterprise, beyond what you imagine or have experienced up to now. This is WAR for the future of America.
— jubalcurrent (@jubalcurrent) August 5, 2020
Traitors committing treason. Let’s call this what it is. https://t.co/bRobl68ipw
— WavesOfJoy #BlackLivesMatter (@WavesOfJoy13) August 5, 2020
#VoterSuppression at a whole new level https://t.co/Ko89a9MB8q
— lynda514 (@lynda514) August 5, 2020
There it is…an actual power grab: https://t.co/wMaOWithqL
— billbindc (@BillBindc) August 5, 2020
Homegrown terrorism. https://t.co/Ng5jp06Jfa
— Steven Weber (@TheStevenWeber) August 5, 2020
Watch: Sally Yates Clashes With Lindsey Graham for Claiming Flynn Was Investigated Over a ‘Policy Difference’
Former acting attorney general Sally Yates testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee this Wednesday, answering questions regarding former national security adviser, Michael Flynn and his being the subject of surveillance under a United States Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court warrant, also known as a FISA warrant.
At one point, Yates went head-to-head with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) who accused her of partaking in a conspiracy to prosecute Flynn over a policy difference.
“You weren’t investigating a crime, were you?” Graham asked Yates.
“We were investigating a counter-intelligence threat,” Yates responded.
“Okay — is it a counter-intelligence investigation based on a policy difference?” Graham asked.
Yates explained that the investigation was prompted by Russia’s “systematic” attempts to undermine the 2016 election and Flynn’s secretive attempts to undermine Obama policy that was meant to counteract those attempts. But Graham insisted that there was no crime committed that warranted a criminal investigation, and that Obama’s people were simply going after Flynn over a “policy difference.” But Yates fired back at Graham, telling him his version of events are “not accurate” and that Flynn was providing “false information.”
Watch the exchange below:
Trump Now Urging Florida Voters to Vote by Mail After Realizing More Democrats Are Mailing in Ballots Than Republicans
Voting by mail is safe and effective, nearly entirely free from fraud, but for months President Donald Trump has been spinning lies to get Americans to go to the polls. He’s falsely claimed mail-in voting will deliver a “rigged” and “fraudulent” election, with nothing to support the claim.
Until now.
Tuesday afternoon the President urged voters in Florida – and only Florida – to vote by mail.
Trump is clearly worried about the poll numbers that show presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden beating him in the Sunshine State by six points, and statistics that show Democrats are voting by mail more than Republicans.
Florida absentee ballot requests by party registration (8/4)
Dem 1,924,878
Rep 1,332,063
Oth 40,029
NPA 781,123
Democratic advantage: +592,815 (was just ~500,000 a week ago)
Data here, ballot requests for the primary good thru Nov. election https://t.co/H513wN6BAm https://t.co/SgVQO6EtPk
— Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) August 4, 2020
No Republican has won the White House in 96 years without winning Florida.
Here’s how Trump is combatting this discrepancy in the critical state of Florida:
Whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is Safe and Secure, Tried and True. Florida’s Voting system has been cleaned up (we defeated Democrats attempts at change), so in Florida I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail! #MAGA
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2020
Trump’s lie about “cleaning up the state” aside (Florida has had a Republican governor since 1999), Trump just admitted that his one claim about why voting by mail is dangerous is false.
Finally, he said there is no difference between absentee voting and voting by mail.
But Trump is still insisting just Florida, and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany opened up her press conference minutes after Trump’s tweet (and one hour late) by attacking the New York City primary election, results from which have not been released after more than a month. She’s using it to illustrate the dangers of voting by mail.
USA Today opinion columnist Michael Stern notes yet another reason Trump just changed his tune:
Lol.
Translation: "I'm going to vote by mail in Florida so I need to carve out an exception for myself — because I will mold U.S. policy to serve my personal interests at all costs."
— Michael J. Stern (@MichaelJStern1) August 4, 2020
