‘These Cases Can Move Very Quickly’: Former Acting Solicitor General Says ‘If I’m Donald Trump I’m Scared Right Now’

Former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal says Thursday’s Supreme Court rulings in the Trump tax cases are not, despite what some are claiming, a “mixed bag.”

“If I’m Donald Trump I’m scared right now,” says Katyal, an award-winning litigator who is a professor of national security law at Georgetown University Law Center.

“I love my MSNBC colleagues and analysts but I profoundly disagree with almost everything that’s been said,” Katyal said on the cable news network late Thursday morning. “This is not a ‘mixed bag,’ or a ‘victory’ for Trump. Trump shouldn’t be happy about this. The fact is he lost. Her lost resoundingly, 7-2, including his own appointees to the court – Kavanaugh and Gorsuch.”

“The court by seven justices rejected his broad claims of immunity, and for a president who’s sworn to take care that the laws be faithfully executed in our Constitution, the Supreme Court is saying, ‘These are bogus claims.'”

Related –

‘Not Fair’: Trump Screams He Deserves ‘Broad Deference’ From Supreme Court in Major Twitter Tantrum

“Now, it’s true, the case is going to go back to New York and to the D.C. courts, but the key question is ‘What’s left?’ And with the Manhattan case, very little,” Katyal pronounced, referring to the case that allows New York County District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. to obtain Trump’s taxes and could lead to prosecution over possible fraud in the President’s hush money payments to porn stars.

Katyal says it’s “doubtful” that Trump will be able to delay the Manhattan DA case past the election.

“These cases can move very quickly. The Nixon tapes case moved in a matter of three months,” he noted, and aded that Bush v. Gore was resolved in 36 days.

“I expect Cy Vance to move incredibly fast,” he says.

“It looks pretty damaging to Donald Trump.”

Watch: