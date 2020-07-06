Connect with us

LIES LIES LIES

Trump Slammed for Lie US COVID-19 Mortality Rate Is ‘Just About the Lowest in the World!’ When America Is Number 2

Published

on

President Donald Trump is under fire for lying about the mortality rate of coronavirus patients in the U.S. versus other countries in the world.

According to Johns-Hopkins, which is considered the gold standard for coronavirus datas and statistics, the mortality rate for those suffering from  COVID-19 is the second-highest among the top 20 nations “currently most affected by COVID-19 worldwide.” Only the UK, which chose to ignore the data and try out the failed “herd immunity” tactic, is higher.

This is the most-recent Johns Hopkins chart of coronavirus deaths per 100,000:

Even looking at the “observed case fatality ratio,” the U.S. comes in sixth-highest.

And looking at another source, Worldometers, which is more extensive (although some say possibly less-reliable,) in coronavirus deaths per 1 million population, the U.S. ranks ninth-worst.

Here’s Trump’s dangerous lie, which includes his racist name for coronavirus:

Here’s how some are responding:

 

 

Watch: Trump Falsely Accuses Obama of ‘Treason’ and Says He Was ‘Spying’ on Campaign – Offers No Evidence

Published

2 weeks ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Monday accused former President Barack Obama of “treason,” and claimed his predecessor was “spying” on the Trump campaign. Trump offered up no evidence to back his claim, and said he’s staying away from a DOJ investigation to avoid appearing political.

“Treason. Treason. It’s treason,” Trump told CBN’s David Brody at the White House on Monday, as The Hill reported.

The allegation comes just one day after Attorney General Bill Barr told Fox News the DOJ’s investigation into the Obama administration’s actions is progressing.

“They’d been spying on my campaign,” the President charged. “Turned out I was right. Let’s see what happens to them now.”

Barr last year assigned the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut, John Durham, to investigate the origins of the FBI’s Russia investigation. Some believe the investigation is a political hit job to attack the Obama administration.

But just last month Barr announced, to great outrage for politicizing an investigation, he did not expect Obama or former Vice President Joe Biden to be charged.

In his wide-ranging rant Trump dug up conspiracy theories about former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, the supposed “insurance policy” and Trump’s debunked “spygate” conspiracy theories.

Watch:

 

‘Vaccine or No Vaccine, We’re Back’: Trump Holds Disastrous Presser as Protesting Truckers’ Horns Drown Out Speakers

Published

2 months ago

on

May 15, 2020

By

Protesting truckers and President Donald Trump’s lies were the main events Friday afternoon at a White House coronavirus vaccine update press conference, which had been delayed by nearly an hour. Some administration officials wore masks, some didn’t. The horns blared so loudly they took over at times, forcing the president to acknowledge them, by lying.

“They’re protesting in favor of President Trump, as opposed to against,” Trump lied on camera, insisting it is “the sign of love.”

The convoy of  truckers lined up outside the White House repeatedly interrupting Trump and other speakers were protesting what they say are too low shipping rates.

“This is our distress call to our commander in chief to address the problems we are facing,” Rick Santiago, who organized the protest, told The Washington Post. “He has called us heroes — his heroes need his help now.”

The noise was so bad at times it drowned out speakers’ and reporters’ voices.

Trump also lied about coronavirus testing, insisting there are so many tests available that technicians are hanging out with nothing to do.

He lied about the speed with which America will see a coronavirus vaccine.

So did the Secretary of Defense.

And Trump insisted that it’s full speed ahead, the country will reopen as fast as he can force it, and he’s not waiting for a vaccine or anything else. The President said Americans should “fight through” the coronavirus. Over 87,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, likely far more.

“Vaccine or no vaccine, we’re back.”

 

Trump Campaign Fraudulently Claims ‘Democrats Are Trying to Steal the Election’ as President Calls to ‘Liberate’ Blue States

Published

3 months ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

The Trump re-election campaign on Friday accused Democrats of “trying to STEAL THE ELECTION right before our eyes,” in an email blast with the subject line that reads “Cheaters.”

The email came to some just minutes after President Donald Trump issued a series of tweets that called on Americans to “LIBERATE” three blue states. At least one of them has been subjected to protests by right wing extremists who oppose the governor’s stay-at-home orders. Those orders have worked to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The protests have been linked to the DeVos family.

Washington Post columnist and University College London assistant professor of global politics Brian Klass warns Trump is laying the groundwork to get “his supporters to reject results” of the November election “and use violence.”

Earlier this week Trump posted this unhinged tweet:

In fact, the only “ballot harvesting” that has ever been charged was by a Republican in North Carolina.

EARLIER: Internet Accuses Trump of ‘Sedition’ and ‘Fomenting Insurrection’ Amid His Calls to ‘Liberate’ Blue States

 

