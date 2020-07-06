Trump Slammed for Lie US COVID-19 Mortality Rate Is ‘Just About the Lowest in the World!’ When America Is Number 2

President Donald Trump is under fire for lying about the mortality rate of coronavirus patients in the U.S. versus other countries in the world.

According to Johns-Hopkins, which is considered the gold standard for coronavirus datas and statistics, the mortality rate for those suffering from COVID-19 is the second-highest among the top 20 nations “currently most affected by COVID-19 worldwide.” Only the UK, which chose to ignore the data and try out the failed “herd immunity” tactic, is higher.

This is the most-recent Johns Hopkins chart of coronavirus deaths per 100,000:

Even looking at the “observed case fatality ratio,” the U.S. comes in sixth-highest.

And looking at another source, Worldometers, which is more extensive (although some say possibly less-reliable,) in coronavirus deaths per 1 million population, the U.S. ranks ninth-worst.

Here’s Trump’s dangerous lie, which includes his racist name for coronavirus:

BREAKING NEWS: The Mortality Rate for the China Virus in the U.S. is just about the LOWEST IN THE WORLD! Also, Deaths in the U.S. are way down, a tenfold decrease since the Pandemic height (and, our Economy is coming back strong!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

Here’s how some are responding:

Donald Trump knew dangers of COVID19 beginning of January. He should have been pushing social distancing, lockdowns, school closures, medical supply production, mask wearing all beginning of February, not late-March. He screwed up big time. Don’t let anyone forget the facts — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) July 6, 2020

The US observed case-fatality ratio is 6th in the world among the 20 most affected counties, according to Johns Hopkins https://t.co/Rfft42YmS4 https://t.co/sCaOnjtJmL — David Charter (@DavidCharter) July 6, 2020

Literally NONE of this is true. https://t.co/B0vuYE1JT0 — Todd Poirier (@todd_poirier) July 6, 2020

The "just about the lowest in the world!" claim is not even remotely close to true.https://t.co/9RtxV5N5nc https://t.co/DmbKOws2h4 — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) July 6, 2020

Where in the hell is he getting his numbers from? https://t.co/O67XLbwBdi pic.twitter.com/A6mYjwLWxk — Elizabeth Elliot (@ElizabethElliot) July 6, 2020

This is false. Among the 20 countries most affected by #COVID19 right now, the U.S. has the 6th-highest mortality rate at 4.5%. And no matter how you spin it… 130,000+ Americans have died. https://t.co/q6qF8Lftp7 pic.twitter.com/SJUAdi7Rex — Bryan Luhn (@bryluhn) July 6, 2020