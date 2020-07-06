LIES LIES LIES
Trump Slammed for Lie US COVID-19 Mortality Rate Is ‘Just About the Lowest in the World!’ When America Is Number 2
President Donald Trump is under fire for lying about the mortality rate of coronavirus patients in the U.S. versus other countries in the world.
According to Johns-Hopkins, which is considered the gold standard for coronavirus datas and statistics, the mortality rate for those suffering from COVID-19 is the second-highest among the top 20 nations “currently most affected by COVID-19 worldwide.” Only the UK, which chose to ignore the data and try out the failed “herd immunity” tactic, is higher.
This is the most-recent Johns Hopkins chart of coronavirus deaths per 100,000:
Even looking at the “observed case fatality ratio,” the U.S. comes in sixth-highest.
And looking at another source, Worldometers, which is more extensive (although some say possibly less-reliable,) in coronavirus deaths per 1 million population, the U.S. ranks ninth-worst.
Here’s Trump’s dangerous lie, which includes his racist name for coronavirus:
BREAKING NEWS: The Mortality Rate for the China Virus in the U.S. is just about the LOWEST IN THE WORLD! Also, Deaths in the U.S. are way down, a tenfold decrease since the Pandemic height (and, our Economy is coming back strong!).
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020
Here’s how some are responding:
Donald Trump knew dangers of COVID19 beginning of January. He should have been pushing social distancing, lockdowns, school closures, medical supply production, mask wearing all beginning of February, not late-March. He screwed up big time. Don’t let anyone forget the facts
— ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) July 6, 2020
FACT! 9th-worst is a synonym for best! #MAGA https://t.co/RA3Zo8yg9h pic.twitter.com/Xdu8TdUrcg
— Space Sayaka🐞🪐 (@BuffaloBellchan) July 6, 2020
The US observed case-fatality ratio is 6th in the world among the 20 most affected counties, according to Johns Hopkins https://t.co/Rfft42YmS4 https://t.co/sCaOnjtJmL
— David Charter (@DavidCharter) July 6, 2020
Literally NONE of this is true. https://t.co/B0vuYE1JT0
— Todd Poirier (@todd_poirier) July 6, 2020
The "just about the lowest in the world!" claim is not even remotely close to true.https://t.co/9RtxV5N5nc https://t.co/DmbKOws2h4
— Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) July 6, 2020
Where in the hell is he getting his numbers from? https://t.co/O67XLbwBdi pic.twitter.com/A6mYjwLWxk
— Elizabeth Elliot (@ElizabethElliot) July 6, 2020
This is false. Among the 20 countries most affected by #COVID19 right now, the U.S. has the 6th-highest mortality rate at 4.5%. And no matter how you spin it… 130,000+ Americans have died. https://t.co/q6qF8Lftp7 pic.twitter.com/SJUAdi7Rex
— Bryan Luhn (@bryluhn) July 6, 2020
There is no way you live on the same planet as everyone else https://t.co/hhsMNCGcEa
— Devin (@Mixedd_) July 6, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
LIES LIES LIES
Watch: Trump Falsely Accuses Obama of ‘Treason’ and Says He Was ‘Spying’ on Campaign – Offers No Evidence
President Donald Trump on Monday accused former President Barack Obama of “treason,” and claimed his predecessor was “spying” on the Trump campaign. Trump offered up no evidence to back his claim, and said he’s staying away from a DOJ investigation to avoid appearing political.
“Treason. Treason. It’s treason,” Trump told CBN’s David Brody at the White House on Monday, as The Hill reported.
The allegation comes just one day after Attorney General Bill Barr told Fox News the DOJ’s investigation into the Obama administration’s actions is progressing.
“They’d been spying on my campaign,” the President charged. “Turned out I was right. Let’s see what happens to them now.”
Barr last year assigned the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut, John Durham, to investigate the origins of the FBI’s Russia investigation. Some believe the investigation is a political hit job to attack the Obama administration.
But just last month Barr announced, to great outrage for politicizing an investigation, he did not expect Obama or former Vice President Joe Biden to be charged.
In his wide-ranging rant Trump dug up conspiracy theories about former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, the supposed “insurance policy” and Trump’s debunked “spygate” conspiracy theories.
Watch:
EXCLUSIVE: President Trump on what crime President Obama would have been potentially committing regarding the previous administration spying on his campaign: “Treason. It’s treason.” Watch the explosive clip from my White House interview with @realDonaldTrump @POTUS @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/IFui3fNigS
— David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) June 22, 2020
LIES LIES LIES
‘Vaccine or No Vaccine, We’re Back’: Trump Holds Disastrous Presser as Protesting Truckers’ Horns Drown Out Speakers
Protesting truckers and President Donald Trump’s lies were the main events Friday afternoon at a White House coronavirus vaccine update press conference, which had been delayed by nearly an hour. Some administration officials wore masks, some didn’t. The horns blared so loudly they took over at times, forcing the president to acknowledge them, by lying.
“They’re protesting in favor of President Trump, as opposed to against,” Trump lied on camera, insisting it is “the sign of love.”
Trump with horns in background: And you hear that outside, that beautiful sound. Those are truckers that are with us all the way. There protesting in favor of President Trump as opposed to against…. That’s the sign of love pic.twitter.com/VN7ID7dMMK
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 15, 2020
The convoy of truckers lined up outside the White House repeatedly interrupting Trump and other speakers were protesting what they say are too low shipping rates.
“This is our distress call to our commander in chief to address the problems we are facing,” Rick Santiago, who organized the protest, told The Washington Post. “He has called us heroes — his heroes need his help now.”
The noise was so bad at times it drowned out speakers’ and reporters’ voices.
The horns are making the briefing a disaster pic.twitter.com/mxNCSK2cie
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 15, 2020
Trump also lied about coronavirus testing, insisting there are so many tests available that technicians are hanging out with nothing to do.
Trump: Many of the states have so much testing, the testers are waiting for people to show up. It’s great pic.twitter.com/Ay7ana1Y0X
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 15, 2020
He lied about the speed with which America will see a coronavirus vaccine.
Every expert has said that there will be no vaccine before the end of the year, but here is Trump repeating his lie that he wants a vaccine by the end of the year or sooner. pic.twitter.com/iDN8J9cqSD
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 15, 2020
So did the Secretary of Defense.
ESPER: "Winning matters and we will deliver by the end of this year a vaccine at scale." (That's a very bold promise.) pic.twitter.com/lKKEzBMCJp
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 15, 2020
And Trump insisted that it’s full speed ahead, the country will reopen as fast as he can force it, and he’s not waiting for a vaccine or anything else. The President said Americans should “fight through” the coronavirus. Over 87,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, likely far more.
“Vaccine or no vaccine, we’re back.”
Trump: “Vaccine or no vaccine, we’re back.”
Live updates: https://t.co/sG1OSfOCu3pic.twitter.com/SzdK7nu8lh
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 15, 2020
LIES LIES LIES
Trump Campaign Fraudulently Claims ‘Democrats Are Trying to Steal the Election’ as President Calls to ‘Liberate’ Blue States
The Trump re-election campaign on Friday accused Democrats of “trying to STEAL THE ELECTION right before our eyes,” in an email blast with the subject line that reads “Cheaters.”
April 17: Trump accuses Democrats of trying to steal the election. pic.twitter.com/V65E5PWiai
— Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) April 17, 2020
The email came to some just minutes after President Donald Trump issued a series of tweets that called on Americans to “LIBERATE” three blue states. At least one of them has been subjected to protests by right wing extremists who oppose the governor’s stay-at-home orders. Those orders have worked to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The protests have been linked to the DeVos family.
Washington Post columnist and University College London assistant professor of global politics Brian Klass warns Trump is laying the groundwork to get “his supporters to reject results” of the November election “and use violence.”
Trump is calling for insurrection with reference to guns at the same time his campaign is falsely claiming that Democrats are trying to “steal” the election. This is what despots do. It’s dangerous. He’s laying the groundwork for his supporters to reject results and use violence. pic.twitter.com/pNCeqq0Phz
— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) April 17, 2020
Earlier this week Trump posted this unhinged tweet:
GET RID OF BALLOT HARVESTING, IT IS RAMPANT WITH FRAUD. THE USA MUST HAVE VOTER I.D., THE ONLY WAY TO GET AN HONEST COUNT!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2020
In fact, the only “ballot harvesting” that has ever been charged was by a Republican in North Carolina.
EARLIER: Internet Accuses Trump of ‘Sedition’ and ‘Fomenting Insurrection’ Amid His Calls to ‘Liberate’ Blue States
Trending
- 'CRIMINALLY NEGLIGENT'2 days ago
Texas GOP votes to hold 6,000+ in-person convention in state’s COVID-19 hotspot
- 'DANGEROUS FOOLS'2 days ago
Trump is making a move to endanger LGBTQ and civil rights activists around the world
- News3 days ago
Senior Trump Campaign Advisor and Top Fundraising Official Kimberly Guilfoyle Tests Positive for Coronavirus: Reports
- 'AS AN AMERICAN'2 days ago
Conservatives are freaking out over the NFL playing “The Black National Anthem” before games
- News22 hours ago
Busted: Trump’s Mt. Rushmore Speech Is Remarkably Similar to Monologues From Fox News Host Tucker Carlson
- TRUMP LIES PEOPLE DIE1 day ago
FDA Chief Cornered on CNN Over Trump’s False Claim That ’99 Percent of COVID Cases Are Completely Harmless’
- 'BUCKLE UP'2 days ago
U.S. government vividly shows the danger of fireworks in literally mind-blowing video
- WOW9 hours ago
Trump-Approved Fox News Doc Who Just Said ‘Avoid Crowds’ Calls President’s Move to Hold Outdoor NH Rally ‘Great Messaging’