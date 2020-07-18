Connect with us

CURIOUS

The Pentagon Has Banned the Flying of Rainbow Pride Flags at All Military Sites

Published

on

Rainbow pride flag at Harvey Milk Plaza in the Castro at night, San Francisco (2013). Photo: TorboKHopper/Flickr

While attempting to make all branches of the U.S. military consistent in their banning of Confederate flags, Defense Secretary Mark Esper has also banned all rainbow Pride flags too.

“The flags we fly must accord with the military imperatives of good order and discipline, treating all our people with dignity and respect, and rejecting divisive symbols,” Esper wrote in a Department of Defense memo released Friday.

“Military installations are allowed to fly the American flag; the flags of the U.S. states, territories and the District of Columbia; military flags and those of allies,” writes the Washington Blade. “However, by not enumerating them, the memo effectively bans Confederate flags and LGBTQ Pride flags.”

Banning rainbow flags seems particularly notable seeing as the Pentagon has held an annual Pride event in June each year since 2011, when the military’s ban on gay people (“Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell”) was repealed. The new memo basically says that rainbow flags can’t be displayed at such events in the future.

According to the memo, the ban applies to “public displays or depictions of flags by service members and civilian employees in all Department of Defense workplaces, common access areas, and public areas.” This includes stickers.

Jennifer Dane, interim executive director for the Modern Military Association of America, told the Washington Blade,

“It’s absolutely outrageous that Defense Secretary Mark Esper would ban the Pride flag — the very symbol of inclusion and diversity. In what universe is it OK to turn an opportunity to ban a racist symbol like the Confederate flag into an opportunity to ban the symbol of diversity?” Dane said. “This decision sends an alarming message to LGBTQ service members, their families and future recruits.”

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

CURIOUS

Sanford Out

Published

8 months ago

on

November 12, 2019

By

GOP presidential challenger Mark Sanford, a former U.S. Congressman and former governor, has just dropped out of the race to win the Republican presidential nomination.

“You gotta be a realist, and what I did not anticipate is an impeachment,” Sanford said, according to The Post and Courier.

But impeachment had been all but certain when Sanford officially announced his candidacy just two months ago.

Axios reports Sanford “was always a long shot to unseat the president.”

President Donald Trump still has two Republican opponents, former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld, and former U.S. Congressman Joe Walsh.

Sanford’s timing, less than 24 hours before the House impeachment inquiry’s public witness testimony is slated to begin, is curious.

 

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.