News
George Conway Says Nikki Haley’s ‘Slavery’ Gaffe ‘Worse’ Due to Confederate Flag Removal
GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s Wednesday night gaffe where she neglected to name “slavery” as a cause of the Civil War is “worse” given that she removed the Confederate flag from the South Carolina capitol during her time as governor.
At a campaign event in New Hampshire, Haley was asked by a voter identified only as “Patrick” by CBS News, what the cause of the Civil War was.
“Well, don’t come with an easy question,” Haley said. “I think the cause of the Civil War was basically how government was going to run, the freedoms, and what people could and couldn’t do. What do you think the cause of the Civil War was?”
Patrick declined to answer as he wasn’t a candidate, and Haley continued.
READ MORE: ‘Straight Up Communism’: Nikki Haley, Marjorie Taylor Greene Increasingly Share Similar Rhetoric to Attack Democrats
“I think it always comes down to the role of government, and what the rights of the people are,” Haley said. “And I will always stand by the fact that I think government was intended to secure the rights and freedoms of the people. It was never meant to be all things to all people. Government doesn’t need to tell you how to live your life.”
Patrick then asked why she hadn’t said “slavery” in her answer, and she replied “What do you want me to say about slavery?”
On Thursday, Haley clarified her recent comments on a local radio interview, saying “Yes, I know it was about slavery.”
“I’m from the South, of course, you know it’s about slavery,” she continued, according to USA Today.
She then suggested Patrick was “definitely a Democrat plant.”
“That’s why I said ‘What does it mean to you?’ And if you notice, he didn’t answer anything,” Haley added. “We see these guys when they come in, we know what they’re doing.”
But the original gaffe quickly went viral, with many mocking Haley for declining to mention slavery. President Joe Biden even weighed in on X, formerly Twitter, posting the video clip with a four-word comment.
“It was about slavery,” the president wrote.
It was about slavery. https://t.co/q9bTDvtPne
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 28, 2023
But Lincoln Project cofounder George Conway had perhaps the harshest comment, given that he’s a fellow Republican. His comment came in response to a tweet from Commentary editor John Podhoretz.
“Does anyone truly believe that the child of Indian immigrants to the United States, who took down the Confederate flag flying over her state capital, is a pro-slavery racist? I say this fully knowing it was a dreadful answer and that dreadful answers sometimes tank campaigns,” Podhoretz asked.
“She’s not. That’s what makes it worse. She’s knowingly pandering to a base base,” Conway quote-tweeted.
She’s not. That’s what makes it worse. She’s knowingly pandering to a base base. https://t.co/TFNsZ4QTwQ
— George Conway (gtconway3 on Threads—try it!) (@gtconway3d) December 28, 2023
Podhoretz is correct that Haley removed the Confederate flag at the South Carolina capitol building. The flag was first flown at the capitol after the Civil War in 1961, according to Time. Historians said the flag was initially flown as a symbol of defiance to the civil rights movement, the magazine reported.
Then-Governor Haley ordered the flag to be taken down in 2015, following the Charleston mass shooting where nine Black people were killed by a white supremacist at the Mother Emanuel AME Church.
In 2010, five years before the removal of the flag, she defended Confederate History Month and the flag in an interview with The Palmetto Patriots, according to CNN. The group describes themselves as fighting “attacks against Southern Culture.” At the time, she denied that the flag was racist, and said that the flag should be flown at the capitol as a “compromise of all people, that everybody should accept a part of South Carolina.”
She changed her opinion after attending the funerals of those killed in the shooting, telling CNN that though “there is a place for that flag,” that place was a history museum, “not in a place that represents all people in South Carolina.”
“It should have never been there,” she said.
News
Florida to Launch ‘Special Persons Registry’ Next Week To Help Cops Treat Disabled People Better
On January 1, Florida will put into effect a new law establishing a “Special Persons Registry,” of people with disabilities that law enforcement officers can access, in hopes that it improves police interactions.
This May, the state passed CS/SB 784, or the “Protect Our Loved Ones Act.” The law allows law enforcement to set up a database of people “who have developmental, psychological, or other disabilities or conditions that may be relevant to their interactions with law enforcement officers.”
The registry is opt-in, meaning disabled people can register themselves, or their parent or caretaker can register them. Proof of a disability or illness must be provided, and in the case of those not registering themselves, proof of parentage or guardianship is required. The database can contain name and contact information, as well as information about the “disability or condition that may be relevant to interactions with law enforcement officers.”
READ MORE: Watch: McConnell Says Both Parties ‘Might’ Come Together to ‘Target’ Guns Which He Calls a ‘Mental Illness’ Problem
Florida police expect the special persons registry to help officers treat those with special needs, especially those who may be lost or missing.
“If there is something that helps us narrow down our search or provide information on this person that may help us. For instance, some autistic children are drawn to water. There may be some notes there on the registry that says this child is lost, they may be drawn to water, so we want to go look there first,” Lieutenant Paul Bloom of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office told WJXT-TV.
Edith Gendron, the Chief of Operations at the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Resource Center told WFTV-TV that the registry can help both patients and caretakers.
“The person living with Alzheimer’s disease jumped out of the car,” Gendron said. “The spouse came around and was struggling with the person trying to get them back in the car. The spouse got arrested for domestic violence.”
While most of the examples in local coverage are of people with dementia or other mental issues who wander and get lost and require help, it remains to be seen if it will help police interact with other people in distress. Nearly half of those killed by police have a disability, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Many times, police are the first responders to people having a mental health crisis. For example, in 2013, police killed Robert Saylor, a 26-year-old with Down syndrome in an incident at a Maryland movie theater. Saylor tried to stay for a second showing of the film he’d bought a ticket to, leading to a confrontation with theater security and police, according to NBC News.
In May 2018, Marcus-David Peters, a high school biology teacher with no criminal record nor history of drug use was shot by an officer in Richmond, Virginia during a psychotic episode, according to Time.
“People ask me all the time, ‘What do you think caused him to have a mental break?’ And I say, ‘We’ll never know, because he was killed,'” Peters’ sister, Princess Blanding, told the magazine.
News
Seattle Destroys Black Lives Matter Garden Planted During George Floyd Protests
The city of Seattle removed the Black Lives Matter garden on Wednesday morning. The garden was planted during the 2020 George Floyd protests.
The Seattle Parks and Recreation department said that it was going to undertake a “turf restoration” project in Cal Anderson Park, the home of the garden, according to the Capitol Hill Seattle Blog.
The Parks Department called the Black Lives Matter garden which had existed for three years “makeshift” and “temporary,” and said the removal was due to “public health and public safety issues,” as well as the aforementioned turf restoration. In addition, the city also removed homeless encampments near the garden. None of the gardeners were given advance notice, according to The Seattle Times.
Seattle made its plans to remove the garden months ago, but Black Star Farmers protested the city’s plans. Black Star Farmers is a local non-profit group dedicated to “improving BIPOC communities’ food sovereignty,” “[reclaiming] Black and Indigenous relationships with the land,” and works “to create self-sufficient communities,” according to its website. BSF maintained the garden, according to The Stranger.
READ MORE: ‘Propaganda’: Fox News Added a Gunman Into Photos of Seattle’s ‘Autonomous Zone’
Black Star Farmers alleges that SPR was “removing the garden to placate minority-but-powerful stakeholders that have been pushing for the removal of BLMG since 2020.”
The city, however, says that the Black Lives Matter garden “has created unsafe conditions for all park users, including the vandalism of Cal Anderson public bathrooms, public drug use, unauthorized camping, and a significant rodent problem, along with other issues.”
One of the community gardeners, Saunatina Sanchez, told KING-TV that the community tried to work with the city to protect the garden.
“We have consistently gotten pushback from the city about helping with that project,” Sanchez said. “Instead of working with us, they have consistently decided to be antagonistic and tell us that this wasn’t in their control so we needed to leave.”
SPR says it offered Black Star Farmers space near a community center where the garden could be moved, but BSF said the garden must stay as it’s part of an occupation protest, according to KING-TV. A recent statement says that Mayor Bruce Harrell is hoping to move the garden elsewhere in Cal Anderson Park, the station reports.
The garden was planted in 2020, during the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest, or CHOP, later renamed to CHAZ, or the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. Between June 8 and July 1 of that year, protesters took over a few blocks of Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood near Cal Anderson Park.
The protesters called on the city to cut the police budget by 50% and use that money for community programs in Black communities, according to NPR. The site was cleared after an executive order from then-Mayor Jenny Durkan on July 1.
During the occupation, activists also painted a Black Lives Matter road mural, which has been maintained by SPR after being restored in late September 2020.
Featured image by Casey Rogers/Flickr under Creative Commons License.
IMMIGRATION
Democratic Mayors Demand Notice Before Arrival of Migrant Buses From Texas, Florida
The Democratic mayors of New York City, Denver and Chicago have come together to place restrictions on when and where migrant buses from Texas and Florida can arrive. The regulations have been made in order to be able to provide help to the passengers.
The mayors came together on a joint video call to announce new regulations. Eric Adams of New York issued an executive order requiring 32 hours’ notice of the arrival of a bus with migrants, according to the New York Times. Adams’ order also requires migrant buses only go to certain locations in the city and only during the workweek between the times of 8:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Brandon Johnson of Chicago and Mike Johnston of Denver enacted similar orders. Denver allows arrivals from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, according to the Denver Post. Chicago recently increased penalties for bus companies who didn’t file paperwork or use the correct location, according to The Hill. In response, Republican Governor Greg Abbott of Texas started flying migrants to the city instead of using buses.
READ MORE: Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Biden of Legalizing ‘Human Trafficking of Millions’ in Immigration Row
Adams said that the new rules were not intended to turn away the migrant buses.
“We cannot allow buses with people needing our help to arrive without warning at any hour of day and night,” Adams said. “To be clear, this is not stopping people from coming, but about ensuring the safety of migrants and making sure they can arrive in a coordinated and orderly way.”
“We really are saying to bus operators and companies, ‘Do not participate in Governor Abbott’s actions,'” Adams added. “We want them to take the appropriate actions of being responsible.”
Many migrants aren’t dressed for the winter weather, according to the Times.
“People are getting off the bus in shorts and flip-flops,” Joshua Goldfein, a staff attorney at the Legal Aid Society, told the paper. “The city is not getting any kind of real-time information on when and where these buses are going to arrive.”
Texas and Florida have been sending migrant buses and planes to sanctuary cities like New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. This February, GOP presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill to earmark $10 million to fund the program sending migrants out of the state, according to CNN.
Texas, however, is the main state sending migrants to Democratic cities. Abbott boasted in October that Operation Lone Star has sent more than 50,000 migrants to cities from Texas.
“In no way what the state of Texas is doing is helping the cause,” Johnson said, according to The Hill. “As we recognize that there are challenges — significant challenges — at the border, we do need real substantive immigration reform and policies that allow us to have a structure and a pathway to citizenship.”
Johnston said that Denver in particular was one of Abbott’s targets due primarily to its location.
“We, at this point now, have had more migrant arrivals to our city than any city in America per capita,” Johnston said, according to the Post. “And that is not because there is a thoughtful or coordinated strategy to entry. It is because we are the first big city north of El Paso — and the cheapest bus ticket and the shortest trip for the [Texas] governor and others who are trying to find a place to send people.”
Though Abbott has yet to publicly comment on the joint press conference between the three mayors, in the past he has attempted to circumvent regulations on migrant buses. In Chicago, in addition to sending migrants by plane, he has also sent buses outside the city limits and in Chicago suburbs, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
Johnson says, the buses are “literally dropping off individuals alongside the road,” according to WGN-TV. This has led to suburbs passing their own rules increasing fines for bus companies or banning migrant drop-offs.
The mayors also asked the Biden administration to declare a national emergency. The White House has yet to comment on this, however, last week, a Biden spokesperson criticized Abbott.
“Yet again, Governor Abbott is showing how little regard or respect he has for human beings,” Angelo Fernández Hernández told The Associated Press. “This latest political stunt just adds to his tally of extreme policies which seek to demonize and dehumanize people.”
