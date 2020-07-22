ETHICS – WHAT ETHICS?
Matt Gaetz Used Taxpayer Funds to Pay Speech Writer Who Worked for Stephen Miller, Fired Over White Nationalist Conference
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a top ally and defender of President Donald Trump, paid $28,000 to a speechwriter who worked for Senior Advisor to the President Stephen Miller and was reportedly fired by the White House after he attended a white nationalist conference.
House rules prohibit taxpayer funds from being used for speechwriters or communications advisors.
Politico, which first reported the apparent ethics violation, says the Florida Republican Congressman “has privately engaged in several spending practices in his nearly four years in office that appear to be in conflict with the House’s ethics rules.”
Gaetz’s office calls it “an innocent clerical mistake.”
Congressman Gaetz also had a private television studio built in his father’s home.
“Taxpayers foot the bill to rent the television camera, and the private company that built the studio — which Gaetz refuses to identify — takes a fee each time he appears on air,” Politico’s investigation revealed.
That arrangement also may violate House ethics rules, which prohibit lawmakers and their family members from accepting gifts of more than $50.
Gaetz’s office claims the House Ethics Committee approved both arrangements but provided no proof.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
ETHICS – WHAT ETHICS?
REVEALED: Kushner Firm Built Coronavirus Website Trump Promised Google Was Building
More details about Donald Trump administration’s haphazard response to the COVID-19 pandemic were revealed in a bombshell new report published by The Atlantic on Monday evening.
“On March 13, President Donald Trump promised Americans they would soon be able to access a new website that would ask them about their symptoms and direct them to nearby coronavirus testing sites. He said Google was helping. That wasn’t true,” The Atlantic reported.
“But in the following days, Oscar Health—a health-insurance company closely connected to Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner—developed a government website with the features the president had described. A team of Oscar engineers, project managers, and executives spent about five days building a stand-alone website at the government’s request, an Oscar spokesperson told The Atlantic. The company even dispatched two employees from New York to meet in person with federal officials in Washington, D.C., the spokesperson said. Then the website was suddenly and mysteriously scrapped,” the magazine reported.
“The full extent of Oscar’s work on the project has not been previously reported. The partnership between the administration and the firm suggests that Kushner may have mingled his family’s business interests with his political interests and his role in the administration’s coronavirus response,” The Atlantic noted. “The ad hoc nature of Kushner’s task force has already collided with federal laws. Oscar’s involvement deepens Kushner’s ethics and conflict-of-interest problems.”
NEW: Oscar Health—a health-insurance firm closely connected to Jared Kushner—developed a website for the government’s coronavirus response. The site, which looked like a government product, was ultimately shelved. Oscar says it worked for free.
My story: https://t.co/YJtI5uIlIe
— Robinson Meyer (@yayitsrob) March 31, 2020
Trending
- CORRUPTION1 day ago
Ohio Pro-Gun, Pro-Life, Christian Conservative Speaker of the House Arrested in $60 Million Bribery Case
- WTH?3 days ago
Top 14 Most Startling Things Kanye Said at His First Rally — From Attacking Harriet Tubman to Calling Steve Jobs a Nazi
- HOW IS THIS AMERICA?2 days ago
Trump to Deploy 150 Secret Paramilitary Police Officers to Streets of Chicago to ‘Grab’ Americans Who ‘Hate Our Country’
- 'FEDS STAY CLEAR! MOMS ARE HERE!'2 days ago
Trump’s Paramilitary Secret Police Are Tear-Gassing Sunflower-Wielding Moms Defending BLM Protestors in Portland
- THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE1 day ago
Local Police Unions Are Colluding With Trump’s Secret Police Force — and Not Telling Elected City Officials
- CRIME3 days ago
20-Year Old Son of Federal Judge Shot Dead in Her Home, Husband in Critical Condition: Report
- News2 days ago
Supreme Court Blocks House Request to Move Quickly in Battle to Obtain Trump Tax Returns
- News1 day ago
Cohen Sues Barr