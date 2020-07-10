News
It’s Done: Trump Quietly Commutes Roger Stone’s 40 Month Prison Sentence
President Donald Trump Friday evening commuted the prison sentence of his longtime friend and former advisor, Roger Stone. Stone was found guilty by a jury on all seven felony charges, which included lying to Congress, obstruction, and witness tampering.
Senior administration official confirms to Politico that President Trump has commuted Roger Stone’s sentence
— Betsy Woodruff Swan (@woodruffbets) July 10, 2020
Some experts weigh in:
Let’s be clear: this is part of the cover up.
Stone was an accomplice to Trump’s collusion with Russia. But he didn’t give up what he knew on Trump, knowing Trump would protect him. This pardon is therefore likely illegal as its intent is to obstruct justice. https://t.co/PWdnj896ae
— Max Bergmann (@maxbergmann) July 10, 2020
Stone did it. A jury said so. He's just getting the "friends and family" discount from the president.
That's corruption, and Republicans, you own it. https://t.co/N6yCEdMxqI
— Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) July 10, 2020
Schiff: "Trump has engaged in countless acts that are … destructive to our democracy while in office, but commuting the sentence of Roger Stone, a crony who lied and obstructed our investigation to protect Trump himself, is among the most offensive to the rule of law."
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 11, 2020
As Coronavirus Spikes Break New Records Fauci Reveals Trump Doesn’t Even Speak to Him Anymore
President Donald Trump tried to claim the mantle of a “wartime president,” battling the “unseen enemy,” but as it turns out one of the people who could best help him with the coronavirus battle is who’s really “unseen.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci, an immunologist and probably the most respected public health expert on the government’s payroll, reveals the President of the United States no longer talks to him.
In fact, Trump hasn’t talked to Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), in over a month – and hasn’t been able to update Trump in at least two.
“Fauci last saw Trump in person at the White House on June 2 — and says he has not briefed the president for at least two months,” the Financial Times reports.
Could this be the reason?
….Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is with us in all ways, a very high 72% Approval Rating. So, if he is in charge along with V.P. etc., and with us doing all of these really good things, why doesn’t the Lamestream Media treat us as they should? Answer: Because they are Fake News!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020
As of Friday the U.S. has 3,262,180 cases of coronavirus, with 136,290 deaths. On Thursday alone there were 61,067 new cases, and 960 deaths.
The New York Times reports new coronavirus cases are up 60% over the past 14 days. In fact, in 39 out of 50 states new cases are increasing.
For example, here’s what Florida’s daily cases per capita chart looks like at The New York Times:
Arizona’s spike is so tall it literally bleeds into the text on the Time’s page:
As recently as Wednesday of last week Trump was still insisting coronavirus will “disappear.”
Michael Cohen, Who Arranged for Trump Hush Money Payments That Led to SCOTUS Case, Surprisingly Taken Back Into Custody
Former personal attorney to President Donald Trump Michael Cohen, known as a “fixer,” was surprisingly taken back into custody by federal authorities just hours after the Supreme Court ruled against the President in a case sparked in part by Cohen’s own testimony before Congress.
Cohen had been sent home from jail in response to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, but his sentence was not commuted and he allegedly was not to leave the house. He was photographed while dining at a Manhattan French restaurant, Le Bilboquet. Legal experts days ago noted he was risking being returned to jail for possibly violating terms of his release from prison.
The former Trump attorney “was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and sent to a federal jail after balking at a demand that he agree not to talk to the media, or participate with any film or book, while serving the rest of his criminal sentence on home confinement, his attorney said,” according to CNBC.
“Cohen, his wife, Laura, and another couple spent about an hour chatting before they became the last patrons to leave around 11:30 p.m.,” the NY Post had reported.
“Do you think we need to review [President Trump’s] financial statements and his tax returns?” Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) had asked Trump’s “fixer” back in February.
“Yes, and you’d find it at the Trump Org,” Cohen replied.
WATCH: Complete exchange between @RepAOC @AOC and Michael Cohen. pic.twitter.com/dBpwzeEYRY
— CSPAN (@cspan) February 27, 2019
Cohen Thursday afternoon had visited a federal court house to sign papers related to his house arrest, and possibly be fitted with an ankle monitor, his attorney said, according to MSNBC. That’s when federal marshals, without prior warning, remanded him back into custody.
Experts say they were not surprised he was sent back to a federal jail, after being seen in town and also tweeting.
Watch:
WATCH: NBC Producer Adam Reiss shares a tick tock of the past few hours, as Michael Cohen was taken back into custody.
“[He was just] going to sign some documents … maybe be fitted for an ankle bracelet. And we were waiting [and] his son was out here.” pic.twitter.com/dk9BHAsCF7
— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 9, 2020
Supreme Court Rules Against President – Trump Taxes Must Be Handed Over to NY DA
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled President Donald Trump’s taxes must be handed over to the Manhattan District Attorney, in a 7-2 ruling in Trump v. Vance. The Court has ordered the case sent back to the lower court to give Trump an opportunity to try to block portions of his records, but ultimately he must hand over some records.
Separately, also in a 7-2 decision, the court ruled in favor of Congress and against the President. But the court ruled the case should also be sent to a lower court to debate the “significant separation of powers concerns.”
CNN adds, “House subpoenas for President Trump’s financial documents will remain blocked the Supreme Court said.”
The court had consolidated the cases of Trump v. Mazars USA and Trump v. Deutsche Bank, in an attempt to block subpoenas from the House Financial Services, Intelligence, and Oversight Committees.
The rulings are a strong indictment and rebuke of Trump’s attempt to gain unprecedented powers.
But MSNBC’s Pete Williams warns these cases may not be fully resolved until after the election, and that Trump could appeal to the Supreme Court again if he does not win in the lower courts.
MSNBC’s Joyce Vance (no relation to the case) suggests the court has protected the rule of law.
The opinions are both wins for people who believe the expansive view of presidential power promoted by this administration are unwarranted. They are pro-democracy rulings. Anyone who was looking for a quick political shot in the arm ahead of the election will be disappointed.
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) July 9, 2020
Former federal prosecutor Renatto Mariotti puts it all in focus:
1/ It's fair to say that, despite today's rulings, Trump will continue to be able to litigate and "run out the clock" until after the election.
It was hard to imagine a result that would have foreclosed that possibility. Even the Manhattan DA conceded that he could do so.
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) July 9, 2020
3/ The Congressional subpoenas decision is less sweeping, but that was expected, given that Congress is a political body that can use subpoenas as a political tool.
This isn't a dramatic result, but the 7-2 decisions against Trump's absurd arguments are good for the nation. /end
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) July 9, 2020
Trump lost six earlier rulings in attempts to block release of his taxes, which early on he promised to release as soon as a supposed IRS audit had been completed. That promise long ago disappeared. He became the first president since Richard Nixon to not release their taxes before the election.
Before the court ruled economist and political commentator David Rothschild cautioned it “would be disastrous for US” if Congress lost:
In short: If Congress cannot get President to turn over documents. we no longer have checks & balances, we no longer have a republic, we have a King.
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) July 9, 2020
As far back as 2011 Trump had promised to release his taxes if he ever ran for office. His broken promises have been the subject of countless rebukes.
