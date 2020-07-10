It’s Done: Trump Quietly Commutes Roger Stone’s 40 Month Prison Sentence

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled President Donald Trump’s taxes must be handed over to the Manhattan District Attorney, in a 7-2 ruling in Trump v. Vance. The Court has ordered the case sent back to the lower court to give Trump an opportunity to try to block portions of his records, but ultimately he must hand over some records.

Separately, also in a 7-2 decision, the court ruled in favor of Congress and against the President. But the court ruled the case should also be sent to a lower court to debate the “significant separation of powers concerns.”

CNN adds, “House subpoenas for President Trump’s financial documents will remain blocked the Supreme Court said.”

The court had consolidated the cases of Trump v. Mazars USA and Trump v. Deutsche Bank, in an attempt to block subpoenas from the House Financial Services, Intelligence, and Oversight Committees.

The rulings are a strong indictment and rebuke of Trump’s attempt to gain unprecedented powers.

But MSNBC’s Pete Williams warns these cases may not be fully resolved until after the election, and that Trump could appeal to the Supreme Court again if he does not win in the lower courts.

MSNBC’s Joyce Vance (no relation to the case) suggests the court has protected the rule of law.

The opinions are both wins for people who believe the expansive view of presidential power promoted by this administration are unwarranted. They are pro-democracy rulings. Anyone who was looking for a quick political shot in the arm ahead of the election will be disappointed. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) July 9, 2020

Former federal prosecutor Renatto Mariotti puts it all in focus:

1/ It's fair to say that, despite today's rulings, Trump will continue to be able to litigate and "run out the clock" until after the election. It was hard to imagine a result that would have foreclosed that possibility. Even the Manhattan DA conceded that he could do so. — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) July 9, 2020

3/ The Congressional subpoenas decision is less sweeping, but that was expected, given that Congress is a political body that can use subpoenas as a political tool. This isn't a dramatic result, but the 7-2 decisions against Trump's absurd arguments are good for the nation. /end — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) July 9, 2020

Trump lost six earlier rulings in attempts to block release of his taxes, which early on he promised to release as soon as a supposed IRS audit had been completed. That promise long ago disappeared. He became the first president since Richard Nixon to not release their taxes before the election.

Before the court ruled economist and political commentator David Rothschild cautioned it “would be disastrous for US” if Congress lost:

In short: If Congress cannot get President to turn over documents. we no longer have checks & balances, we no longer have a republic, we have a King. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) July 9, 2020

As far back as 2011 Trump had promised to release his taxes if he ever ran for office. His broken promises have been the subject of countless rebukes.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.