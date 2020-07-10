News
As Coronavirus Spikes Break New Records Fauci Reveals Trump Doesn’t Even Speak to Him Anymore
President Donald Trump tried to claim the mantle of a “wartime president,” battling the “unseen enemy,” but as it turns out one of the people who could best help him with the coronavirus battle is who’s really “unseen.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci, an immunologist and probably the most respected public health expert on the government’s payroll, reveals the President of the United States no longer talks to him.
In fact, Trump hasn’t talked to Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), in over a month – and hasn’t been able to update Trump in at least two.
“Fauci last saw Trump in person at the White House on June 2 — and says he has not briefed the president for at least two months,” the Financial Times reports.
Could this be the reason?
….Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is with us in all ways, a very high 72% Approval Rating. So, if he is in charge along with V.P. etc., and with us doing all of these really good things, why doesn’t the Lamestream Media treat us as they should? Answer: Because they are Fake News!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020
As of Friday the U.S. has 3,262,180 cases of coronavirus, with 136,290 deaths. On Thursday alone there were 61,067 new cases, and 960 deaths.
The New York Times reports new coronavirus cases are up 60% over the past 14 days. In fact, in 39 out of 50 states new cases are increasing.
For example, here’s what Florida’s daily cases per capita chart looks like at The New York Times:
Arizona’s spike is so tall it literally bleeds into the text on the Time’s page:
As recently as Wednesday of last week Trump was still insisting coronavirus will “disappear.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Michael Cohen, Who Arranged for Trump Hush Money Payments That Led to SCOTUS Case, Surprisingly Taken Back Into Custody
Former personal attorney to President Donald Trump Michael Cohen, known as a “fixer,” was surprisingly taken back into custody by federal authorities just hours after the Supreme Court ruled against the President in a case sparked in part by Cohen’s own testimony before Congress.
Cohen had been sent home from jail in response to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, but his sentence was not commuted and he allegedly was not to leave the house. He was photographed while dining at a Manhattan French restaurant, Le Bilboquet. Legal experts days ago noted he was risking being returned to jail for possibly violating terms of his release from prison.
The former Trump attorney “was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and sent to a federal jail after balking at a demand that he agree not to talk to the media, or participate with any film or book, while serving the rest of his criminal sentence on home confinement, his attorney said,” according to CNBC.
“Cohen, his wife, Laura, and another couple spent about an hour chatting before they became the last patrons to leave around 11:30 p.m.,” the NY Post had reported.
“Do you think we need to review [President Trump’s] financial statements and his tax returns?” Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) had asked Trump’s “fixer” back in February.
“Yes, and you’d find it at the Trump Org,” Cohen replied.
WATCH: Complete exchange between @RepAOC @AOC and Michael Cohen. pic.twitter.com/dBpwzeEYRY
— CSPAN (@cspan) February 27, 2019
Cohen Thursday afternoon had visited a federal court house to sign papers related to his house arrest, and possibly be fitted with an ankle monitor, his attorney said, according to MSNBC. That’s when federal marshals, without prior warning, remanded him back into custody.
Experts say they were not surprised he was sent back to a federal jail, after being seen in town and also tweeting.
Watch:
WATCH: NBC Producer Adam Reiss shares a tick tock of the past few hours, as Michael Cohen was taken back into custody.
“[He was just] going to sign some documents … maybe be fitted for an ankle bracelet. And we were waiting [and] his son was out here.” pic.twitter.com/dk9BHAsCF7
— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 9, 2020
News
Supreme Court Rules Against President – Trump Taxes Must Be Handed Over to NY DA
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled President Donald Trump’s taxes must be handed over to the Manhattan District Attorney, in a 7-2 ruling in Trump v. Vance. The Court has ordered the case sent back to the lower court to give Trump an opportunity to try to block portions of his records, but ultimately he must hand over some records.
Separately, also in a 7-2 decision, the court ruled in favor of Congress and against the President. But the court ruled the case should also be sent to a lower court to debate the “significant separation of powers concerns.”
CNN adds, “House subpoenas for President Trump’s financial documents will remain blocked the Supreme Court said.”
The court had consolidated the cases of Trump v. Mazars USA and Trump v. Deutsche Bank, in an attempt to block subpoenas from the House Financial Services, Intelligence, and Oversight Committees.
The rulings are a strong indictment and rebuke of Trump’s attempt to gain unprecedented powers.
But MSNBC’s Pete Williams warns these cases may not be fully resolved until after the election, and that Trump could appeal to the Supreme Court again if he does not win in the lower courts.
MSNBC’s Joyce Vance (no relation to the case) suggests the court has protected the rule of law.
The opinions are both wins for people who believe the expansive view of presidential power promoted by this administration are unwarranted. They are pro-democracy rulings. Anyone who was looking for a quick political shot in the arm ahead of the election will be disappointed.
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) July 9, 2020
Former federal prosecutor Renatto Mariotti puts it all in focus:
1/ It's fair to say that, despite today's rulings, Trump will continue to be able to litigate and "run out the clock" until after the election.
It was hard to imagine a result that would have foreclosed that possibility. Even the Manhattan DA conceded that he could do so.
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) July 9, 2020
3/ The Congressional subpoenas decision is less sweeping, but that was expected, given that Congress is a political body that can use subpoenas as a political tool.
This isn't a dramatic result, but the 7-2 decisions against Trump's absurd arguments are good for the nation. /end
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) July 9, 2020
Trump lost six earlier rulings in attempts to block release of his taxes, which early on he promised to release as soon as a supposed IRS audit had been completed. That promise long ago disappeared. He became the first president since Richard Nixon to not release their taxes before the election.
Before the court ruled economist and political commentator David Rothschild cautioned it “would be disastrous for US” if Congress lost:
In short: If Congress cannot get President to turn over documents. we no longer have checks & balances, we no longer have a republic, we have a King.
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) July 9, 2020
As far back as 2011 Trump had promised to release his taxes if he ever ran for office. His broken promises have been the subject of countless rebukes.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
News
‘A Democratic Tsunami’: Top Election Forecaster Changes 2020 Prediction
President Donald Trump and his supporters are hoping that if his hardcore MAGA base shows up in big numbers in November and Democratic turnout is weak, he will be able to pull off another Electoral College victory. In order for that to happen, Trump will need to fire up his base as much as possible in swing states.
But according to new, updated analysis from the Cook Political Report, former Vice President Joe Biden has an increasing advantage in many of the swing states that Trump needs to win.
“This election is looking more like a Democratic tsunami than simply a blue wave,” Cook’s Amy Walter reports. “President Trump, mired in some of the lowest job approval ratings of his presidency, is trailing Biden by significant margins in key battleground states like Pennsylvania (8 points), Michigan (9 points) and Wisconsin (9 points). He’s even running behind Biden in his firewall states of Florida and North Carolina.”
This month, Walter explains, Biden is looking even better in swing states than he did in June — and Cook has changed its Electoral College ratings to “reflect this reality.”
Walter explains that according to Cook’s analysis this week, “Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Nebraska’s 2nd District move from ‘toss-up’ to ‘lean Democrat.’ Maine, once in ‘lean Democrat,’ moves to the safer ‘likely Democratic category.’”
The Cook reporter adds, “Georgia has joined Arizona, North Carolina and Florida in the ‘toss-up’ column, although at this point, Biden would be slightly favored to win at least Arizona and Florida.”
Florida has been a swing state for a long time. President George W. Bush won Florida twice, but so did President Barack Obama — before Trump carried the state in 2016. But only in recent years has once-red Arizona become a swing state.
The victory of Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona was one of the big political bombshells of 2018, and poll after poll has shown Republican Sen. Martha McSally trailing Democrat Mark Kelly in this year’s U.S. Senate race in that state. Moreover, Biden appears to be quite competitive in Arizona, which for decades, was a deep red state synonymous with the conservatism of Sen. Barry Goldwater and later, Sen. John McCain.
Trump’s poor performance in recent polls is being felt on Wall Street: according to Axios reporter Dino Rabouin, Wall Street is now betting on a Biden victory — a change from earlier this year.
Rabouin reports: “Betting markets have turned decisively toward an expected victory for Joe Biden in November — and asset managers at major investment banks are preparing for not only a Biden win, but potentially, a Democratic sweep of the Senate and House too…. The shift is the latest indicator of how quickly the political and business worlds have aligned in the view that Trump is unlikely to win a second term as COVID-19 infection numbers have spiked again and the economy looks to be stalling.”
On May 11, Rabouin reported that Wall Street was expecting Trump to win a second term. But more recently, according to Rabouin: “A Citigroup poll of 140 fund managers released last week found that 62% expect a Biden win, compared to 70% who expected a Trump victory in the same survey in December. And according to Kace Capital Advisors Managing Director Kenny Polcari, ‘Talk of a Democratic sweep (is) now common’ among investors.”
Walter, on Cook’s website, stresses that the “Democratic tsunami” in November could include not only Trump losing to Biden, but also, Democrats retaking the U.S. Senate and expanding their majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.
None of that is to say that Trump won’t turn things around between now and November. There were summer polls that, in 1988’s presidential race, showed Democratic nominee Mike Dukakis with a double-digit lead over Vice President George H.W. Bush. But in 1988, the U.S. wasn’t coping with the world’s deadliest pandemic in more than 100 years.
Walter adds the caveat that the race could still change, noting:
One of the biggest unknowns, however, is voting itself. As we’ve seen this spring and early summer, most states are not prepared for an onslaught of absentee ballots. And confusion about how/where to vote could impact turnout.
She also floats the possibility of voters splitting their ticket this year — that is, voting for Biden over Trump but voting GOP in Senate and House races. However, a GOP strategist interviewed by Cook is predicting that many voters will go straight Democratic this time.
“If voters start to sense that the race for president is a blow-out, will they be more willing to split their tickets to ensure a ‘check and balance’ in Washington next fall?” Walter writes. “At least one Republican I spoke with, however, was wary of a check-and-balance working this year, telling me that ‘people are looking for a restart and a reset.’ That includes down-ballot candidates as well as the president.”
Trending
- DON'T LET THE DOOR...2 days ago
Rachel Maddow Can Hardly Contain Herself Reading Mary Trump’s Tell-All
- GROW UP DONALD1 day ago
‘Not Fair’: Trump Screams He Deserves ‘Broad Deference’ From Supreme Court in Major Twitter Tantrum
- BOOM!1 day ago
‘These Cases Can Move Very Quickly’: Former Acting Solicitor General Says ‘If I’m Donald Trump I’m Scared Right Now’
- News1 day ago
‘A Democratic Tsunami’: Top Election Forecaster Changes 2020 Prediction
- News2 days ago
116 Lawmakers Call for End to Transgender Military Service Ban
- CONGRATULATIONS!1 day ago
Internet Celebrates Joy Reid Taking MSNBC Nighttime Anchor Slot
- News2 days ago
SCOTUS Turns a Blind Eye to Religious Workplace Discrimination in New Ruling
- IT'S ALL ABOUT YOU1 day ago
Trump Attacks: Only Reason ‘They’ Don’t Want to Let Schools Re-Open Is to Hurt My Re-Election Chances