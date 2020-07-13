Morning Joe’s Mika Rains Hell on ‘Pathetic’ Trump for White House Smear Campaign Against Dr Fauci

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski went off on an extended diatribe on Donald Trump and the White House for attempts to smear the reputation of Dr. Anthony Fauci based upon a report from NBC News.

According to the NBC report, “The White House is seeking to discredit Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease expert, as President Donald Trump works to marginalize him and his dire warnings about the shortcomings of the U.S. coronavirus response.”

Using that as a jumping-off point, the “Morning Joe” host called the president “pathetic,” and blamed the massive and resurgent spread of the coronavirus solely on the president’s bungling of the government’s response from day one.

“It is because the president has not federalized the response, because the president has not had clear leadership on this,” she began. “Because the president has been wrong so many times you can’t even count.”

“‘Anyone who wants a test, can get a test, remember when he said that,” she continued. “Remember when he said it would ‘magically’ go away? Remember he said it would just disappear? Remember he said it was one person coming from China? Does he want to compare Fauci being wrong to the president being wrong?”

“Because every time they go after Fauci and take out of context something that he has said to try to make it look like he’s got the science wrong, everybody will notice since January the president has got this wrong every step of the way,” the MSNBC host added.”He has tried to wish this away, he has not cared about people. On a day that 100,000 people died, he was worried about himself and nothing else. This is pathetic.”

Watch below: