Internet Heaps Praise on CNN’s Anderson Cooper for His ‘Must Watch’ Destruction of Rod Blagojevich

CNN’s Anderson Cooper received near-universal praise across the board for what one commenter called his “fiery rebuke” of recently paroled former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich on Friday night that culminated in the CNN host telling him excuses for why he should not have been in prison were “bullsh*t.”

During the highly-contentious interview, Cooper came armed with facts and did not let Blagojevich get away with comparing himself to political prisoner Nelson Madel a which drew a smirk and rebuke from the CNN host.

Many on Twitter were quick to point to the interview as one all cable hosts should look at as a way to stop guests who go on shows to lie with no pushback.

As former President Bill Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich put it: “At a time when so many lies go unchecked and unaddressed by the media, @andersoncooper ‘s fiery rebuke of Blagojevich’s narrative could not have been more necessary. This is what real journalism looks like.”

You can see similar comments — as well as video — below:

At a time when so many lies go unchecked and unaddressed by the media, @andersoncooper's fiery rebuke of Blagojevich's narrative could not have been more necessary. This is what real journalism looks like. https://t.co/gjO4CW2aFH — Robert Reich (@RBReich) February 22, 2020

Blagojevich

(verb) 1. To completely lack empathy for disenfranchised people to the point of malice until you, yourself, are forcibly placed in the exact same position as the people in question 2. To get your ass handed to you on live TV by Anderson Cooper — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) February 22, 2020

I could watch this 1,000 times. Bravo Anderson Cooper. This is the kind of take down I expect from you at all times.pic.twitter.com/FhztC95Atd — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) February 22, 2020

Listen & learn from Anderson Cooper. Journalists interviewing Donald Trump must confront his lies w/ total, in-your-face, incisive criticism. America’s absurd acquiescence to Trump’s frauds & media manipulations end now. Force the issues. Demand answers.

pic.twitter.com/aFZp1p3rNg — Stephanie Kennedy (@WordswithSteph) February 22, 2020

Oh my god. I’m finally watching this. I don’t think I’ve ever seen Anderson Cooper this livid. Even when he was calling out that homophobe attorney general in Florida. Wow. https://t.co/vFySKr5rAe — John Aravosis🇺🇸 (@aravosis) February 22, 2020

I am floored by Anderson Cooper’s masterful interview of ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich. He laser focused on Blago’s incredible hubris, hypocrisy, and lies. He did everything but make the shriveled up ex-con beg for mercy. This segment should be shown in all journalism classes. pic.twitter.com/OtEj9LpJuv — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) February 22, 2020

Cathartic. A display of real, passionate journalism and truth-telling by @andersoncooper. He deserves a lot of credit here. *This* is what we should be incentivizing in reporting. Not robotic neutrality. The audience cares when the journalists care.https://t.co/GQ6QgMeA18 — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) February 22, 2020

In the age of Trump, scumbags thrive. They all run the same Trump playbook of acting like they’re the real victims. Watching Anderson Cooper not let Blagojevich get away with it is a small win for decency. https://t.co/s7c7261lNR — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) February 22, 2020