David Gregory Slammed for Criticizing Dems’ Role in House Chaos

CNN political analyst and former host of Meet the Press David Gregory was criticized online for a statement that seemed to blame Democrats for the chaos over the House Speakership.

CNN This Morning co-host Poppy Harlow asked Gregory why the House was unable to come together to name a Speaker, given the Hamas-Israel war and the looming government shutdown. Gregory said that he couldn’t explain why.

“I think it’s another embarrassment for the Republican Party. Mike McFaul, who is a very serious lawmaker from Texas from the Homeland Security Committee said the world is burning. The world is on fire. And we can’t seem to come to an agreement on a leader. It’s a real problem,” Gregory said, before appearing to call on Democrats to make a move.

“I actually have my eye on Democrats. How long are Democrats going to stand by in the world of identity politics, and zero-sum politics, and not be part of any solution? We’ll see. I think there’s more cards to be played before Democrats jump in,” he said.

Gregory’s name trended on X Friday afternoon, as users largely criticized Gregory. Critics said the blame lies solely at the feet of Republicans, and that it shouldn’t be up to Democrats to help them.

“David Gregory blames DEMOCRATS as the Republicans fail to fill the Speaker office they forced Kevin McCarthy out of: ‘How long are Democrats going to stand by in the world of identity politics, and zero-sum politics, and not be part of any solution?'” Ari Drennen of the left-wing media watchdog Media Matters For America wrote.

“One more sign that ‘identity politics’ has jumped the shark. David Gregory blames ‘identity politics’ and not ‘regular ass politics’ for why Democrats won’t vote their political opponents into positions of power,” Don Moynihan, policy professor at Georgetown University’s McCourt School, wrote.

“Republicans *are* in control of the house, but can’t pick a speaker. If Dems *were* in control of the house, we’d already have a speaker. But saying that is too obvious and banal and boring. So, cue David Gregory,” Aaron Carr, founder and executive director of Housing Rights Initiative, wrote.

Earlier this month, when Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) filed a motion to vacate against former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), some pundits expected Democrats to vote “present”—effectively making no vote at all. But instead, every Democrat voted against McCarthy, joining eight Republicans, dooming his chances of staying Speaker.

“Given their unwillingness to break from MAGA extremism in an authentic and comprehensive manner, House Democratic leadership will vote yes on the pending Republican Motion to Vacate the Chair,” Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York wrote to his fellow Democrats at the time, according to CBS News.

As of Friday, there are two candidates for Speaker: Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Austin Scott (R-GA). Jordan is the preferred candidate of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, while Scott may appeal more to moderate Republicans.