David Gregory Slammed for Criticizing Dems’ Role in House Chaos
CNN political analyst and former host of Meet the Press David Gregory was criticized online for a statement that seemed to blame Democrats for the chaos over the House Speakership.
CNN This Morning co-host Poppy Harlow asked Gregory why the House was unable to come together to name a Speaker, given the Hamas-Israel war and the looming government shutdown. Gregory said that he couldn’t explain why.
“I think it’s another embarrassment for the Republican Party. Mike McFaul, who is a very serious lawmaker from Texas from the Homeland Security Committee said the world is burning. The world is on fire. And we can’t seem to come to an agreement on a leader. It’s a real problem,” Gregory said, before appearing to call on Democrats to make a move.
“I actually have my eye on Democrats. How long are Democrats going to stand by in the world of identity politics, and zero-sum politics, and not be part of any solution? We’ll see. I think there’s more cards to be played before Democrats jump in,” he said.
Gregory’s name trended on X Friday afternoon, as users largely criticized Gregory. Critics said the blame lies solely at the feet of Republicans, and that it shouldn’t be up to Democrats to help them.
“David Gregory blames DEMOCRATS as the Republicans fail to fill the Speaker office they forced Kevin McCarthy out of: ‘How long are Democrats going to stand by in the world of identity politics, and zero-sum politics, and not be part of any solution?'” Ari Drennen of the left-wing media watchdog Media Matters For America wrote.
“One more sign that ‘identity politics’ has jumped the shark. David Gregory blames ‘identity politics’ and not ‘regular ass politics’ for why Democrats won’t vote their political opponents into positions of power,” Don Moynihan, policy professor at Georgetown University’s McCourt School, wrote.
“Republicans *are* in control of the house, but can’t pick a speaker. If Dems *were* in control of the house, we’d already have a speaker. But saying that is too obvious and banal and boring. So, cue David Gregory,” Aaron Carr, founder and executive director of Housing Rights Initiative, wrote.
Earlier this month, when Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) filed a motion to vacate against former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), some pundits expected Democrats to vote “present”—effectively making no vote at all. But instead, every Democrat voted against McCarthy, joining eight Republicans, dooming his chances of staying Speaker.
“Given their unwillingness to break from MAGA extremism in an authentic and comprehensive manner, House Democratic leadership will vote yes on the pending Republican Motion to Vacate the Chair,” Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York wrote to his fellow Democrats at the time, according to CBS News.
As of Friday, there are two candidates for Speaker: Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Austin Scott (R-GA). Jordan is the preferred candidate of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, while Scott may appeal more to moderate Republicans.
Who Is Austin Scott? Congressman Announces Run Against Jim Jordan for Speaker
Rep. Austin Scott of Georgia’s 8th District announced Friday morning that he would be running against Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for House Speaker.
“I have filed to be Speaker of the House. We are in Washington to legislate, and I want to lead a House that functions in the best interest of the American people,” Scott wrote on X.
Earlier today, Scott told CNN correspondent Manu Raju that the GOP’s removal of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy “makes us look like a bunch of idiots.”
Though Scott has been in Congress since 2011, he’s not as well known as Judiciary Chair Jordan or Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), who recently withdrew from the Speaker race. Scott serves on several committees in the House, including the Committee on Armed Services and its readiness and intelligence subcommittees; the Committee on Agriculture; and the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and its CIA and NSA subcommittees. He’s also a member of the International Conservation Caucus, a bipartisan caucus devoted to the conservation of natural resources.
Scott is less conservative than Jordan, though he still holds many of the standard Republican positions. He’s against gun control, same-sex marriage, abortion and marijuana legalization. While he did sign an amicus brief supporting Texas v. Pennsylvania, a lawsuit contesting the 2020 election results, he also joined a letter saying Congressmembers had no authority to object to Electoral College votes without an investigation. He also spoke out against the January 6 riots, and attended the inauguration of President Joe Biden.
In 2001, when Scott was in the Georgia House, he was the first Republican to align with Democrats in removing the Confederate Stars and Bars from Georgia’s state flag. In 2021, he was appointed to the commission to rename military bases named for Confederate figures. The following year, the commission recommended the military proceed with the plan to rename the bases.
Scott could be the choice for Republicans put off by Jordan. Jordan is the favorite among the far-right House Freedom Caucus, and his supporters include Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and former President Donald Trump. Critics of Jordan, however, include former athletes at Ohio State University, where Jordan was an assistant wrestling coach until 1994.
Jordan is accused of ignoring sexual abuse by team doctor Richard Strauss during his time at the school. Jordan denies the allegations, saying he never heard of any abuse happening. However, Jordan declined to participate in an investigation into the abuse allegations. The investigation later found that Strauss’ abuse was an “open secret” among coaches and other team officials.
One wrestler, Adam DiSabato accused Jordan of calling him “crying, crying, groveling, on the Fourth of July … begging me to go against my brother, begging me, crying for half an hour,” according to the Guardian.
“That’s the kind of cover-up that’s going on here. He’s a coward. He’s a coward,” DiSabato added.
Twice as Many Students Drop Out of Florida College After DeSantis Takeover
About twice as many students have dropped out of a Florida college this year after Gov. Ron DeSantis installed a new president and board of trustees.
As the 2023-4 school year started up, Interim Provost Brad Thiessen at the New College in Florida said that 27% of the student body had decided not to return—or about 186 students, according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. In the last two years, the student body had only gone down by about 90 students per year. A third of faculty members also left following the DeSantis takeover. In addition, the board of trustees denied tenure to five professors who had already been approved to receive it.
The New College of Florida had a reputation of being a small progressive state school, but that changed in February. That month, DeSantis appointed six members to the Florida college’s board of trustees—including Christopher Rufo, a right-wing activist known for fighting against “critical race theory”—and installed a new interim president, Richard Corcoran.
Corcoran was previously DeSantis’ education commissioner. He received $700,000 for the position—twice what the previous president had made, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Earlier this week, the trustees made Corcoran’s position permanent, and his compensation could increase, the Times reported.
READ MORE: ‘Florida May Not Be a Safe Place to Move or Visit’ Warns Top LGBTQ Org in ‘Unprecedented’ Travel Advisory
While more students are leaving, additional students are coming in to replace them. Enrollment at the Florida college has increased by 41 students over last year. The school also had a record amount of incoming students, with 137 more freshmen choosing to attend New College than last year. Corcoran made it his goal to increase enrollment, focusing on recruiting student athletes. The school only created its athletic department this spring.
Before the takeover, the Florida college had ranked at No. 76 on U.S. News and World Report’s ranking of national liberal arts colleges and No. 5 on its list of public liberal arts colleges. This year, New College dropped to No. 100 on the national list and to No. 6 on the public liberal arts list. Other Florida colleges also dropped in the rankings, though New College fell the furthest.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog Says ‘Entire Nation’ of Palestine ‘Responsible’ for Hamas Attacks
Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Palestinian civilians in Gaza were “responsible” for the Saturday attack by Hamas.
“It is an entire nation out there that is responsible. It’s not true this rhetoric about civilians [being] not aware, not involved. It’s absolutely not true,” Herzog said Friday. “They could have risen up, they could have fought against that evil regime which took over Gaza in a coup d’état.”
“I agree there are many innocent Palestinians who don’t agree with this, but if you have a missile in your goddamn kitchen and you want to shoot it at me, am I allowed to defend myself? We have to defend ourselves, we have the full right to do so,” he added.
READ MORE: ‘Almost Diabolical’: Haley Criticized for ‘Ugly Lies’ Claiming the Left Supports ‘The Beheadings’
The Israeli president made the comments while calling for over 1 million people in northern Gaza to evacuate in 24 hours. The evacuation was first announced to Gaza residents via leaflets from the Israel Defense Forces.
“Civilians of Gaza City, evacuate south for your own safety and the safety of your families and distance yourself from Hamas terrorists who are using you as human shields,” the leaflets read. “This evacuation is for your own safety. You will be able to return to Gaza City only when another announcement permitting it is made.”
Hamas has told people in Gaza to ignore the evacuation order.
“Israel is removing Palestinians from their homes and lands for a second time, and we have responded to the Zionist crimes by targeting them and Ben Gurion,” Abu Obaida, spokesperson of Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades, said. “Displacement and exile are not for us, Israel is carrying out psychological warfare through the threats and their dark history, which shows they carry out crimes and killings as a form of collective punishment.”
The United Nations has called the evacuation “impossible,” due to the large number of people asked to leave the area, according to CNN. John Kirby, the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, called the evacuation a “tall order.”
“We understand what they’re trying to do: They’re trying to move civilians out of harm’s way and giving them fair warning. Now it’s a tall order. It’s a million people and very urban, dense environment. It’s already a combat zone. So I don’t think anybody’s underestimating the challenge here of effecting that evacuation,” Kirby told CNN.
The war between Hamas and Israel started on Saturday when Hamas soldiers attacked Israel from Gaza. Hamas killed over 1,000 people and took over 100 hostages in that attack, according to NPR. Hamas has been designated a terrorist organization by many countries including the U.S., Israel and those in the European Union. Since the beginning of the war, Israel says Hamas killed 1,300 people. The Palestinian health ministry reports 1,800 killed in Gaza.
Featured photo by Amos Ben Gershom / Government Press Office, via Wikimedia Commons.
