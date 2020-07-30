Case of Convicted Felon Mike Flynn Goes Back to Court

Convicted felon Mike Flynn, President Donald Trump’s former National Security Advisor is heading back to court – or at least his legal team is.

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals has agreed to hear his case. Flynn pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI in a case that involved his communications with Russian Federation officials.

Attorney General Bill Barr moved to have his case dropped after Flynn was convicted and after pleading guilty before a federal judge twice, but before sentencing was passed.

This time the full appeals court will hear the case, and whether or not it can be dropped.

“A terse order from the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said that a majority of its members had voted to erase a June 24 panel decision ordering the immediate dismissal of the case against Mr. Flynn, and set oral arguments before the full court for Aug. 11,” The New York Times reports.

JUST IN: The appeals court has agreed to take the FLYNN case to a full en banc hearing on Aug. 11. So much for quick resolution of the case. pic.twitter.com/sSgKlbEl6q — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) July 30, 2020

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.