News
Case of Convicted Felon Mike Flynn Goes Back to Court
Convicted felon Mike Flynn, President Donald Trump’s former National Security Advisor is heading back to court – or at least his legal team is.
The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals has agreed to hear his case. Flynn pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI in a case that involved his communications with Russian Federation officials.
Attorney General Bill Barr moved to have his case dropped after Flynn was convicted and after pleading guilty before a federal judge twice, but before sentencing was passed.
This time the full appeals court will hear the case, and whether or not it can be dropped.
“A terse order from the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said that a majority of its members had voted to erase a June 24 panel decision ordering the immediate dismissal of the case against Mr. Flynn, and set oral arguments before the full court for Aug. 11,” The New York Times reports.
JUST IN: The appeals court has agreed to take the FLYNN case to a full en banc hearing on Aug. 11.
So much for quick resolution of the case. pic.twitter.com/sSgKlbEl6q
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) July 30, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
News
Herman Cain Dies After Month-Long Battle With Coronavirus 40 Days After Attending Trump’s Tulsa Rally
Former GOP Tea Party presidential candidate and business executive Herman Cain has died at the age of 74 of coronavirus, 40 days after attending President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Ardent Trump supporter, and 2012 Repub presidential candidate, Herman Cain attended Trump’s June 20th rally in Tulsa
…maskless, of course.
On June 29th, he tested positive for COVID_19, and he is now hospitalized in Atlanta.pic.twitter.com/ePyq6HCafg
— ?????’? ?????????? ? (@StevenReyCristo) July 2, 2020
Herman Cain's last public appearance was appearing at Trump's Tulsa rally without a mask. He posted an anti-mask tweet the day before that has since been deleted. https://t.co/8Z6MisLzAs
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 30, 2020
The news comes one day after Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert was diagnosed with coronavirus. He was slated to ride Air Force One to Texas with President Trump but a pre-boarding test flagged the virus.
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
News
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg ‘Resting Comfortably’ in Hospital After Non-Surgical Procedure: Report
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent a non-surgical procedure and is resting comfortably in a New York City hospital, CNN reports.
“Justice Ginsburg underwent a minimally invasive non-surgical procedure today at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City to revise a bile duct stent that was originally placed at Sloan Kettering in August 2019,” a statement from the court reads.
She is expected to be released by the end of the week.
News
Jim Jordan Screams, Turns Tech CEOs Hearing Into 3-Ring Circus After Democrat Calls His Questions ‘Fringe Conspiracy Theories’
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) threw the entire House Judiciary Committee’s hearing with four of the top big tech CEOs into a three ring circus on Wednesday when Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA) opened her five minute allotment of questioning by appearing to suggest he is a conspiracy theorist.
“I’d like to direct your attention to anti-trust law rather than fringe conspiracy theories,” Congresswoman Scanlon declared.
Congressman Jordan, both maskless and jacketless, broke House decorum by interrupting his colleague, and by shouting: “Mr. Chairman, we have the email – there is no fringe conspiracy –”
Chairman Cicilline moved to restore order.
“Mr. Jordan you do not have the time,” the Democrat from Rhode Island announced. “Please be respectful of your colleague. She controls the time.”
The camera, focused on Rep. Scanlon, shows her putting her mask back on as Jordan upended the hearing.
Another Congressman repeatedly demanded Jordan to “put your mask on.”
Jordan, as Politico adds, used the reference to masks “to bring up the ‘unmasking’ — in the surveillance sense — of former Trump White House national security adviser Michael Flynn.”
“When someone comes after my motives for asking questions, I get a chance to respond,” Jordan demanded.
Watch:
The tech hearing devolves into chaos after @RepMGS says, “I would like to redirect your attention to anti-trust law rather than fringe conspiracy theories,” prompting Jim Jordan to start shouting about Russiagate conspiracy theories pic.twitter.com/2pZHMeFF49
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 29, 2020
