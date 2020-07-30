News
‘Damn, I Miss Him’: Americans Watching Obama Eulogize John Lewis Are Also Mourning Having a ‘Real President’
As Americans across the country watched the funeral of John Lewis, a beloved Democratic Congressman from Georgia, they were mourning not only the late civil rights leader, but near the end found themselves mourning having a “real president,” as some are expressing on social media.
Former President Barack Obama delivered a loving and celebratory eulogy, but also found a means to attack President Donald Trump for his attacks on the good citizens of Portland and other cities under the occupation of federal “police” forces, SWAT teams, and border agents who are kidnapping Black Lives Matter protestors off the streets and into unmarked vehicles.
And in honor of Congressman Lewis, Obama also saw fit to criticize Trump’s voter intimidation tactics, and his attacks on voting rights and free and fair elections.
By the end, some said they were in tears.
Obama’s eulogy of Congressman Lewis is taking my breath away and leaving me in tears! I miss him and having a caring, dedicated, honorable president!
— Barbara @ 🏡 (@bamart8) July 30, 2020
Just the sound of Obama’s voice – lump in my throat and tears down my face.
— Shannon Resists 🌊 (@richones1) July 30, 2020
I watched Obama just now through some tears. Not just because of his words about John Lewis, but because he reminds me how we once had a president who wasn't a stone-cold racist dirtbag.
— ROBERT MANN (@RTMannJr) July 30, 2020
Many others just expressed how kmuch they miss President Obama.
I criticized and disagreed with Obama plenty. But watching this eulogy…damn, I miss him. I miss a President who can show emotion and lift our spirits, call to our better angels and remind us of what unites us as Americans. I miss a President who speaks in complete sentences.
— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) July 30, 2020
As soon as President Obama started speaking, I instantly felt hope, I felt a great sadness, a wave of energy rushed through me, and a sense of calm blanketed me. Damn I miss him. I miss having a leader. I miss class. I miss intelligence. I miss integrity. I miss crime free. 🇺🇸
— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) July 30, 2020
Damn I miss President Obama.
— Sadie Weiner (@sadieweiner) July 30, 2020
To hear a real President speak in the midst of such human misery. To observe how far we’ve fallen. It’s unbearable…#ObamaWasBetterAtEverything
— Kate Kendell (@KateKendell) July 30, 2020
President Obama eulogizing John Lewis is the salve my spirit needed today. I so miss having a president.
— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) July 30, 2020
Watching John Lewis’s Memorial. President Bush, President Clinton and President Obama are in attendance. This is what’s missing with the present administration. I miss decency, civility, decorum and the sense of service to humanity.
— mikell (@mikell12844784) July 30, 2020
Did anyone else feel relaxed for the first time in 3 1/2 years. And now I’m back to reality. I miss my president. #ObamaWasBetterAtEverything #obama #PresidentObama @realDonaldTrump @BarackObama pic.twitter.com/EhQAcIHpak
— DanteTheComic (@Dantethecomic) July 30, 2020
Just listening to Obama has brought tears to my eyes n🥺. My Gosh I miss him so
— Diana from Alabama#Voting BLUE like I always do! (@Dianaisretired) July 30, 2020
President Obama at #JohnLewisMemorial.
My God, I miss having a president.#JohnLewisFuneral #WeWillVote
— Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) July 30, 2020
And some decided to share their feelings with the current occupant of the Oval Office.
Did you get a chance to see President Obama's speech at the John Lewis funeral?
Everyone on Twitter was saying how refreshing it was to hear a real president speak. And it truly was.
We all miss him. Dearly.
— 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝘆𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 (@blaylocker) July 30, 2020
Everyone LOVES Obama and Biden and Fauci. No one likes you. No one. You really are not liked at all. People are laughing at you all the time because you are so dumb. I mean really dumb. The dumbest ever. That is something you do well–being dumb. https://t.co/juHk2K9cWG
— Marsha (@MvonS60) July 30, 2020
News
Case of Convicted Felon Mike Flynn Goes Back to Court
Convicted felon Mike Flynn, President Donald Trump’s former National Security Advisor is heading back to court – or at least his legal team is.
The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals has agreed to hear his case. Flynn pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI in a case that involved his communications with Russian Federation officials.
Attorney General Bill Barr moved to have his case dropped after Flynn was convicted and after pleading guilty before a federal judge twice, but before sentencing was passed.
This time the full appeals court will hear the case, and whether or not it can be dropped.
“A terse order from the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said that a majority of its members had voted to erase a June 24 panel decision ordering the immediate dismissal of the case against Mr. Flynn, and set oral arguments before the full court for Aug. 11,” The New York Times reports.
JUST IN: The appeals court has agreed to take the FLYNN case to a full en banc hearing on Aug. 11.
So much for quick resolution of the case. pic.twitter.com/sSgKlbEl6q
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) July 30, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
News
Herman Cain Dies After Month-Long Battle With Coronavirus 40 Days After Attending Trump’s Tulsa Rally
Former GOP Tea Party presidential candidate and business executive Herman Cain has died at the age of 74 of coronavirus, 40 days after attending President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Ardent Trump supporter, and 2012 Repub presidential candidate, Herman Cain attended Trump’s June 20th rally in Tulsa
…maskless, of course.
On June 29th, he tested positive for COVID_19, and he is now hospitalized in Atlanta.pic.twitter.com/ePyq6HCafg
— 𝑻𝒓𝒖𝒎𝒑’𝒔 𝒁𝒐𝒎𝒃𝒊𝒆𝒍𝒂𝒏𝒅 😷 (@StevenReyCristo) July 2, 2020
Herman Cain's last public appearance was appearing at Trump's Tulsa rally without a mask. He posted an anti-mask tweet the day before that has since been deleted. https://t.co/8Z6MisLzAs
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 30, 2020
The news comes one day after Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert was diagnosed with coronavirus. He was slated to ride Air Force One to Texas with President Trump but a pre-boarding test flagged the virus.
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
News
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg ‘Resting Comfortably’ in Hospital After Non-Surgical Procedure: Report
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent a non-surgical procedure and is resting comfortably in a New York City hospital, CNN reports.
“Justice Ginsburg underwent a minimally invasive non-surgical procedure today at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City to revise a bile duct stent that was originally placed at Sloan Kettering in August 2019,” a statement from the court reads.
She is expected to be released by the end of the week.
