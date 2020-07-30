‘Damn, I Miss Him’: Americans Watching Obama Eulogize John Lewis Are Also Mourning Having a ‘Real President’

As Americans across the country watched the funeral of John Lewis, a beloved Democratic Congressman from Georgia, they were mourning not only the late civil rights leader, but near the end found themselves mourning having a “real president,” as some are expressing on social media.

Former President Barack Obama delivered a loving and celebratory eulogy, but also found a means to attack President Donald Trump for his attacks on the good citizens of Portland and other cities under the occupation of federal “police” forces, SWAT teams, and border agents who are kidnapping Black Lives Matter protestors off the streets and into unmarked vehicles.

And in honor of Congressman Lewis, Obama also saw fit to criticize Trump’s voter intimidation tactics, and his attacks on voting rights and free and fair elections.

By the end, some said they were in tears.

Obama’s eulogy of Congressman Lewis is taking my breath away and leaving me in tears! I miss him and having a caring, dedicated, honorable president! — Barbara @ 🏡 (@bamart8) July 30, 2020

Just the sound of Obama’s voice – lump in my throat and tears down my face. — Shannon Resists 🌊 (@richones1) July 30, 2020

I watched Obama just now through some tears. Not just because of his words about John Lewis, but because he reminds me how we once had a president who wasn't a stone-cold racist dirtbag. — ROBERT MANN (@RTMannJr) July 30, 2020

Many others just expressed how kmuch they miss President Obama.

I criticized and disagreed with Obama plenty. But watching this eulogy…damn, I miss him. I miss a President who can show emotion and lift our spirits, call to our better angels and remind us of what unites us as Americans. I miss a President who speaks in complete sentences. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) July 30, 2020

As soon as President Obama started speaking, I instantly felt hope, I felt a great sadness, a wave of energy rushed through me, and a sense of calm blanketed me. Damn I miss him. I miss having a leader. I miss class. I miss intelligence. I miss integrity. I miss crime free. 🇺🇸 — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) July 30, 2020

Damn I miss President Obama. — Sadie Weiner (@sadieweiner) July 30, 2020

To hear a real President speak in the midst of such human misery. To observe how far we’ve fallen. It’s unbearable…#ObamaWasBetterAtEverything — Kate Kendell (@KateKendell) July 30, 2020

President Obama eulogizing John Lewis is the salve my spirit needed today. I so miss having a president. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) July 30, 2020

Watching John Lewis’s Memorial. President Bush, President Clinton and President Obama are in attendance. This is what’s missing with the present administration. I miss decency, civility, decorum and the sense of service to humanity. — mikell (@mikell12844784) July 30, 2020

Just listening to Obama has brought tears to my eyes n🥺. My Gosh I miss him so — Diana from Alabama#Voting BLUE like I always do! (@Dianaisretired) July 30, 2020

And some decided to share their feelings with the current occupant of the Oval Office.

Did you get a chance to see President Obama's speech at the John Lewis funeral? Everyone on Twitter was saying how refreshing it was to hear a real president speak. And it truly was. We all miss him. Dearly. — 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝘆𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 (@blaylocker) July 30, 2020