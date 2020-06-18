Trump Slammed for ‘Graphic’ Tweet Calling SCOTUS LGBTQ and DACA Decisions ‘Shotgun Blasts’ Into Republicans’ Faces

President Donald Trump is using highly-charged language to describe the House Democrats’ organized and thorough investigation – a formal impeachment inquiry – into his likely illegal actions, “a lynching.”

If that language weren’t disturbing enough, given America’s horrific history against Black people, the president goes on to falsely claim he is being deprived of his civil rights.

“So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights,” Trump tweeted early Tuesday morning. “All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching. But we will WIN!”

The Trump campaign in recent months has made it a priority to try to court Black voters, believing they can even raise support from that community from 4% to a few points higher, it could help ensure the president’s re-election. Trump will even be participating in a forum on the future of criminal justice reform at a South Carolina historically Black college this weekend – with nine Democratic presidential candidates.

Tuesday morning’s tweet will not help in that effort.

CNN fact checker Daniel Dale, who follows Trump’s every word, weighs in:

This is the first time Trump has used the word “lynching” as president, on Twitter or out loud. pic.twitter.com/540h8Cdtgo — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 22, 2019

Many were quick to call out Trump’s obvious racist victimization and co-opting of actual hate crimes against African Americans.

A sampling:

DESPICABLE! Trump mocks and belittles the thousands of African Americans lynched in our country by equating House Democrats following the US Constitution to a "lynching." Trump is truly vile. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 22, 2019

You think this impeachment is a LYNCHING? What the hell is wrong with you? Do you know how many people who look like me have been lynched, since the inception of this country, by people who look like you. Delete this tweet. https://t.co/oTMhWo4awR — Bobby L. Rush (@RepBobbyRush) October 22, 2019

A lynching?! 4,743 people were lynched in the US between 1882 – 1968, incl. 3,446 African Americans. Lynchings were crimes against humanity and an ugly part of our nation’s history of racial violence and brutality Sickened to see Trump’s gross misappropriation of this term today pic.twitter.com/L8Oi9m8xRk — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) October 22, 2019

Trump — who has made racist remarks, targeted Black lawmakers in his rhetoric, and called white supremacists and nationalists "very fine people" — compared the impeachment inquiry to "lynching," killings at the behest of white mobs intended to terrorize Black people. — Alex Berg (@itsalexberg) October 22, 2019

A “lynching”?!? FUCK YOU, racist. Get that word out of your white supremacist mouth!!! — (((John M. Becker))) (@freedom2marry) October 22, 2019

Wealthy white guy, faced with the prospect of losing power due to his own misdeeds, calls it a lynching. Disgusting. https://t.co/7nQh9aGxRk — Tom Bonier (@tbonier) October 22, 2019

“ lynching”said the guy who took out adds trying to kill the Central Park 5 .. — Jill (@Jilly379) October 22, 2019

Trump calls impeachment “a lynching.” Disgusting comparison to a horrific crime. https://t.co/9vtOUO7gBY — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) October 22, 2019

The president compares a constitutional impeachment inquiry to a horrific hate crime https://t.co/FkTI9TAOaM — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) October 22, 2019

In a 1989 front page ad, Donald Trump called for the death penalty for 5 young boys of color who were innocent. He has never apologized for it. https://t.co/szdcxN2HB5 — James Singer (@Jemsinger) October 22, 2019



